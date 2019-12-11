The baby was screaming and crying inconsolably. A terminal illness was causing him incomprehensible suffering. Though doctors were working tirelessly trying to calm him, presenting toys to him in bed and picking him up in their arms to rock him as they paced around the room, the crying would not cease until … the dancing began.
“We start dancing and all of a sudden, he was silent. He was so enamored with our movement. He was taken out of his pain. So consumed with what was happening in front of him, his tears stopped mid-stream. That was a really incredible moment,” said Abigail Purcell, who was participating in a JUNTOSAbroad dance exchange program in Guatemala.
Purcell grew up in Ouray and Telluride, dancing in Weehawken Creative Arts productions throughout her childhood. Then, she majored in dance at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, and has been dancing in Chicago-based companies for the past three years. She experienced her first dance exchange trip with JUNTOS Collective in January in Mexico, followed by the Guatemala trip in June, and now she is organizing a project at a Guatemalan women’s shelter.
As a program ambassador, the 23-year-old is doing her own fundraising and planning, so has returned to Colorado to present Dance for a Cause! Family Movement Workshop at the Wilkinson Public Library.
Every ticket sold for the Dec. 20 event will aid her in implementing a four-to-six-week dance curriculum for the women of La Alianza, a shelter developed for female victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
“All the money raised will go toward the tools necessary to teach them dance, as well as training me in how to work with people who have experienced trauma. Donations will help with all the resources that it takes to bring dance to a community that doesn’t have access to it,” she explained.
The first resident of La Alianza was a 12-year-old girl who arrived eight months pregnant as a result of sexual abuse. Purcell’s intent in bringing dance education to the shelter is to help the residents, who have endured life-altering trauma, to reclaim their identity, empowerment and self-confidence.
“I will be working with them a lot on movement that can aid them in rediscovering confidence, building agency and ownership in who they are, and getting them comfortable in their bodies again,” she said.
The mission of JUNTOS is to develop leadership and build community through dance. The nonprofit is based in Oakland, California, with program leaders and dance exchange volunteers from across the U.S., as well as in Mexico and Guatemala.
“We really only accept people who demonstrate a high level of understanding about the work that we do and who will grow from the experience,” said founder and Executive Director Joanna Poz-Molesky, who traveled with Purcell on the Mexico exchange at the beginning of 2019. “The kind of questions she was asking, her curiosity and desire to explore her own art form in a different capacity really stood out. She really connected with a lot of the organizations she worked with. She especially connected with youth and young women there in the communities.”
Purcell said she volunteered with the nonprofit because she saw that dance was a way of bringing cultures together. “I always thought of dance as a way of healing and connecting with others. I wanted to have more of a global impact. Being on the stage doesn’t always feel like you are as connected to your audience,” she added.
In Chicago, she danced with Cocodaco Dance Project under the direction of Ronn Stewart while on scholarship at Lou Conte Dance Center under Claire Bataille. Purcell spent the last two years with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s Professional Training Program under Alexandra Wells, performing alongside the company and working with several internationally acclaimed choreographers.
While her upcoming JUNTOS project will concentrate on dance education with a performance at the end, her past trips have been half workshops and half performances. A typical day would include waking up at 6 a.m., teaching two or three workshops, giving two performances, rehearsing, debriefing, and sleep finally around midnight.
“When we do a dance workshop, the students will be very shy, tentative and not entirely sure if it is a safe space. By the end of the day, they learn to trust us and come out of their shells, doing things we wouldn’t expect and taking ownership of their movement,” she said. “We come into places where people have experienced some of the most extreme emotional and physical pain that you can imagine. We definitely have to work to hold it together and not cry. We’ve gotten our fair share of pep talks where we can cry it out so we can get back up again and get to the next performance or workshop.”
Through these exchanges, she has observed the therapeutic benefits of movement and dance therapy, where people learn to express themselves and rediscover joy and peace of mind. Dance has been a powerful way for her to connect with others, beyond the language barrier, and she has gained a lot as well.
“Especially the women’s shelters, those have been the most powerful and impactful experiences for me, not just because of the amount of trauma they have endured and overcome, but because of their strength and endurance in the face of struggles,” she recalled.
At one shelter, she and a young teen performed a duet, moving together, floating in and out of contact, and lifting each other. The whole dance represented how the women, young and old, were helping one another to move forward with their lives.
“Everyone in the audience had tears in their eyes and we had tears in our eyes. The biggest misconception is that these people need to be saved, but actually many are very incredibly strong. They are isolated but not weak. I’ve learned a lot from them.
While they may be in a victimized setting, they are not victims at all,” she concluded.
Next week, Purcell’s fundraiser for her project will be a movement workshop for all ages and abilities. From 4-6 p.m., free chips and guacamole will be generously provided by La Cocina de Luz, and a short informational presentation about the project will be given.
“Everyone can benefit. It is truly based on celebrating community and connection. I want people to know that it will be a fun evening, where you have nothing to prove and everything to share. No previous exposure to dance is necessary. If people want to just come to eat and watch the presentation, that’s totally fine, too,” she said.
Tickets purchased online are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and at the door are $25 for adults. The event and ticket website is eventbrite.com, where searching for “dance for a cause” will pull up the Telluride event. Donations can also be made online at juntoscollective.org/programs/ambassador/current-ambassadors/by scrolling down to Abby Purcell and clicking on “Support Abby’s Capstone.”
