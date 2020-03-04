Ouray Silver Mines Inc. (OSMI) is seeking to hire around a dozen new staff at the Revenue-Virginius Mine this month. OSMI, a subsidiary of Aurcana Corporation, was given approval by the board for the increased staffing after securing up to $4 million in investments this week, to bring the total investments for the past six months to approximately $16.74 million.
“We are focused on bringing people on to expand the underground development program,” said Brian Briggs, OSMI president and CEO, and Aurcana COO.
Aurcana, formerly based in Vancouver, Canada, acquired the fully permitted OSMI in December 2018, following a $5.62 million investment. The corporation is in the process of relocating its head office to Ouray. As a public company, it will maintain an office in Canada, while Aurcana President and CEO Kevin Drover, Aurcana Chief Financial Officer Charles “Buck” Andrews and Briggs will work in Ouray. The corporation also owns the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, another permitted mine with silver as its main resource.
Briggs said the company expects to add about 30 new staff over the next four months, mostly experienced and entry-level miners, as well as professional and technical staff like geologists, electricians and mechanics.
“We won’t be in a position to begin silver production for quite a while. We have to get board approval to go into full startup. For now, we are doing underground development, which should shorten the time to production, reduce the restart capital required and bring additional resources into our reserve base,” he explained. “We still have to get a debt funding package as we start up, which the company is actively pursuing.”
Many support staff and entry-level miners are expected to come from the surrounding area, though experienced miners are likely to come from other mining communities, including those in other states. Experienced miners will typically commute from a home base and only live part-time in rooms provided by the company in Ouray County.
The Revenue-Virginius Mine last produced minerals in 2015, when operated by Fortune Minerals. Fortune’s investors, New York-based Lascaux Resource Capital, foreclosed on the company and started OSMI to take over operations.
The mine’s restart costs were estimated at $36.8 million in a 2017 feasibility study, updated in 2018 before OSMI’s acquisition by Aurcana. The study showed that the mine could extract approximately 92,000 tons of ore a year, averaging 2.25 million ounces of silver plus gold, lead and zinc per year. The sale of those minerals is calculated to earn $26.5 million a year, paying back the investors within two years and making a profit for an additional five years.
In early January, Aurcana announced the upcoming acquisition of the Blue Grass mining claim located on the Virginius Vein in Governor Basin. The companies are expected to close on the deal this month, according to Briggs.
OSMI and Caldera Mineral Resources agreed to swap certain properties in a non-cash transaction, according to a Jan. 7 news release. OSMI will receive 100 percent surface and mineral ownership of the Blue Grass claim located next to OSMI’s current underground workings, to provide improved access to more than 7,500 feet of additional high-grade vein.
Caldera will receive property that provides portal access to the Camp Bird 3 and Chicago level tunnels. The property includes some surface and mineral ownership in the Hidden Treasure and Hidden Treasure mill site claims, mineral ownership in the Good Luck and Good Luck Extension claims, and a major interest in the Evelyn, Edward B, John R. and Vincent Claims in Imogene Basin, according to the release.
The Blue Grass claim is accessible by road and can be drilled from the surface. This spring, Aurcana plans to announce the details of a surface drill program that it intends to complete this summer. OSMI will also evaluate additional vein development drifting and sampling.
In the same area, OSMI applied for a lease on lands owned by the U.S. Forest Service, according to a release from Nov. 11, 2019. Approval if granted may take as long as 18 months. “The new leases will materially expand OSMI’s land package — most importantly, including the strike length of vein systems with known Measured and Indicated Resources as well as other vein systems with historic high grade mineralization and production,” the release stated.
The property acquisitions include an area where OSMI is collaborating on a water quality improvement project with the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP), a local nonprofit focused on protecting and improving the watershed. The Govern Basin Restoration Project, as it is called, has the aim of consolidating and covering historic mine waste and diverting water flow from it, to improve water quality in Governor Creek and downstream water sources.
OSMI is also collaborating with Trout Unlimited on a similar project at the Atlas Mill, a historic mine tailings area, at a lower elevation. In 2017, UWP completed a previous project at the site that improved channel stability in Sneffels Creek, and the new project is expected to make further improvements. A meeting to gather public comment about the project will be at the Ouray County 4H Event Center on March 17 from 4-5 p.m.
OSMI is also working on modifying its water treatment system to meet state regulations as required by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. “Our current two-stage, passive treatment system is fully compliant. We believe that improving it further to a five-stage system will provide additional certainty of being in compliance during production,” Briggs said. “Unfortunately, construction could not be completed as expected last year due to the significant snowfall and late spring, so we have moved the completion date to this coming summer and expect to be completed with commissioning by April 2021.”
Editors note: Tanya Ishikawa is also the communications director for the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, which is collaborating with Ouray Silver Mines on the Governor Basin and Atlas Mill projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.