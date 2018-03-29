The Town of Telluride uses a lot of water.
Increasing water usage was the focus of a recent Town Council update presented by Karen Guglielmone, town environmental and engineering division manager.
In 2017, the town treated or produced 155 million gallons of water (90 million gallons for summer use and 65 million gallons during the winter).
“We always use more in the summer, probably because of irrigation,” Guglielmone said.
The amount has increased over the last several years, she added.
The town is trying to pinpoint its water losses.
“The gist of it is, over the last three years we’ve been using more water,” Guglielmone said. “That’s probably because our economy has been increasing, we have more buildings, but also last year we saw that water losses have increased over previous years.”
For 2017, “authorized consumption” — or the amount of usage the town could account for — was 118 million gallons, leaving the other 37 million gallons in question.
Of those 37 million gallons, Guglielmone said, 10-15 million gallons are “real” losses, compared to “apparent” losses. Real losses are “leaks we know about,” she added.
Currently, there are around 1,900 water meters in town, which can detect such leaks, but they’re not always accurate, Guglielmone explained.
“We don’t really understand our water meters and how well they are measuring the flows,” she said. “No meter on the market can measure all flows all the time. … We’re still figuring out all of it.”
For example, if there is a weak-flowing water leak in a house, a meter may not be able to detect or read it, depending on the leak’s water pressure level, Guglielmone said.
She added that the number of water meters in town is increasing, given that every newly constructed building must have at least one meter, while each residential-living unit must have its own as well. The meters are read every two months.
Guglielmone said the town also is metering larger areas, like the Lone Tree Cemetery, which has historically been a Top 10 water user.
Janie Goldberg, president of the Lone Tree Cemetery Board, explained that the cemetery is focusing on cutting down its potable water usage during a March 20 Town Council meeting. She added the cemetery has reduced its water usage by nearly half in recent years through more precise monitoring and metering.
“This is something that is near and dear to my heart,” she said.
The town first developed a water-efficiency plan in 2014, which outlined up to 38 conservation “activities,” including retrofitting the Shandoka Apartments with 1.6 gallon flushers and spreading the water-saving word. There are plans to develop a new plan in 2019, Guglielmone said.
Since 2014, the town’s unaccounted for water usage has decreased from 64 million gallons to the current 37 million gallons in 2017, she added.
Water conservation is important, Guglielmone said, especially during a year like this in which the Telluride area is experiencing a drought.
She explained that residents and visitors alike can help the water conservation cause by taking shorter showers, not running the water while brushing teeth or shaving, and fixing known leaks. As for leaks, Guglielmone explained that older buildings tend to have more, given the advanced age of the pipes. She added that if renters notice a leak that their landlord refuses to fix, she will ensure a rebate so that the leak gets taken care of in a timely manner.
“It does matter, especially with us right now in a drought,” she said of water-conservation practices. “We’re not expecting a very big runoff.”
She added that Town Council may choose to go into water-conservation mode early this year, which could limit or prohibit some irrigation practices.
“It’s very important that we use as little water as possible,” she said.
