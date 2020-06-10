The San Miguel County Emergency Operation Center (EOC), which was initiated in March during the COVID-19 pandemic response, is preparing for new potential incidents as the region is facing an especially dry summer, according to a news release. The EOC, however, remains committed to COVID-19 efforts and is prepared to handle pandemic-related tasks.
“With the exceptionally dry spring and forecasted summer, the threat of fire is very real,” said Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett, who is also one of the leaders of the county’s Unified Command. “We have aggressive monitoring measures in place, a trained wildfire team and apparatus needed, should we need to respond in our district or come to the assistance of another agency.”
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, who also leads Unified Command. said the challenge is managing resources should there be “an incident within an incident.”
“We are fortunate that the demands of COVID-19 have slowed, however, we have to accept and be ready for the very real possibility of a wildfire,” he said.
The Incident Command System (ICS) is a standardized approach to coordinate emergency response for efficient and effective management of an event.
“It would be unusual for our county to face two large scale incidents at the same time, but we have well-trained and dedicated staff and volunteers prepared to deal with these potential threats,” Masters added.
Bennett is reminding people of fire safety to help prevent a human-triggered fire, including never park your vehicle on dry vegetation, never discard a cigarette on the ground; dispose of carefully, preferably in a cup of water, be aware of and respect local fire restrictions before starting a campfire or controlled burn, check weather conditions (it is never a good idea to start a fire in high winds), be sure to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 970-729-1911 for an open burning permit prior to a controlled burn, when performing approved fires ensure the area around the fire are clear of debris and other combustibles, always have a shovel and some water nearby in the event you need to extinguish the fire, and completely extinguish fires with proper dousing and cover with dirt before leaving.
“We realize people have pent up demand to get outside and recreate, and our region is especially inviting, But it’s especially vulnerable, too,” Bennett said.
Fore more information on San Miguel County current fire restrictions, go to
westslopefireinfo.com or gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2mtc/incident_information/fire_restrictions.htm. For more information on outdoor fire safety, visit nfpa.org/public-education/fire-causes-and-risks/wildfire/wildfire-safety-tips.
