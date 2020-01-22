Heather Hughes (seated) performs as Sugar, the pen name of advice columnist Cheryl Strayed in the play, “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Performing as people who wrote letters to Sugar are actors, from left to right, David Olson, Andrea Sokolowski, Mitch Hamilton, Heather Toth, Nate Kissingford, Kate Kissingford and Edward Cating. The play will be performed at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway Jan. 31 and the Wright Opera House in Ouray Feb. 1, with curtain time on both nights at 7:30 p.m. (Photo by Tanya Ishikawa/The Watch)