Advice columns — they have their avid readers, and then those who scan them out of mild curiosity. First appearing in newspapers in the late 1600s, according to a research paper written for the Illinois Library, these columns have lasted through the centuries, proving that reading about people’s struggles and the corresponding advice has retained its intrigue.
UpstART Theater that Moves will draw local audiences into this world of anonymous letter writers with their issues and one particular columnist with its first production of 2020, “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The play is based on the advice column, “Dear Sugar,” which Cheryl Strayed moderated for two years and then compiled into a book.
The play will be performed at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway Jan. 31 and the Wright Opera House in Ouray Feb. 1, with curtain time on both nights at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 at the door or $15 in advance. For more information and tickets, visit sherbino.org or call 970-318-0892, or thewrightoperahouse.org or 970-325-4399.
Strayed is most known for her nonfiction book, “Wild,” about her therapeutic hike of the Pacific Crest Trail, which became a profitable film with its world premiere at the 2014 Telluride Film Festival. While writing that book, she was also responding to letters for “Dear Sugar” on therumpus.net, a storytelling website about arts and culture.
The book of columns was adapted into a stage play by Nia Vardalos, the screenwriter and actress best known for the award-winning film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” Name recognition and acknowledged talent of the writers aside, “Tiny Beautiful Things” was chosen by UpstART because it offers just the sort of cathartic emotional exploration that the local nonprofit theater thrives on delivering to local audiences.
“I like that UpstART is tackling emotional productions, topics that can be challenging for the actors and even challenging for the audiences to see and to feel,” said Andrea Sokolowski, who performs as some of the letter writers in the play. “Bring a box of tissues.”
Sugar is played by Heather Hughes, who began her acting training in Los Angeles and her career in New York City. Hughes worked at several Denver area theater companies, including the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where she is still a teaching artist, and recently moved to Gunnison, where her husband directs and teaches at Western Colorado University.
“The play contains love and hope and a message that you’re not alone. Whether or not you have had some of these experiences, you can relate in some way,” Hughes explained. “Sugar’s advice to the letter writers reminds us that we’re all here slogging through humanity.”
John Kissingford, cofounder of UpstART and the play’s director, described Sugar’s approach to advising letter writers as radical empathy, originating from a fundamentally non-judgmental and accepting perspective that allows people to connect more authentically.
“Whatever question is asked of her, she opens up with her experiences in ways that are startlingly honest and really beautiful,” he said. “So much of our world these days is in these online communities. This production hopes to be a visual representation of the experiences of people who go to these online communities to be heard, to be received.”
His wife and UpstART cofounder and artistic director, Kate, performs as a letter writer in the production. She and the other actors agree that the letter topics and responses run the range of emotions from tragic and angry to fun and comforting.
She explained the perfect audience for the play as “people who want depth and community, to sit in a room with other people who want to experience what it is to be human.”
Other letter writers will be performed by actors from around Ouray County, including Edward Cating, Mitch Hamilton, David Olson, Heather Toth and Nate Kissingford, the Kissingfords’ son.
Nate, a freshman at Ouray High School who has been performing in community and professional productions for various companies since he was 4 years old, is the only non-adult cast member in“Tiny Beautiful Things,” which he saw performed in Boulder last fall on a trip with his high school drama class. However, the play is Rated R due to the frank discussions of adult issues, so it’s not recommended for anyone under 18 unless they have strong parental support.
Nate joined the rest of the cast in praising the play’s impact on people.
“To tell a story, to make meaningful art through the truth of people, is just so cool,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.