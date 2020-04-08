While the headlines continue to be dominated by the pandemic as people practice physical distancing and sheltering in place, the recent announcement of the Telluride Brews & Blues Festival lineup, which is scheduled for Sept. 18-20, was a nice respite from all of that.
The headliners this year are Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy, and Alabama Shakes leader and guitarist Brittany Howard.
Rateliff played the festival in 2015, when he began working with the Night Sweats and quickly made a name for themselves.
“That same year the band was ascending quickly into the national spotlight and was the new group to see at the festival. Their performances here were stunning. We knew they were headed for the spotlight, and we wanted them back,” said Patrick Shehan, partnerships coordinator for fest organizer SBG Productions.
He added that Howard, who is focusing on her solo career, is on a similar career path as Rateliff.
“With her Alabama Shakes project on hold, her solo project has really showcased the depth of her talent as a musician and songwriter,” he said. “This project is bluesy, it's funky, it's high energy and dynamic. I believe Brittany Howard is one of the top blues-rock artists of the modern age, and she is just getting started.”
The headliners alone make the 2020 version of the music and beer celebration a must-see, but the lineup is stacked from the top line to the bottom.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jonny Lang, Larkin Poe, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Dead Blues with Luther Dickinson and Friends, The Allman Betts Band, Monophonics, Jamestown Revival, Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Hannah Wicklund, Quinn Sullivan, Kevin Burt, King Solomon Hicks, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Jeremie Albino, J & The Causeways, Dedicated Men of Zion, Robert Lee Coleman, Cool John Ferguson, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Cary Morin, Mitch Woods, Dustin Arbuckle & Matt Woods, Shane Hall: KINDRD, and Luther Dickinson & Friends fill out the rest of the lineup.
Shehan, who is a musical encyclopedia when it comes to this type of music, is excited to see them all, but highlighted handful to look for, including sister duo Larkin Poe, Liz Cooper and he Stampede, Luther Dickson of the North Mississippi All-Stars fame, J & The Causeways, and the Music Maker Relief Foundation musicians “Dedicated Men Of Zion, Robert Lee Coleman, Cool John Ferguson and Terry “Harmonica” Bean).
“Larkin Poe can't really be considered a sleeper because they are on fire right now. Helmed by two sisters, they are a high-energy blues band that is making waves around the world,” he said. “
“How much space do you have?” he quipped when asked to pick out some must-see artists. “Top to bottom the talent is outstanding on this year’s artist lineup.”
Steve Gumble, festival director and founder, shared similar enthusiasm for the lineup, mainly for its diversity.
"Looking at the decades of lineups from the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, this year's lineup stands to be one of the most progressive and forward looking, while still being anchored by blues fixtures," he said in a news release.
While there are no plans to cancel or postpone the festival, organizers understand these are uncertain times, to say the least, and are working with local public health officials to create a safe and enjoyable festival experience.
“At this time, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival is moving forward as planned. We will take all precautions and will implement safety measures that exceed the current mandated standards and protocol,” Shehan said. “We are closely monitoring health officials’ recommendations and carefully considering options with attendee and locals safety as a top priority.”
For more information, visit tellurideblues.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.