When the pandemic struck, classes of all sorts went indoors.
Even running. Certified running instructor Jill Burchmore, who has led running training and technique workshops in the San Juans for more than a decade, is hosting a virtual training class in preparation for one of this region’s signature athletic events: the Imogene Pass Run.
Billed as “a difficult race for well-prepared athletes,” registration for the 47th annual Imogene Pass Run — the high route between Ouray and Telluride, still scheduled to be run Sept. 12 — has been delayed. (So highly anticipated is this race, a clock on the Imogene’s website counts down the months, days, minutes and seconds until start-time. Registration time, for those who may be wondering, begins precisely “at 6 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time” July 1.)
Because Burchmore’s Imogene class is online, her instruction isn’t limited to local students: people from all over the world who want to run this famous mountain course can avail themselves of her expertise.
That’s the good news. On the flip side, “teaching the proper running technique is challenging” when you’re not with students in person, Burchmore said. “It’s hard not being out in the field.”
“I set a metronome, with a beat, so they could hear cadences,” Burchmore said, and “offered verbal cues, like ‘Engage your core,’ and ‘Keep your head up.’”
Her students also submitted videos, “so I could see each person and critique their style.”
But ultimately, none of that was a substitute for what Burchmore was missing: a chance to engage with students in person. “My own world of sheltering-in-place didn’t really change much, because I still went out for my runs,” said Burchmore, who lives in Ridgway. “It’s always been my escape, getting out and enjoying the trails. I turned 50 this year, and I’m still going like I’m 30. A lot of that has to do with good technique, and stopping before it gets too bad.”
It’s precisely the kind of information — along with real-life tips — Burchmore hopes to impart to novice and more-experienced runners alike over the next week, beginning tomorrow (June 12) at Ridgway Athletic Park under the Solar Ranches gazebo.
There, Burchmore, along with orthopedic physical therapist Cyndi Schieber, who specializes in injury identification, self-treatment and the use of K-Tape — and who was key to helping Burchmore recover from a running injury last fall — will host a free open house from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The pair will be joined by Certified Sober Coach Tara Butson, a longtime running student of Burchmore’s who will offer information on a “new to Colorado” recovery program called Addict II Athlete. (“I’ve been in long-term recovery since 2007,” Butson has said. “Trail running has been a great tool for me. I’m thrilled to help others find support through the AIIA family.”)
The event Friday is open to all levels, from beginning runners to those intent on regaining (or refining) their form, troubleshooting, and perhaps looking for advice on coming back from, or preventing, an injury.
The open house will also be held Tuesday, June 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Telluride Town Park. As a press release puts it, the get-togethers are a chance for participants “to shop whatever they want to learn” when it comes to running technique, injury identification, and running-related support groups. The difference is, there’s no actual “shopping,” because the events are free.
“I’m inspired by the runners I meet with every year, but I’m not offering an in-person class this year,” Burchmore said. “I want to put my knowledge out there and help people run. Cyndi just wants to teach people, and that’s where I am, too. We’re not trying to sell anything; we’re offering free information and knowledge.”
Burchmore said she hopes the get-togethers in Ridgway and Telluride “will be easy for people with busy schedules. They don’t need to spend an entire two hours: I can watch someone run for 30 seconds and give them a handful of tips in a matter of minutes.”
Ultimately, she said, “We want to use our brains to help people with their bodies.”
For more about the events in Ridgway and Telluride, email Jill@telluriderun.com or call 970-708-5037.
