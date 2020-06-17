The Denver Broncos became part of the solution to securing a sustainable, long-term water supply in Colorado this week. Colorado’s pro football team made FanDuel Group its official sports betting partner in a deal announced on Monday — the first such partnership for an NFL team.
Tax revenues from sports betting, legalized by Colorado voters last November, are mostly earmarked for water projects. Though the tax measure approved up to $27.2 million a year for projects such as water storage and water-related conservation, land use, and education, much less money is expected for at least the first few years.
Meanwhile, Colorado has $2.2 billion in water projects outlined in the state’s Water Plan, which was completed in 2015. A multi-year, statewide effort collected input from diverse representatives from the state’s nine river basins to develop the plan, which aims to provide water-supply planning solutions that meet Colorado’s future water needs.
The Gunnison Basin, where Ouray County and eastern Montrose County are located, estimated that $846 million was needed to fund the proposed projects, the second highest amount of any basin (two basins did not provide estimates by the time of the Water Plan’s completion in 2015). The Southwest Basin, where San Miguel County and the west end of Montrose County are located, has estimated a need for $60 million in funding.
“We are working closely with our water stakeholders and partners to look for creative solutions to funding the Water Plan and other critical projects for our water future,” said Sara Leonard, marketing and communications director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), the state’s lead agency managing the plan.
When it comes to sports betting tax revenues, Leonard said, “Besides the fact that there were no games to bet on when betting opened in May, it is difficult to really say how it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, because we did not have any pre-pandemic data to compare to. Preliminary estimates ranged from $4 million the first year to $6 million in the second year.”
Traditional state funding for water projects is provided through grants and loans from the CWCB and the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority. CWCB’s total 2019-2020 budget was $10 million. The authority funded almost $5 million in projects in 2019. Federal funding has generally come from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Reservoirs: new construction vs. renovation
Kathleen Curry is the chairperson of the Gunnison Basin Roundtable, a board member of the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, and a former state representative for Colorado House District 61. Roundtables are groups of stakeholders and water managers in each basin, typically consisting of 20-30 people, who discuss water issues and make project- funding recommendations to the state.
Curry said her roundtable members are developing a list of future projects, called the Basin Implementation Plan update. She expects it to include many reservoir repair and improvement projects.
“New reservoirs would be very helpful but they are extremely expensive. Repairs to the existing reservoir infrastructure makes more sense,” she explained. “Reservoirs are essential and the conversation these days is more about making sure we can use the ones we already have. Even as land is converted from ag to domestic, reservoirs are needed because of the climate patterns (water is available in the spring, but water demand is year round). Reservoir management for traditional uses — in addition to recreation and environmental flows — is happening successfully across the region, and in fact most funding is tied to projects having multiple benefits.”
The roundtable recently approved partial funding for five projects in the Gunnison Basin and sent its recommendations to the CWCB. The group’s directors will vote on those grant applications in July.
“Two of the five projects are storage related. One in the Upper Gunnison Basin involves dam improvements on Vouga Reservoir, which is located on Razor Creek. The potential storage volume that could be added if the repairs are made would be 250 acre-feet. There is a storage restriction on this existing reservoir and the applicant is seeking to make the repairs so it can store its decreed amount. The other is a repair project on Fish Creek Reservoir #2 above the Cimarron River. The repair would involve lining the outlet pipe because the reservoir is currently at a zero-fill restriction (it could store 350 acre-feet eventually),” Curry summarized.
One acre-foot is enough to cover an acre of land in one foot deep of water, and equals about 326,000 gallons. Water supply planners estimate that a typical Colorado household uses 0.4 to 0.5 acre feet of water per year or approximately 150,000 gallons, according to the Colorado State University Extension website.
Ridgway Reservoir on the Uncompahgre River in Ouray County has a capacity of 84,410 acre-feet of water. Gurley Reservoir on Beaver Creek in San Miguel County holds 3,200 acre-feet.
Projects approved by the Southwest Basin Roundtable in January include a Water Supply Plan and System Analysis by the Town of Sawpit and projects in other counties in the basin including revegetating areas of the Dolores River, Phase II of a stream management plan for the San Juan River, post-416-Fire aquatic monitoring in the Animas River, a plan to convey water from an existing reservoir to property owners, and water education events on a Montezuma Land Conservancy property.
Old proposals extended and revived
Jenny Russell, a water attorney at Russell & Pieterse, LLC in Telluride, is on the board of the Southwestern Water Conservation District, which is comprised of Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel, and parts of Hinsdale, Mineral, and Montrose
counties. She’s a founding member of the Southwest Basin Roundtable, and was on the Interbasin Compact Committee created in 2014 as part of the Water Plan development process.
“Everybody is looking for water. It’s so dry. The rivers need water, too. It’s a tough situation,” Russell said. “As a community member, I want to know where the reservoirs are being planned, how they would impact the rivers, and how they would impact other water users. I think that is really important.”
She believes there are “a ton of proposed water supply projects out there,” and some are not very realistic.
Most of her clients are water users. Russell also represents Sheep Mountain Alliance, a local environmental conservation organization, in a case concerning a water rights diligence application from the San Miguel Water Conservancy District.
The application seeks to maintain rights decreed in 1950 to build seven water storage and transportation structures in the areas of Norwood, Naturita and Nucla. The projects were mapped out in the 1940s, but none has been engineered or built. They include the Saltado, Naturita and Radium Reservoirs, the Norwood and Basin Canals and Laterals, the Paradox Diversion Dam and Canal and Box Canyon Pipeline.
“Right now, they have no plans and no money to build any of them in the near future, but that doesn’t mean the situation won’t change,” Russell said.
Also in that area, between Nucla and Norwood, Montrose County is actively planning a project to store between 8,000 to 11,000 acre-feet of water from the San Miguel River. The county is considering three locations including Bureau of Land Management acreage along the Maverick, Big Bucktail and Tuttle Draws, as well as enlarging Nucla Town Reservoir.
“I don’t know how any of these can get built. It takes tens of millions of dollars for even the smallest project, but as long as they’re on the books, they could definitely happen,” Russell observed.
“I do think that in the past, everybody had a fixed idea about reservoirs. There are now more other options that should include conservation and multiple use.”
In Ouray County, the county government has partnered with the Ouray County Water Users Association, a group representing ranchers with water rights, and Tri-County Water Conservancy District, the operator of Ridgway Reservoir and Dam, on an application for new and augmented water rights. The partners are proposing development and expansion of a previously approved but never-built reservoir and a pipeline on Cow Creek, a major tributary of the Uncompahgre River.
Water security: storage vs. conservation
Russell thinks that any reservoir planned on a major river would have trouble getting approval, but smaller projects that are “off-stem” or “off-channel” on tributaries would have better chances.
It’s unclear yet whether the current federal administration’s dismantling of EPA laws would make dam and pipeline approvals easier to obtain. However, Colorado’s Water Plan specifically calls for streamlining of water project review processes.
“There are times when bureaucracy and regulations do slow down projects when they don’t have to, but it’s important to have public review processes as a backstop on large projects to ensure they are appropriate,” Russell said.
“My personal feeling is we have not explored conservation adequately in this state,” she added. “Denver Water’s Two Forks project [vetoed by the EPA in 1990] was replaced by conservation. Before we do another big storage project, conservation should be looked at very carefully. It’s very critical.”
The state’s Water Plan lists conservation, water infrastructure, water reuse, and agricultural transfers as ways of managing future water supplies. Conservation applies to all water users including domestic (residential) and agricultural.
Agricultural conservation includes infrastructure projects like ditch improvements and more efficient irrigation technology. Agricultural transfers consist of fallowing fields, temporarily or permanently, to transfer the water to other uses.
“We shouldn’t cash in ag land, and buy and dry,” said state Rep. Marc Catlin of House District 58, which includes San Miguel, Montrose, Dolores and Montezuma counties. “Lots of studies on fallowing are happening in western Colorado. It’s a temporary fix for the short term. I don’t think it will be part of the long term-answer. Farmers farm; they don’t just sit on vacant land.”
The counties and water districts on the eastern side of Colorado rely in part on water from transmountain diversions from the Western Slope. Those diversions are at risk if western counties start keeping more of that water, as senior water rights holders.
“There’s a lot of strategic planning in Colorado to protect diversions. What we don’t want to do is make agriculture the only answer to protecting those diversions. Municipalities and everyone have to be involved in the game and figuring out how to save water,” Catlin said.
He advocates for conversations about water solutions to continue, with more involvement than just agricultural and environmental interests. “Everybody has to be at the table. There’s no path forward without it,” he said.
Just as Curry does, Catlin believes that reservoirs have got to be part of the answer to address the water needs of the state’s growing population. New reservoirs probably won’t be on the main stem of rivers, and none will be as large as Ridgway Reservoir, he admitted.
Since even small reservoirs can cost millions of dollars, he hypothesized that a tax question put forward by a citizen or legislative referendum might be one future funding mechanism. “I doubt if federal funding could be secured. I don’t see an appetite from the federal government,” Catlin added.
The Colorado River Water Conservation District is considering a property tax ballot measure that would provide some new funding for water-storage projects. A vote of the district’s board about placing the tax question on this year’s ballot was postponed due to the pandemic.
Some future funding possibilities outlined by the Water Plan include federal/state, state/local and public/private partnerships similar to those used to build transportation projects. Other possibilities are additional bonding authority for the state, severance tax increases, a statewide sales tax, federal loan guarantees and expansion of Great Outdoors Colorado funding from the state lottery.
Water conflicts: challenge or opportunity?
Catlin agreed with the plan’s goal of streamlining approval processes. Government and public approval of water infrastructure projects often take decades in Colorado.
“Water works at a glacial pace,” he joked. “As things get hotter and dryer, I think they need to take years, not decades. The whole state is at stake.”
Sharing the Colorado River with so many downstream states, as well as Mexico, is a major concern. Even if Colorado conserves and manages its water use efficiently, Southern California or other regions may continue to grow their water usage.
“Then, we really will have shortages and court cases,” Catlin said.
As a result, another goal of the Water Plan is to protect water agreements like the interstate 1922 Colorado River Water Compact.
State Rep. Barbara McLachlan of House District 59, which includes Ouray, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, San Juan, and Archuleta counties, said the plan calls for many different solutions and reservoirs that have to be looked at.
“We want to avoid a downstream call on the Colorado River Water Compact. If we do get a call, we can’t react suddenly unless we have a water solution in place. Other states are not using water as they should. We hope we don’t have to store more, but we’ve made promises. It’s kind of a complicated mess. We have to make sure that Colorado’s water rights holders are not harmed, and whatever we do, we have to do it together,” said McLachlan.
She agreed that funding such large public investments as reservoirs could be difficult, and guessed that public/private partnerships would be one of the most viable funding options.
She also doesn’t think there’s much space left for anything but smaller reservoirs.
“Reservoirs are certainly not the only answer, but they are part of the solution. We still have to get pubic support, and have to prove that water storage is not disadvantaging water rights holders,” she explained. “Some sorts of pipeline systems are common in the West. Other than reservoirs, I haven’t heard a lot of alternatives tossed around, except for the idea of using water wisely.”
Water Education Colorado is offering a webinar on June 25, titled “Explore civic engagement best practices and how we're adapting those engagement processes to the reality of COVID-19.” The speakers include representatives from the Colorado Water Conservation Board, Water Education Colorado and the National Project for Excellence in Environmental Education.
Emily Zmak, the water practice lead program associate at CDR Associates in Boulder, is a presenter. Her firm specializes in conflict resolution, facilitation, and stakeholder engagement.
“Water projects are interesting in that water is a finite resource. It’s framed in the legal system with winners and losers. Decision-making requires more intentionality due to the risk for higher conflict and tension,” said Zmak.
She lauded the water-related decision-making bodies across Colorado for their dedication to communication and collaboration, aimed at finding solutions that meet diverse people’s needs.
“While I do see water conflicts increasing in the future, in this decade in particular I think the conflicts will result in better decisions. There is now an expectation that more people will be engaged, and an expectation that processes are more transparent,” she explained.
“The inherent conflict of where and how water is going to be used results in ultimately better decisions.”
“To do an intensive public engagement process is time intensive and resource intensive. You cannot do it on the fly. Building trust, especially on the Western Slope, takes a real relationship. Unless there’s a dedication to doing the process right, you can do it wrong. It’s not rocket science; it just takes effort,” Zmak added. “Good public participation can often eliminate litigation risk, saving money and time.”
She does not believe that stakeholder engagement for every project is the same, but the common threads are transparency, education, clear communication, and making boundaries clear.
However, the entities proposing water projects are not the only ones with responsibility for informing stakeholders. Citizens must also strive to stay informed. Zmak recommends subscribing to major water-related newsletters in the state, such as those from Water Education Colorado, the Colorado River District, and the Western Governors’ Association.
Editor’s note: Watch contributor Tanya Ishikawa is the communications director for the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP), a Ouray County nonprofit with a mission to protect and improve watershed resources. UWP is involved in a water court case with Ouray County about its water rights application seeking water rights for reservoir and pipeline projects on Cow Creek. Special thanks to John Orr (http://coyotegulch.blog/) for his collaboration on images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.