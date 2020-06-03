The stock market may be down these days, but business at the local Farmers Market is not. You might even say it is growing.
That was the verdict from several vendors last Friday at the Ridgway Farmers Market, which had reopened right on time for the summer season just a week earlier.
It is not the market of old: the coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Indeed, in a time of fast-changing regulations and event cancellations, there was a question of whether there would be a market this year.
“It was hard to plan for, because (state and county health guidance) was constantly changing,” Marketing Director Stephanie Lauerman said. “Once we could confirm that the market is considered an essential service, and that we could reopen, we didn’t change our opening day.”
There was enough change already: farmers markets across the country have had to readjust the way they do business to keep Covid-19 from spreading. At the Ridgway market, the changes were immediately apparent. Rather than strolling in to the market wherever you please in commodious Town Park, customers are asked to enter at the posted entrance in order to keep foot-traffic flowing in one direction; to honor physical distancing; to wear a mask; and “to please shop efficiently without lingering at the market.”
Older and immunocompromised guests are asked to shop first thing, at 10 a.m., before bigger numbers of shoppers arrive (the market is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. through early October).
Perhaps the most startling — and at the same time, numbingly familiar — image was the market’s vendors, bedecked in masks and gloves, sartorial necessities in the new normal. Such changes help protect everyone’s health, Rosalind May, executive director of the Colorado Farmers Market Association, said. Indeed, “all these safety protocols work together,” she said. A farmers market needs to be a safe, healthy place for shoppers who may be visiting from out of town, for members of the local community and for the vendors themselves: “They’re going to go back to their farms and ranches and grow more food,” said May, whose association helped establish the protocols playing out every week at the more than 55 “member markets” across the state.
Indeed, credit the CFMA, at least in part, for the smooth early roll-out in Ridgway: before any shelter at home orders went out across the U.S. a few farmers markets in warmer climes, including Florida, Louisiana and California, were already open. “By March, markets in Washington, DC, and Virginia were operating” when the pandemic struck.
That soon changed, of course — and the lessons about closing down, and reopening to a changed world with a dangerous pathogen, have led farmers market managers to compare notes. “We’ve been sharing best practices, and hearing how it’s been going” from other states for months now, May said (managers have taken lessons from a recent controversy regarding inadequate farmers-market safety and sanitation in California, for example). “In Colorado, we do have some winter markets,” such as in Montrose, “but the majority open in May and June, so we had time to learn” from others’ experiences.
The opening in Ridgway is proceeding at a measured pace. “The CFMA’s strong recommendation was that we not include artisans, at least initially,” Laureman said, because “artisan craft-shopping tends to be more of a look, touch” experience that invites people to linger.
“Our intention is to reevaluate with the possibility of including artisans in the market of June 19” (pending health guidelines), she added. “We’re telling these vendors to stay tuned. We’ve mostly received positive input from customers, who’ve felt this is a safe shopping opportunity. We feel it’s going pretty well, given that we’re operating in a pandemic.”
Vendors at the Ridgway market said the same. George Burkhardt of Happy Hogs Farm reported business has been brisk. Pre-pandemic, a lot of Burkhardt’s provisions went to Telluride eateries. But when the restaurants were closed, his business shot off in another direction, propelled, perhaps in part, by “stress-baking.” Locals quickly began clamoring for eggs: “As fast as the girls were layin’ em,” Burkhardt recalled of his hens’ output, “we were washin’ ‘em and gettin’ rid of ‘em.” He’s skeptical about whether he will return to Telluride this season. “I feel bad for the restaurants in Telluride,” Burkhardt said. “A lot of what we do is through word of mouth.”
Apparently, word has been good.
TELLURIDE MARKET
Friday, (tomorrow) the Telluride Farmers Market at Oak Street will reopen. As in Ridgway, the all-organic market will have no artisan vendors, at least for now.
“The philosophy across the state is, we’re there to provide fresh, local produce and medicine,” said Kris Holstrom, a member of the board of directors and proprietor of Tomten Farm, on Hastings Mesa. At least for right now, “It’s not a place to linger, or to stop and eat.” It is also not a place to hang with the kiddos: “We’ve lost two attractants” for younger people, Holstrom noted drily. “We won’t have the Kettle Korn people this year, and the Second Chance Humane Society won’t be here, either.”
Another change older visitors might notice: a lack of samples to taste. “They took into account all the risk factors (for passing along the virus), and sampling is one of them,” Holstrom said frankly. “We’re looking at an easier way to offer sampling safely,” perhaps via hygenic packaging. But this creates another problem, particularly in an ecologically conscious mountain town. “Imagine all the little covered pieces of plastic. Condiment-sized things,” Holstrom said. “We’re also looking at all the waste this creates. We sell salad greens in plastic bags. We have yet to come up with something else.”
Small bites are a little thing to give up when you consider the many advantages farmers markets confer to local shoppers, particularly right now. “We don’t allow our producers to re-sell anything, so everything you see is coming directly from their farm or ranch,” Tomten said. “All of our producers come from 100 miles from the market, as the crow flies, and all of our prepared foods come from 75 miles away or better. You’re talking to the people who planted it and weeded it and harvested it. It’s a very short distance from farm to mouth when you come to the farmers market.”
New prepared-food vendors this year include “a woman bringing tempeh,” Holstrom said. “We’ll have kimchi, diffferent types of sauces and something called Shrub, a drinking vinegar cocktail kind of like Kombucha. We’ll have 25 vendors to start with; we normally have 40. Some vendors have worried that there won’t be enough customers. I’m worried that we’ll be instantly overwhelmed. I think there’s a lot of pent-up demand, and desire to avoid the big-box stores. And at the same time, we’ll have our regulars” in attendance, “who want the quality they’re used to getting. We hope everyone will remain flexible and patient with us as we develop our new system. We can’t wait to start offering fresh local goodies again.”
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE MARKET
Soon, shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce with a side of local artisanal goods, at the Farmers Market in Mountain Village, opening June 24.
“We’re allowing local artisans,” said Zoe Dohnal, business development and sustainability senior manager for the Town of Mountain Village. “That’s the big news, and the difference between us and Telluride. It was just too heartbreaking to leave them out. We feel they’re a big part of our market.”
So, in addition to established vendors, such as “Proprietors from the Norwood Fresh Food Hub and Geneva and Laura (Shaunette) from Ghost Pocket Supply,” and newer arrivals such as “really nice cheeses from Grand Mesa Creamery” and Sky Blue Farms’ “beautiful variety of meats” — among other offerings — shoppers can peruse handmade crafts, leather purses, “gorgeous copper jewelry” and works from artisans such as Yvonne Reed, owner of Babies of the Bush.
“She’s a longtime vendor with all these beautiful African art pieces, and she donates the proceeds to an organization that fights rhino and elephant poaching,” Dohnal explained.
Colleen Thompson will also be in attendance. The jeweler, who has worked with singer-songwriter Jewel and fellow Telluride jeweler Christopher Beaver on the Songlines collection, “will have some of the pieces from that collection, and some other works as well,” Dohnal said. “A lot of buyers visit the market specifically” to add to their collection of Colleen Thompson’s jewelry every summer, Dohnal observed. There is another form of loyalty at stake here, too: “We’ve established relationships with artisan vendors over the years, and they’ve become a part of the market’s tradition. We want to continue to maintain these expectations and traditions.”
No matter which market you frequent this summer, expect to see plenty of hand-sanitizer (the homemade variety will be on sale at the Telluride Farmer’s Market beginning Friday), facemasks, and thinner crowds (by design, to keep everyone safe). Beyond that, prepare yourself for fresh surprises.
“Every market is different,” May observed. “Your market is reflective of your community: its soil and water and what is growing right now. Local foods increase our food security” in an unprecedented time. “You can count much more on local producers, even when there’s a disruption to the national food-supply chain” (witness Kinnikin Egg Farm’s run on local eggs even as big box grocers’ shelves were empty).
“Eating foods at the peak of freshness absolutely shows up in the flavors of these foods,” she added. Music festivals may be on pause, but other summer treats remain within reach, such as Olathe Sweet Corn and Palisade peaches, two of the Western Slope’s most famous, delectable foods.
Even stodgy, familiar root vegetables take on new appeal when they’re from your own region.
“Have you ever tried fresh carrots, grown in local soil? They’re like nothing else!” May said. “They’re delicious.”
The Colorado Department of Agriculture published its annual guide to farmers markets and local foods, Colorado Farm Fresh, earlier this week. The guide includes a crop calendar, “tips for picking Colorado produce and other helpful resources.” Download it for free at coloradoagriculture.com/farmfresh. The publication is also available as an app for smartphones.
