The Telluride Dance Collective is at it again, creating opportunities for the community to enjoy dance performances, as well as participate in some boogying. This time it will arrive in the form of the Supernatural Bash Friday night at the Sheridan Opera House, with groove-loving spirits performing paranormal pirouettes opening the evening with a short performance by collective members. The performance will be followed by a dance party for all led by DJ Wombat; denizens of human and extra-human worlds both welcome. The bash is the first annual fundraiser for the dance collective, with tickets $15, and has something for everyone with its part-show, part-dance party, part-costume contest set up complete with prizes. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. and the dance party commencing at 9:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to present this show,” Kelsey Trottier, the collective’s co-executive director. “It has a variety of dance styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, belly dance, acro-dance, as well as ecstatic and shamanic influences. We are taking the audience on an inter-dimensional journey.”
Given the show’s otherworldly theme, she said, the performance will play with contrasting concepts such as light and dark, destruction and creation.
“We have created a non-linear narrative that is at times weird, sexy, scary and maybe even funny,” Trottier said. “Each audience member will take away a different meaning from this show, and for me, that is the beauty of dance.”
The performance will feature a company of 15 dancers who come from a variety of dance backgrounds from amateur to professional. One of the foundational ideas of the dance group was to bring together all levels of dancers within the community in a space that felt fun, inclusive and safe for expression through movement.
Dancer Molly Wickwire-Sante agreed that the inclusive ethos is a big part of what draws her to the Telluride Dance Collective.
“My favorite part of the collective is how inclusive it is and the work they have done to support and provide performance opportunities for dancers at all levels,” she said. “I have been involved with it since the first show, and have danced and choreographed with them as much as possible over the years. It’s been amazing to have a dance ‘home’ in Telluride.”
But dance performances are just one part of what the collective seeks to bring to the community. The group offers weekly drop-in classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in a variety of styles and events such as Salsa Sunday at the Liberty, a donation-based bilingual class, and open salsa night that will resume in March. The funds raised from the Supernatural Bash will help the dance group continue to provide opportunities for dancers and dance enthusiasts in the Telluride community to enjoy.
“I have watched over the 20 years I have lived in town as various dance enthusiasts and groups and efforts to create a dance community have come and gone,” Wickwire-Sante said. “Telluride Dance Collective is thriving because it is home grown, and has a base of dedicated dancers at its core and the hope of building a large dance community as its mission.”
In the spirit of its inclusive mission, the dance party and costume contest during the bash will bring the groove to both dancers and audience alike, along with prizes for best costume. Bash-goers are encouraged to don their most creative otherworldly garb for the party, and be prepared to let loose on the dance floor.
“The bash is going to be so much fun,” Wickwire-Sante said. “We will blur the line between performance and creating an intentional, otherworldly, dance zone for all.”
