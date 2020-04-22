There’s nothing like a pandemic to derail the best of plans. Last week, another Telluride summer music festival chose to cancel as The Ride Festival, originally scheduled July 10-12, announced it would wait until next year to fire up its amps. The Ride joins Telluride Bluegrass Festival in what may be a growing list of summer events put on hold by COVID-19.
In an email to ticket-holders and the festival’s followers April 17, festival director Todd Creel wrote that optimism had he and his staff holding out as long as possible, but ultimately decided postponing until 2021 was the wisest option.
“Despite our highest hopes, we recognize that it is now time to notify all of you fine folks that we have no other option than to cancel this year’s RIDE Festival and begin planning for 2021,” Creel wrote. “The health and safety of our visitors, crew, artists and staff is and always will be our first priority.”
This week, Creel said it was a tough call to make.
“Yes, it was a difficult decision,” he said. “Nine years in with some amazing memories and a steadily growing family of rock music lovers. But we felt the best thing for the locals, visitors, crew and artists was to take the safe road and come back even stronger next year. It’s a long trip to Telluride, and we wanted to give folks time to rearrange their plans. It’s also an economically challenging time for many, and we felt the responsible thing to do was offer full refunds.”
Refunds are available until 11:59 p.m. PST Sunday, April 26. Send refund requests to info@ridefestival.com with the order number or confirmation email. Refund requests will be processed in the order in which they are received.
Creel said the festival is also guaranteeing that tickets purchased for this year will be honored in 2021. And, for hanging in there, The Ride is offering a $20 gift certificate to use in the merchandise booth next year, plus early bird prices for 2021 tickets after the lineup is announced. Creel said he’s been getting positive feedback.
“We are so grateful to the long time supporters of the festival,” he said. “I have received numerous encouraging letters and calls. The majority of our early bird buyers are opting to hold on to their tickets until 2021.”
But the cancellation of a festival, even for the best of reasons, has a downside. The ripple effect felt in the hospitality, lodging and retail sectors will be significant, not to mention the vendors whose circuit of festivals and outdoor events is often their bread and butter for the year. The Town of Telluride will collect less in the way of sales taxes, and countless workers in the service industry will be out another busy weekend of tips and wages. And, in the case of The Ride, its nonprofit partner, KOTO radio, has seen the elimination of its 2020 contribution from Creel and the festival. The radio station runs the beer booth in the general admission area of the festival grounds and earns nearly 9 percent of its annual revenue from the proceeds. KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone, like other nonprofit leaders faced with funding reductions related to the pandemic, is putting her energies into finding other ways to fill the gap.
“KOTO is being proactive in pursuing funding opportunities just like every other nonprofit,” Pallone said. “The board and staff are attempting to look out over the next couple of years when thinking about the impacts of the pandemic on our organization.”
Avowed optimist that he is, Creel said he and his staff would be closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation from now until July. He’s hoping that something can be salvaged.
“If things improve considerably by July, and people are beginning to gather again, we may do a scaled down weekend with the NightRide venues and possibly a street dance,” he said. “There is always a silver lining.”
But planning for next year is well underway.
“Music is the common denominator,” Creel said. “The one thing that ties us all together. The Ride family will return next July and we have some very exciting things already in the works.
“It will be an unusual summer in Telluride but no doubt a beautiful one.”
