Danny Thompson may have rocket fuel coursing through his veins.
The 69-year-old Ridgway resident is part of drag-racing royalty. He’s the son of speed king Mickey Thompson — one of the fastest Americans in history.
The Thompsons were featured on a recent episode of “Strange Inheritance with Jamie Colby,” which initially aired on the Fox Business Network earlier this week (the episode will rerun Friday at 8:30 p.m.).
Colby explained that Danny is heir and owner of the Challenger II — a piston-powered dragster that his father used to become the first American racer to break the 400 mph barrier in 1960 (Mickey Thompson officially clocked in at 406.6 mph at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats).
In 2016, Danny topped his late father’s mark at the same site with an official speed of 406.7 mph, making him one of a dozen racers to break the 400 mph milestone in a piston-powered car. To make the record official, though, Danny must do it at least twice, which is his plan for this summer.
“On the eve of 70, you wouldn’t really expect him to need to go 400 mph in a piston-driven car, but he’s a racer at heart,” Colby said in an interview with The Watch on Monday.
The official land speed record by a piston-powered car is 439.04 mph, currently held by Ventura, California’s Team Speed Demon, according to the team’s website (speeddemon715.com). Danny told Colby that’s the mark he’s aiming for.
“He devotes every waking minute to this dream,” Colby said. “…He’s got the gene; the need-for-speed gene. This is who he is.”
Colby calls the Challenger a “rocket ship on tiny wheels,” akin to a human missile.
In filming over 100 episodes across four seasons, Colby said she’s been in some precarious situations, including trying to escape from a sinking airplane during a training simulation, but settling into the Challenger dragster’s cockpit may be the most claustrophobic she’s felt.
“When they close that hatch and you’re in there, it’s a tight space,” she said. “There’s no air. I really don’t know how he does it.”
There’s more to Danny’s devotion than just the need for speed. Colby explained his ultimate goal is to cement a legacy.
“We see people that inherit things and they always want to do the right thing,” she said of the show. “This is more than that; he wants to keep his family’s name on the map.”
Racing glory and accolades aside, the Thompson story is heart-wrenching and touching. A business associate, Michael Goodwin, gunned down Mickey Thompson, who was considered one of the top racers during the 1950s and 1960s, in his driveway on March 16, 1988. Goodwin was convicted and sentenced to life in prison 18 years after the incident. But Mickey Thompson didn’t leave this life without properly christening his son as heir apparent to the Challenger II throne earlier that year, explaining that he wanted Danny to carry on his quest to break the world land speed record for a piston-powered car.
“He said, ‘I want you to drive the Challenger II,” Danny said during the episode. “After all these years, the No. 1 thing he wanted is for me to drive it.”
After his dad’s death, Danny didn’t think about the Bonneville Flats until 2010.
“When my dad died, the dream went away,” he said.
Colby said the Thompson tale is one of the “most compelling, kind, tender stories I think we had the opportunity to tell.”
During the episode, Danny told Colby how his dad initially didn’t want him to follow in his footsteps after an incident during a race when Danny was 9-years-old. A wreck occurred during a midget race, and word spread that Danny was seriously injured. As it turned out, Danny had won the race and was holding his trophy when his furious father found him.
“He said, ‘That’s it, you’re done, you’re never racing again ever in your life,’” Danny said.
Danny resumed racing after he left home, before his father expressed his desires shortly before his death.
It’s a desire 30 years in the making. The only obstacle between Danny and destiny right now is one more run at the Salt Flats.
“They’re all in,” Colby said. “…Absent anything going wrong with the car, they’re going to be there. I think there’ll be a lot of interest.”
