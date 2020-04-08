Offseason has arrived at last, technically speaking, though with none of the usual fanfare, goofy costumes or public revelry that normally marks the ski season’s end. With the statewide stay-at-home order now extended through the end of April, local residents have had to abandon spring break and offseason travel plans indefinitely. While staying at home can prove challenging for this normally adventurous group, community organizations and individuals have gotten creative, and are supplying expressive outlets via digital means. Here’s a sampling of what’s on offer when it comes to intellectual, creative and even physical “exercise,” available to all right from where you live.
AH HAA’S MAKER MOMENTS
If there’s anything (and there are so many things!) that instructors at Telluride’s Ah Haa School for the Arts are good at, it’s creating, and even though classes may be suspended, Ah Haa is not about to let that get in the way of providing opportunities to create.
“Maker Moments” are one example of the resilience of the creative spirit: Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m., Ah Haa’s instructors offer online tutorials and demonstrations live on Facebook. The moments are free and fun for all ages, and aim to use household friendly supplies that are likely to be on hand. Recent classes included Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer leading a poetry workshop and sharing inspiration, Tara Carter making oven-bake clay critters, and Luci Reeve providing an easy sewing tutorial for creating homemade facemasks. For those who may be feeling festive for the upcoming Easter holiday, or are simply sick of seeing plain white eggs in the refrigerator, Kathy Green showed viewers how to naturally dye eggs using kitchen staples such as turmeric, grape juice, onion skins and black tea. Other tutorials include window paint designs, metal design for jewelry making, and simple printmaking with glue and paint.
“Ah Haa Maker Moments are virtual programming to feed your head and heart, and spark a bit of creativity,” said Kathleen Cole, manager of marketing and events. “Art activities can be a great way to work through anxiety and keep occupied in the safety of your own home.”
If you missed out on the live events but still wish to partake, you’re in luck: “All of these Maker Moments are available on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/ahhaaschool1 to view at any time,” Cole said. “They’re free to anyone, and we hope that people will share with their friends and family across the globe.”
Upcoming Maker Moments will include a studio tour with Matt Downer of his woodworking shop in Rico and recycled egg carton projects with Ann Cheeks. The school is also open to suggestions for future offerings.
“If anyone is interested in being a presenter or you have fabulous ideas and links to share, please email info@ahhaa.org,” Cole said.
TELLURIDE DANCE COLLECTIVE
The benefits of dance have long been touted in scientific studies, and include improved cognitive function, an uplifted mood and emotional release. Science aside, you don’t need a lab coat or reams of data to conclude that dancing — even by yourself — will nearly always put a smile on your face, serving as a sort of mental channel-changer in low moments.
Society is currently experiencing a psychological and emotional whirlwind, with many people working from home or not working at all, homeschooling kids, avoiding in-person visits with friends, and/or dealing with financial stress (all while staring headlong into an uncertain future).
The Telluride Dance Collective recently launched a low-commitment, high-impact antidote to all of that, dubbed the Dancing On My Own Project.
Here’s how it works: For starters, follow the Telluride Dance Collective on Instagram or Facebook. Each day, the collective posts a song to social media. Then, using your music-playing platform of choice — Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, your extensive record collection — you simply play the song and dance it out! It’s that simple. Whether you’re alone in your room or forcing your entire family to get up and get down, the approximately four minutes of your day spent busting out your favorite wedding season dance moves are sure to bring some light and laughs into your day. The song will also play each day on KOTO after the 6 p.m. news, so KOTO listeners can also choose to cap off the day’s latest news with some lighthearted grooving.
“We're encouraging everyone to take a few minutes and dance it out to the song of the day,” said Danielle Jenkins, a cofounder of the collective. “It's a shared opportunity to keep spirits up, bodies moving and endorphins pumping. For an extra shot at community connection, folks can post or send a video of themselves dancing along, either alone or together. If you choose to post, be sure to tag @telluridedancecollective on your video!”
Jenkins acknowledged that when you’re staying home, some days are harder than others to summon the verve to get up and dance.
“I don't always want to rally and do it, but I always feel better if I take the four minutes to dance around my room like an idiot,” she said. “On days when I really don't want to I'll put on a costume piece or sunglasses or something to get in the mood.” She encouraged folks to make a short video and share or send it to the group’s social media accounts.
“It's nice to feel connected right now,” Jenkins emphasized, “and this is a low stakes way to get there."
Side effects of this highly effective antidote to the stay-at-home blues may include sudden grinning, ongoing head bopping, mood shifts, and the sudden desire to watch dance scenes (and adopt the moves) from your favorite groove-tastic films such as “Hitch,” “Footloose,” or “Dirty Dancing.” After all, nobody puts Telluride in the corner.
ONLINE YOGA
What better time than the present to limber up, strengthening both body and mind from the comfort of your own home? With less access than usual to various outlets of physical fitness, yoga teachers in the area are offering online yoga classes to share their knowledge and practice with the community.
Tatiana Armstrong, who has taught yoga at most of the yoga studios in Telluride since 2013, is currently offering yoga classes via Zoom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday classes offer a Vinyasa energetic flow, and on Fridays there is a slow, deep, stretch class. To participate, pre-download Zoom for free and enter the meeting ID 721-112-264. For music, participants can either play their preferred yoga tunes on a separate device, or check out Armstrong’s shared playlists on Spotify. While Armstrong gratefully accepts donations, she added that if money is a stressor right now, students should simply log in and enjoy the class for free.
Armstrong began practicing yoga as a teenager, discovering firsthand the ancient tradition’s power to transform one’s mental state.
“I first went to yoga to help with depression and slowly found that for me, strength — in all aspects of life — came from understanding,” she said. “I discovered that exploring the body and mind through breath and mindfulness was one more way to gain an understanding of myself and the world around me. Everyday I am humbled and intrigued by what science confirms in this thousands-of-years-old practice and feel honored to share it with the world.”
While she recognizes that doing yoga through a screen is not quite the same as the in-person studio experience, Armstrong said she has tailored her online classes by using clear, concise verbal cues so practitioners can simply listen and move accordingly as much as possible.
“I love that yoga reminds me that we are living, breathing, moving beings; sharing this living, breathing, moving planet with others just like us,” she added. “Why not find the space to share the beauty of that with each other, even if that means just taking an inhaled breath and an exhaled breath at the same time from across town, the country, or the world?”
WILKINSON PUBLIC LIBRARY
These days, grown-ups and little ones alike might find nuggets of whiskered wisdom in the words of Pete the Cat, the beloved children’s book feline who accidentally steps in big piles of … strawberries, blueberries and mud in his new white shoes, but chooses to “just keep walking along and singing his song.” Whether rocking his trademark shades or getting some fresh air on his skateboard, Pete is truly a cool cat who isn’t going to let a little thing like the shuttering of a library rain on his parade.
Despite the current closure, Telluride’s librarians have been at work behind the scenes to bring some of the library’s favorite programs back to the community via digital platforms, including Storytime. Now, patrons of all ages can enjoy the interactive programs via the Wilkinson Public Library’s YouTube channel, where your favorite children’s librarians read beautifully illustrated stories, sing songs and even provide how-tos for accompanying activities such as creating homemade instruments to play along with the songs and other themed activity ideas.
“We wanted to offer our young patrons a little bit of normalcy: The chance to see a familiar face and to maintain their storytime routine,” said Erin Hollingsworth, the library’s youth services manager. “Because storytimes are great for building language and reading skills, we think offering them virtually also provides a fun, educational activity that parents and kids can do at home together” (storytimes are offered in both English and Spanish).
The fun’s not just for kids, though. The Wilkinson is also offering free yoga classes on its YouTube channel, as well as loads of other digital resources accessible through its website, such as writing workshops, virtual book clubs, e-books and audiobooks, streamable movies and TV shows, and more. Furthermore, librarians are available via the new online chat feature on the website between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for answering library-related questions or assisting with digital resources. Free legal help is now available online as well; those interested can use the website’s chat function to sign up for a 15 minute consultation with a lawyer Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m.
For further information and to peruse the library’s many digital offerings, head to telluridelibrary.org.
LIVE FROM HOME
Just because bars, theaters and other concert venues are currently closed doesn’t mean music lovers can’t enjoy a little live music while sheltering in place. A new trend is gaining traction in which bands and musicians play “live from home,” from their living rooms to yours. Better yet, the happy hour deals are free (they’re served up straight from the fridge) and Venmo or Paypal takes the place of the tip jar for those wishing to offer a bit of thanks to performers.
Chris Tile, the renowned mandolinist and frontman of The Punch Brothers, started the “live from home” trend as a variation of his radio show, “Live From Here,” to bring music to fans the world over while abiding stay-at-home ordinances. Local band Birds of Play has taken up the mantle, providing live tunes every Monday and Thursday at 5 p.m. To enjoy the hour-long set, simply navigate to the group’s social media pages and click play.
Birds of Play consists of multi-instrumentalists Alex Paul, Eric Shedd and Jack Tolan; Paul and Shedd call Ophir home while Tolan resides in Jackson, Wyoming. Prior to forming a band, the three friends had spent many a campfire session playing music together while camping in the desert.
“We all share a deep affinity for wild, natural places and good old-fashioned adventures, many of which have been punctuated by musical musings,” said Paul, who described their sound as “lyric-forward, Americana roots music,” with original music written by all three members.
Since musicians and bands often rely on touring to earn a living, any contributions to online tip jars are greatly appreciated, though Paul noted that “liking” social media pages, engaging with artists online through the comments section, and performances sharing with friends and family also help the band not only stay connected with fans, but to reach wider audiences.
He added that enjoying live music in difficult times can be especially helpful. “I think music has long served as a gathering force and shared release for people,” Paul said, “both of which seem like much needed phenomena right now.”
