Former Ouray County sheriff Richard Allen Herman, who is facing charges related to a grand jury indictment on one count of criminal attempt to commit inducement of child prostitution and one count of child abuse, appeared at a short pre-trial hearing on Monday. Besides the judge’s orders for him to file fingerprints with the court and obey a protection order, other pre-trial activities such as the plea entry were postponed until Oct. 21.
After a brief off-the-record conference with the prosecutor and defense attorney followed by the prosecutor consulting briefly with the victim’s representatives, Judge Kerri Yoder of the Seventh Judicial District Court accepted a request from Herman’s attorney, Brent Martin, to continue the hearing and the plea entry until a later date. No explanation for the delay was given publicly.
Before Martin’s request, Yoder granted a protection order to the 15-year-old victim, prohibiting Herman, 47, from harassing, communicating with or visiting the victim in any way, including approaching the victim’s home, or electronic or written communication. The judge also required Herman to have no contact with children under 18. If any of the conditions are violated, he would face a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.
The accused is a longtime Ouray County sheriff deputy who was promoted to undersheriff in January, and indicted by a grand jury on June 27 for sex crimes. Herman is accused of driving up to a 15-year-old who was walking from his school to his grandparents’ house along a Montrose street, and attempting to lure the teen into performing sex acts on March 28, 2018.
According to the indictment, the victim identified Herman as the suspect in a photo lineup at the Montrose Police Department Jan. 11, 2019. Herman denied the allegations when he was interviewed in Ouray County by a Montrose Police detective Jan. 22. Herman said he was home all day on the day of the incident and was letting people drive his truck that he was trying to sell.
Employment records show that Herman was not on duty on the day of the alleged incident. Information gathered from Herman’s cellphone showed that his phone was not at his residence on the day in question, and that the phone appeared to be in the vicinity of the teen in Montrose.
Herman is being defended by Martin, a partner and attorney in the Montrose law firm of Mathis, Martin and Kidnay. Since 2001, according to the firm’s website, he has handled more than 4,000 misdemeanor and felony criminal cases, including Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, Driving While Ability Impaired, Misdemeanor and Felony Assault, Robbery, Drug Possession, Drug Distribution, Domestic Violence, Sex Assault, Internet Sex Offenses, Motor Vehicle Theft, Protection Order Violations, Hunting Violations, and Department of Wildlife Violations.
Aubrey Vila, a deputy district attorney in the Seventh Judicial District’s Delta office, is prosecuting the case. Vila graduated from Creighton University with a Juris Doctor and a master’s of science in alternative dispute resolution in 2015. She joined the Seventh Judicial District in August 2016.
Criminal attempt to commit inducement of child prostitution is a class-4 felony. Child abuse is a first-class misdemeanor. However, a plea bargain is possible under which the judge could agree to lesser offenses and terms based on a negotiated agreement by the prosecution and defense.
