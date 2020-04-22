Coronavirus crept up quickly. “Quedarte en casa,”the Spanish government says. “You must stay home.”
Home.
I think of Telluride, the place that until two months ago had been my home for more than a decade. Pulling up roots in the months before leaving had been surreal. I always thought that if I left, Telluride would forever feel like the one that got away, but there I was preparing to leave to be with the actual one that got away — the person I’d loved since I was 15 years old.
Now, sitting halfway around the world, I feel the roots of that magical box canyon in my heart nourishing my new life with rich memories of its people, experiences and lessons.
Here, on the coast of Spain, where the rugged Sierra Nevada Mountains drop directly into the sea, Nathan and I stumbled upon the Mediterranean landscape of our wildest imaginings. The jagged mountains and turquoise waters would awe even lovers of the San Juans.
Yet confined to our apartment, our exploration is limited to mousing around on Google Maps and gaping from the terrace.
Spain’s COVID-19 lockdown is regarded as one of the strictest in the world. No venturing out unless you are heading to the grocery store, pharmacy or due to an emergency. On day one, we are pulled over for having two people in a car on the way to the supermarket. Turns out you need to go alone if you are leaving the house. The officer warns us that next time he will fine us 1,000 Euros.
One loophole exists, for dogs. Dog owners are allowed to walk their dogs any time — day or night — with one walker per dog. By a giant stroke of luck, Valle, the owner of the property in which we now reside, has two dogs, so we have become avid dog walkers.
“This is so Telluride,” I think, laughing each time we walk downstairs to ask Valle to hand over her pups and their leashes. In the midst of a pandemic, royal treatment for dogs. Your children can stay cooped up in the house, but make sure you get those dogs outside.
“Why are you leaving?” Telluride friends asked time and again in the months before my departure. The short version is that when the hottest guy from your high school asks you to move to Spain with him, you say, “Yes!” Specifically, when this heartthrob invites you to Spain to study almond food systems, you say, “Yes!”
Nathan is a geographer. With a Ph.D. in human geography, he’s officially a doctor of geography. Every mother wants her child to marry a doctor, right? People don’t know what geography is. They think it’s a funny word for maps, or mishear Nathan and think he studies geometry. But it turns out geography is super cool and underrated. Literally translated as “earth writing,” geography is the study of human-environment interactions in places.
Telluride is the best geography teacher I ever had. Like so many who move to Telluride right after college, I felt freed from the structure of classes and cherished the new ways of learning through doing that I found exploring the landscapes of the San Juans.
Feeling a place. Being in a place. Understanding a place. Growing to love a place, especially over many years, is a precious gift. My conversations in Telluride often revolved around this mutual love of place. It turns out there is a word for this. “Topophilia” refers to the strong emotional ties one has with a place.
As my date of departure drew closer, I wondered, “What am I without Telluride, its rivers, its mountains, its people?”
Conversely, geographers often ask, “What would the place be without the people?” A profound question right now, as images of iconic places abruptly abandoned stare back at us from our screens.
Barcelona’s beautiful tree-lined pedestrian street, La Rambla, usually packed with tourists and residents alike, sits as empty as Alta, the ghost town. In places like Barcelona, where overtourism has become a heated issue, these images take on new poignancy.
While overtourism is such a new word that it is not yet listed in Merriam–Webster, its definition is easy to guess. According to responsibletourismpartnership.org, overtourism “describes destinations where hosts or guests, locals or visitors, feel that there are too many visitors and that the quality of life in the area or the quality of the experience has deteriorated unacceptably.”
Spain, which welcomed 82.8 million tourists in 2018 and ranks as the second-most visited country in the world, has been a center of the overtourism debate. Barcelona and Mallorca have been hit particularly hard, and locals have assembled anti-tourism groups and staged protests.
A sign from one demonstration in Barcelona reads, “Tourists welcome, locals not welcome.” In places with too much soul, it seems, somebody is always being pushed out.
Ironically, though Nathan and I are here to study almonds and agriculture, we find ourselves in the small coastal resort town of La Herradura. With 4,000 residents, it is known for its vast array of outdoor activities, including windsurfing, diving and canyoneering.
It feels like Telluride on the beach — the Spanish edition. We had planned to merely stop in La Herradura en route to visit friends, but when the government mandated a countrywide lockdown on March 15, we made a quick decision to stay.
Now we walk through the empty streets of La Herradura’s cobblestoned medieval city center, dogs in tow. I look for signs of what this town might be like in its “normal” form. I’m reminded of Telluride at this time of year, in the doldrums of spring offseason. In a normal year, locals would be taking a break from serving tourists to become tourists themselves in other places.
A frequent question at the Wilkinson Public Library, where I worked, was: “Does the library close for spring break?” I was always proud to say, “No, we are open for those who stick around.” In fact, some of my favorite memories in Telluride happened during those quiet weeks. Playing impromptu board games with teens whose parents couldn’t afford a fancy trip, or getting out of work at sunset and meeting up with the one friend who was still around to go for a walk to the cemetery and back, the fading light playing on the walls of Ajax. It felt just for us.
I often wondered if at a deeper level, the exodus from Telluride during “mud season” wasn’t simply saying, “You’re not good enough right now” to this place we all love. Transitions can be mucky, but also fertile.
Of course, the reason Telluride has these massive swings is that it depends upon a seasonal tourist economy. Simply put, tourism is paying to experience a place, an exchange wherein a place is given value as a commodity. The harsh irony is that when tourism tips out of balance in a place, the tourists’ presence can degrade the very sense of place that they’ve come seeking. Yet, what is being sold is only a particular version of a place.
Maybe that’s what I loved most about Telluride in April. I felt like I was getting to see the sides that Telluride didn’t show to everyone, and in turn, that I could show it the sides I didn’t show to everyone — quiet and reflective. Perhaps reciprocity is the essence of topophilia, when we hold a place in our heart in all its forms and that place holds us in all our forms.
The hard truth in a town like Telluride is that not everyone working in the tourism industry is able to afford to live there. For some, Telluride does become the one that got away. The overtourism conversations going on around the world resonated with me as I watched most of my closest friends move away, drawn to more affordable places with career opportunities outside of the service industry.
Interestingly, here in Spain, residents are struggling with the opposite issue as plentiful service jobs in coastal resort towns have drawn younger generations away from inland agricultural regions. Rural abandonment is precipitating social and environmental challenges and is a key process that Nathan and I are hoping to examine through the lens of rapidly changing almond food systems.
Cooped up in our apartment in La Herradura, snacking on Spanish almonds, we joke that if social distancing becomes the norm even after the lockdown has lifted, no almond farmer is going to want to talk to “the almond detectives” as I’ve taken to calling us.
The lockdown illuminates the sharp contrast between tourism and agriculture. Vacations are optional; food is essential. This is easy to forget. We often spend hours researching our next holiday destination, but have less recourse to consider where our food comes from.
Now in the throes of a pandemic, we rush to grocery stores to stock up on every foodstuff imaginable, as the specter of scarcity whispers fears in our ears. Resilient food systems have never seemed so vital. Agriculture is one of our most ancient relationships with the land and was characterized for millennia by a deep sense of place. By contrast, tourism is a new phenomenon that engages with places in a more surface-level way. Of course, in today’s wildly complex global economy, both tourism and food industries often separate people from places. The helplessness that COVID-19 elicits can perhaps be remedied by re-embedding ourselves in our local communities.
I think of my friend Laura Parker, owner of the farm High Desert Seed in Montrose. She grows regionally resilient seed varieties that are able to flourish at high altitudes. “Seed with a sense of place!” she says. The other day, Laura texted me to say that her seed sales are up massively since the coronavirus hit.
Smiling, I wonder if in these dark times, people are dreaming of planting gardens, of empowerment, of hope, of nourishment. I imagine how luxurious it feels to people to put their fingers in the fertile dirt, to plant the seeds and then watch for tiny green leaves of hope to sprout.
I imagine people sharing their bounty with friends when harvest time arrives, and we are once again allowed to be in each other’s presence after this global offseason. Cosmic purple carrots and vivacious green sugar snap peas passed from hand to hand, no latex gloves in sight. Big smiles not covered by facemasks; maybe even hugs. Perhaps these simple exchanges will feel like the most luxurious of vacations, after so much time apart.
And perhaps this fresh perspective will help us reimagine what makes a meaningful life. The hope is that COVID-19, given the scope of several years’ time, will fade into memory. Climate change, on the other hand, will continue to threaten life on this planet, as we know it. What would it look like to harness the immense potential that sustainable tourism and agriculture hold for empowering people by honoring places?
In the throes of coronavirus, the global economy grinds to a halt, and with it, our default modes of operating. Life is abruptly thrown into sharp relief. Like Ajax at sunset in offseason, certain features go dark while others, previously ignored, become illuminated, drawing our awareness, invoking wonder at how quickly the light can change.
Coronavirus is making visible many things often hidden — our vulnerable and sometimes isolated elderly populations, the fragility of tourism, our discomfort with stillness. Staying home in your body, in your mind, with your own thoughts is challenging, but we need this perspective.
The future stretches in front of us, like a bare field in the spring before planting. Suddenly, in the stillness, multiple paths forward, not just for tourism and food industries, but also for humanity in all its forms, seem visible.
Maybe now is the time to plant seeds of resilience.
Elissa Dickson won the annual Slam Poetry competition in Grand Junction multiple times during her years in the San Juans. She served as San Miguel County Poet Laureate from 2016-19.
