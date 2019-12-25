A lot of us have resolutions for 2020. For Rosa Sabido, her goal for the new year is to open her eyes one morning and know that she is free.
On June 2, 2017, Sabido sought sanctuary at the Mancos United Methodist Church. A Cortez resident since the 1980s, Sabido was born in Mexico and moved to southwestern Colorado as a teenager. She spent decades trying to iron out her immigration status, fleeing to the small church in Mancos after authorities issued an order indicating that her deportation was imminent.
She has been there ever since, and Dec. 2 marked 1,000 days living in a space comprised of the church, the adjacent fellowship hall, where a room was converted into Rosa’s bedroom, and a small yard.
Friends and supporters are frequently with Sabido, ensuring she has food and other necessities, handling requests from the media, searching for ways to resolve her situation and helping to keep her daily life as engaged and positive as possible with yoga, prayer and meditation circles and potlucks.
Still, living in sanctuary is not easy, Sabido acknowledged.
“I'm trying to cope with the situation day by day,” she said in an email. “I am dealing with some physical pain due to my sedentary life. I do my best to remain calm and hopeful. Yes, it is difficult to live this life, it’s impossible to avoid the idea that life is passing by and to not know when this situation will be over. As an immigrant, I know that we are not part of the priorities of the government.”
Now, Sabido and her supporters are going for the immigration law equivalent of football’s Hail Mary pass. The “1000 Days In Sanctuary Campaign” aims to collect 1,500-plus signatures in Colorado’s 3rd District in order to petition the district’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Cortez), to introduce a Private Bill for Lawful Permanent Residency on Sabido’s behalf.
If passed by the House and Senate and signed by the president, the measure would grant Sabido legal status and allow her to leave sanctuary and return to her Cortez home.
Sabido explained that she remains positive despite mixed feelings among her friends and supporters about her chances of success.
“I'm always hoping for the best,” Sabido said. “We never know when things may suddenly shift. I remain in my faith that someday things will work in my favor. On the other hand, though, my supporters’ opinions are divided. Some think that nothing will happen and some others want to show support and let Congressman Tipton know that they are on my side and are asking for answers. Every step we take is a long shot, as we know there is a crisis in this country’s government and that things don’t change overnight.”
With Tipton, who did not reply to email and telephone requests for comment as of press time, and is up for re-election in Nov. 2020, Sabido and her supporters reasoned that now is a good time to act.
Sabido remarked that his “constituents want to know if Rep. Tipton supports the immigrant community and the need for comprehensive immigration reform.”
Sabido urged Coloradoans who live in the 3rd Congressional District to sign the petition, saying, “They need to know that they have the power to change my life, my future. It is through the constituents’ demands that legislators pay attention and make the necessary changes. I have lived in this country for 32 years as a productive member of the community with no criminal record. I tried to get immigration status for a long, long time.”
She added, “I am an honest person and I think I deserve to have the opportunity to fulfil this dream.
As she waits in hopes that her petition garners enough signatures to force Tipton to act, Sabido reflected on her two and a half years in sanctuary — a period of time during which her mother, with whom she was very close, passed away — saying that, if granted legal immigration status, there are so many things she would like to do once she can safely leave the church in Mancos.
“So much to do, and so many things that are waiting for me. I think one of the simplest everyday things, but most powerful, would be to open my eyes and give thanks for the gift of freedom and know for sure what day of the week it is. To also try to not feel resentment for anything or anyone. And, to pray for inner peace and then let life surprise me.”
To learn more about Rosa Sabido and the petition asking Rep. Tipton to introduce a private members’ bill granting her permanent residency status, visit rosabelongshere.org.
