The ever-present need for affordable housing in San Miguel County is common knowledge among area residents, with home and rent prices often outstripping what many in the local workforce can afford without multiple incomes. At Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Telluride Foundation President and CEO Paul Major presented a model for alleviating affordable housing shortages, an issue that affects not only Telluride but also many rural communities throughout the region and beyond. Currently, the foundation is beginning to work with several communities in and around the Telluride and West End regions.
The model operates on the basic principle of closing the cost gap between what a housing project costs to build and how much revenue will be generated from the eventual sales of those housing units. In order to lower costs and close the gap, the model incorporates a three-pronged approach that essentially functions like a toolkit that the foundation can supply to any community that wishes to use the model to build affordable housing.
“It’s really important for the communities to be involved in the process; we’re just providing the tools,” Major said. “We’re striving for simplicity because we know that that’s why a lot of affordable housing projects don’t get built, when things start getting too complicated.”
The simplicity of the model lies in the tools the foundation has developed for the affordable housing project “toolkit” to keep building costs predictable and low, thus lowering the resulting home prices and rents to align with the buying power of the targeted market in the communities, mainly teachers and government employees. The three main tools address each of the pillars of building housing: the land, financing and the developer.
The land component seeks to partner with counties, school districts and other parties for donations of land that will then be used to construct affordable housing. Since counties and school districts typically have an interest in providing housing for their workforce, and often own parcels of land through the initial creation of the districts or through land grants resulting from previous development projects, counties and school districts often make eager partners for efforts to solve housing shortages. Under the terms of such a deal, school district and county employees who qualify for the deed-restricted units would also be given first rights of refusal, thus ensuring the land donors would benefit by providing affordable housing options for employees.
“Teachers and government employees, while not necessarily recession-proof, are recession-resistant,” Major said, referring to the fact that even during the inevitable economic downturns of the future this sector of the community is less likely to lose their jobs and result in an inability to pay their mortgages.
Next, the model addresses the often-unattainable financial burden of high home prices and rents by providing access to low-interest loans, which reduce the interest rates from a typical rate of, say, 4.5 percent to 1 percent. This would substantially reduce monthly mortgage payments. According to Major’s presentation Tuesday, crunching the numbers show that for homebuyers in Norwood — one of the communities that the foundation is working with to implement the model — this would reduce monthly payments by anywhere from $200 to $500 a month, depending on income.
“Foundations in Colorado are very interested in using their resources to solve the issue of affordable housing,” Major noted. “It’s sometimes known as ‘impact investing’ — they can deploy their capital to provide low-cost, below market loans if it’s aligned with their missions.”
Thus, partnering with foundations to lower the costs of home loans and therefore significantly reduce the monthly financial burden on buyers means that more middle-income earners will have the ability to purchase affordable housing. The proposed units will also offer rentals as well, with the overall lowered costs providing the ability to offer lowered rents as well.
Finally, the model eliminates the pressure of the developer to make a large return on the housing project, which would necessitate units to be sold at a mark up from costs, by simply working with the developer as a service provider. In a traditional real estate development project, the developer invests resources in purchasing the land and building homes that they will then sell at market value to achieve a targeted 50 to 100 percent return on their investment. In this model, however, the land is provided by donors, and the developer is paid a fixed fee of 8 percent. So, rather than being an active investor in the project, which entails a much greater risk, the developer provides the service of getting the project built and is guaranteed the 8 percent fee.
Major also explained that the model incorporates the use of modular and panelar construction, where all or part of the home is produced in factories. With modern technologies and state-of-the-art engineering behind this booming style of production, the resulting homes are “very high end and meet the highest standards,” Major said, noting that the vast majority of homes in Scandinavia are now built with modular or paneled construction.
By incorporating all of these tools into the model it also avoids complicated factors such as asking for tax increases or relying on unpredictable grants.
“At the end of the day, this is simple math,” Major said. “What can somebody afford, and what can you build it for? We are just working out the math to level that gap.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper expressed her interest in exploring it further as a board.
“These are solid ideas that certainly need to get explored,” she said after the presentation. “We’re moving in that direction but we need to take the time to very carefully consider this.”
