“Moonlight on a carousel ride, reaching for the gold ring down inside. Never could reach just slips away, but I try.”—Robert Hunter, “Crazy Fingers”
I’ve been asked many times what my favorite Grateful Dead lyric is and the above line often comes to mind. It is the quintessential Hunter lyric. It is about human spirituality, the search for the meaning of existence and how it is unattainable but yet we try anyway, even though we can never reach it, at least in this lifetime.
And at the same time, that lyric is wrapped around absolutely beautiful imagery. Someone is riding a carousel, reaching toward the middle at the gold ring even though it is forever out of reach. In my mind, that person is a young girl in a blue dress, and the scene is played out in slow motion.
The Grateful Dead lyricist died Monday at the age of 78. Not only was he one of the greatest lyricists of the 20th century, I would argue he was one of the greatest poets.
If I were tasked with contributing one song to be paired alongside the poems of Shakespeare, Chaucer, Longfellow and Whitman, I would slip “Crazy Fingers” into the fold.
If you deconstruct “Crazy Fingers,” in addition to the aforementioned words, you could end up with something like this:
“Your rain falls like crazy fingers, pearls of fragile thunder keeping time; hang your heart on laughing willow stray down to the water, deep sea of love; beneath the sweet calm face of the sea, swift undertow; cloud hands reaching from a rainbow, tapping at the window, touch your hair; gone are the days we stop to decide where we should go, we just ride. While lady lullaby sings plainly for you, love still rings true.”
And yet “Crazy Fingers” is a B-side track on the album “Blues for Allah.” It rarely gets mentioned as one of the Grateful Dead’s greatest songs. Yet deep into his canon laid a nugget so beautiful that it touches the divine. Such is the genius of Robert Hunter.
“Crazy Fingers” is similar to the Beatles “Across the Universe,” a seemingly unrelated sequence of gorgeous poetry “pools of sorrow, waves of joy are drifting through my opened mind, possessing and caressing me,” John Lennon wrote. Indeed only Lennon, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan occupy the same ether as Robert Hunter. But for me, it will always be Hunter.
Perhaps one of the reasons Hunter’s lyrics are burned so indelibly on my mind is that I was experimenting with psychedelics when I first encountered his music.
When he sang, “Let my inspiration flow in token rhyme suggesting rhythm,” I knew exactly what we was singing about and the idea that “once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of places if you look at it right” was spot on as I was seeing the light in mountains and trees. I even discovered it once in the peel of an orange. I was like a puppy on acid being entrained onto Hunter’s lyrics. His songs would always be mine.
Hunter strung words together that seemingly had no meaning, but if you wrapped your mind around them for long enough, say 20 years, you might find meaning in them. For instance, the line from “Franklin’s Tower,” “If you plant ice you’re gonna harvest wind” beguiled me. Years later, it occurred to me that perhaps he was talking about karma. At least, that’s what the lyric came to mean to me. I would never ascribe a meaning to any of his lyrics, they are completely open to interpretation by the listener and that is part of their beauty; their meaning belongs to each and every person who hears them.
One of the most curious lyrics in a Hunter song is the second to last stanza in the tune “Jack-A-Roe.” Hunter writes in perfect rhyme of the first eight stanzas, and then he writes, “She picked him up all in her arms and carried him to the town. She sent for a physician who quickly healed his wounds, Oh, who quickly healed his wounds.” Not only do these words not rhyme, he repeats the word wounds twice. He then returns to the original rhyming structure of the song for the last stanza. Why did he do that? I’ve always wondered, and I would have loved to have asked him that question. I think the answer might be “because I’m Robert Hunter and I can do anything I want.”
Bob Dylan once told Ed Bradley that in his younger days when he wrote songs like “The Times They Are a-Changin’” and “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall” that he wasn’t writing the songs so much as they were coming through him. He was talking about the muse, which I would classify as a form of divine inspiration.
That muse came through Robert Hunter on the albums “Workingman’s Dead” and “American Beauty.” These albums can be seen as one single opus, as they were released within six months of each other in April and November of 1970, respectively.
Those two albums contain the songs “Uncle John’s Band,” “High Time,” Dire Wolf,” “New Speedway Boogie,” “Cumberland Blues,” “Black Peter,” “Casey Jones,” “Box of Rain,” “Ripple,” “Brokedown Palace,” “Friend of the Devil” and “Truckin’.”
These albums also mark the point at which the Grateful Dead switched from being a hard driving rock ’n’ roll and blues band to embracing the folk, country and bluegrass that harkened back to their days as “Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions.” It was these combinations of musical stylings that has lead Grateful Dead music to become its own genre of music.
There is no greater example of lyrics rolling through a conduit than what occurred one day in London in 1970, when Robert Hunter laid out a blanket and a bottle of absinthe and wrote the songs “Ripple,” “Brokedown Palace” and “To Lay Me Down” in one day. Yes, Robert Hunter wrote those three songs in one day. He told Rolling Stone magazine, “Everybody went away and left me alone for the afternoon with a bottle of Retsina (absinthe) and a beautiful London day. I’d never been in London before so it was all new to me. They had this beautiful parchment paper in the room — a stick of it that just called out for things to be written on it. And that stuff just poured out. It remains in my mind as the personal quintessence of the union between writer and muse, a promising past and bright future prospects melding into one great glowing apocatastasis in South Kensington, writing words that seemed to flow like molten gold onto parchment paper.”
If indeed it was the muse that took hold of Hunter that day, then there is little doubt that for Robert Hunter the muse was death, as mortality is at the core of all three songs and specifically the idea that death is something we all must do alone.
The greatest poets throughout history have tackled that somber reality. Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “Thou Known’s ‘tis common. All that lives must die, passing through nature to eternity.” Poets have taken diametrically opposed view on mortality. Dylan Thomas wrote, “Do not go gently into that good night … rage, rage against the dying of the night.”
But for Hunter, death was not something to be raged against, and the three songs he wrote that day in London are testimony that Hunter viewed death as beautiful, and that the one thing that you take with you when you die is love.
It is in “Brokedown Palace” that Hunter’s vision of death is most clearly expressed. In the song, death is a place where, “I will lay my head and listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock my soul.”
In “Brokedown Palace,” Hunter twice compares death to a lullaby. What is more calming and beautiful than a song sung to a baby as it falls asleep. In “Crazy Fingers,” Hunter sings that, “lady lullaby sings plainly for you, love still rings true.”
On Monday, Robert Hunter finally met his muse, and in so doing was reunited with his other Earthly inspiration Jerry Garcia. A year after Garcia died, Hunter wrote a letter to him in which he stated, “It’s been a year since you shuffled off the mortal coil. … You were an exponent of a dream in the continual act of being defined into a reality. That dream is the crux of the matter, and somehow concerns beauty, consciousness and community. We were, and are, worthy insofar as we serve it.” Today those words reflected back on to Robert Hunter, like a ripple in still water. Beauty, consciousness, community. We are worthy in so far as we serve the dream.
In writing about Hunter’s passing the Grateful Dead’s archivist David Lemieux wrote, “No matter what meaning, solace, lesson you find in Hunter’s music, please go out and do some good with them.”
Robert Hunter has shuffled off his own mortal coil. Let there be songs to fill the air.
