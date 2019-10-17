The City of Ouray and Town of Ridgway have new top law enforcement officials. The new Ouray Police Chief will be Jeffrey Wood, who accepted a conditional employment offer this week, while the new Ridgway Town Marshal is Shane Schmalz, who was previously the interim town marshal.
Ouray City administrator Justin Perry stated that a formal background investigation of Wood will begin this week and his anticipated start date will be mid-November. He will take the helm from Gary Ray, who has been serving as acting police chief since Perry was appointed a city administrator by city council in May. Ray will stay with the police department as a sergeant, alongside officers Justin Crandall and Brady Suppeland.
“My first goal will be to establish a rapport with the citizens of Ouray and assure them that I am committed to the principles of community-oriented policing and open dialogue. The needs and requirements of the people as it relates to public safety are going to be the driver for how I develop goals. I do not have any personal agenda to pursue,” Wood stated.
Wood worked in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland for the past 25 years, most recently as the communication section commander supervising 50 personnel and working as the liaison with county emergency services to ensure adequate radio and telecommunications. He has been in the command level of policing for the past 12 years, holding lieutenant and sergeant ranks.
“One of my first actions (in Ouray) will be to personally meet with my staff individually to convey my expectations and address any concerns they may have,” he added. “Another top priority will be a complete inventory and audit of the police department’s files, equipment and vehicles to determine if any deficiencies exist. I will develop an action plan for improvements within the first few months of taking command.”
Schmalz became Ridgway’s interim town marshal when former marshal Tammy Stroup resigned in April after being in the position for two years. Schmalz has been with the Ridgway Marshal’s Office for more than two years and in law enforcement for more than 26 years.
“I have been on the board of and involved with helping set up victim advocacy programs on the Western Slope of Colorado. We as an agency will do everything within our ability to make sure cases and victims are handled with the utmost care and professional standards,” he said.
In addition to Schmalz, the marshal’s office staff includes two deputies, Ryan Hanson and Jeff Pickle, and victim advocate Elaine Wood. No relation to the new Ouray police chief, Wood was hired in March 2018 to work for the two agencies, as well as the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office.
“Moving forward I will be reaching out to community members to address community needs and concerns. The Ridgway Marshal’s Office will have an open-door policy and welcomes citizen input,” Schmalz said. “My goals for the coming years are to build training, acquire needed equipment and maintain the great staff we have. I want to build our victim advocacy program and would like to make it into a model program for the area. I also want to foster programs with the Ridgway Schools and be more active in the schools. Ridgway Town Manager Jen Coates and I are working with council now to build 2020 projects and goals through a collaborative process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.