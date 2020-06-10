Singular summer

The sound of freedom
I was born on the summer solstice. Beyond a summery series of coincidences — born on the longest day of the year, surname of Light, my deep preference for the golden days of summer over other seasons — the summer solstice in Telluride has also thrown me some epic birthday parties over the years. Thanks to yet another coincidence, the fortuitous timing of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, my birthday has often fallen during the festival, granting me a weekend of spirited dance parties en masse to celebrate another lap around the sun. It's a fitting celebration; anyone who knows me can tell you that I am even nerdier than most bluegrass fans when it comes to my love of the genre.
This year, as we know, will be different. No marshmallow and beachball fights with Yonder Mountain String Band; no fiddle-and-mandolin-swapping displays of fingerboard shredding by the ‘King of Telluride,’ Sam Bush; no Sunday night with the Punch Brothers, the band taking their final songs of the weekend to the floor of the Sheridan Opera House.
But, truth be told, none of this is of much consequence: What matters right now is so much bigger than the cancellation of my favorite festival. What matters right now are the millions of people marching in the streets of this country, demanding change for a system that has had racism and oppression baked in it since the beginning, since white people colonized this place I now call “my country, ‘tis of thee” and reduced Africans stolen from their homelands to a less-than-human social status through a vicious system of slavery and violence.
When you take even a cursory look at this history, it’s not surprising that just a handful of generations down the line, American society is still grappling with the strange fruits produced by a nation whose economy and social fabric was founded on a system of unthinkable racism and violence.
So, yes, this will be a different kind of summer. I’ll be reading books, listening to the experiences of people of color, talking with friends and community members, actively taking the steps I can towards dismantling systems of oppression and racist attitudes, and undertaking a deeper effort to be part of the solutions that our world so desperately needs right now. And, yes: I’ll still be mountain biking through twinkling aspen groves, playing my fiddle beneath a cobalt sky, and enjoying the glory of summer in the San Juans. The two, thankfully, are not mutually exclusive.
From every mountainside, let freedom ring! It’s long past time the words of our patriotic anthems applied to everyone, and I want to do my part.
--Bria Light
Main Street at midnight
There’s a well-known aphorism about how the best-laid plans often go awry. During a year that has brought the COVID-19 pandemic upon humanity, that hits a little harder. Seemingly every aspect of life has been affected by the pandemic. As of this writing, Telluride’s summer slate of festivals and jubilant gatherings has been wiped clean, sans a couple of big events in September. Half of Colorado Avenue has been shut down in an attempt to salvage any attraction of the summer tourism season. Don’t worry; people will come. Maybe not as many as in summers past, but they’ll come. If you go outside, you’ll see they’re already here. To be completely honest, though, that’s not what’s been weighing on my mind recently.
As if the fear of a fatal virus and the associated economic downturn wasn’t enough mental pressure, the national outcry and unrest surrounding the recent killings of Ahmed Aubrey, Breanna Taylor and George Floyd, especially Taylor and Floyd’s at the hands of police, has my mind reeling. But I push forward, mainly through work.
After my nightly toke recently, I started to feel ill. My legs felt hot and itchy like they were being pricked with needles. I began to sweat, and I convinced myself that the frantic beating of my heart would lead to some death dealing internal incident, a medical-emergency that could kill me. I paced about my dwelling in figure eights for nearly two hours before I shared my anxiety-induced condition with a friend, who offered to come over and calm me down. I’m thankful that she did. We drank some wine and took a stroll around town. We’re lucky to live in a place where we can walk around Main Street at midnight in our pajamas, I said. During any other year, town’s artery would have been busy with business and life, but these aren’t typical times.
We’re living through a moment in history when wearing a facemask can be misconstrued as a political statement; a moment in history when we watch an unedited video of a cop casually killing an African American, and some people still don’t see a problem with that.
It’s hard to maintain a center-of-the-road approach, especially as a journalist, but these aren’t political issues to me so much as they are issues of humanity.
Yeah, this summer is going to be different in Telluride, but that doesn’t make us unique. This summer is going to be different everywhere, and it may be one of the most important.
For those interested, consider this a teaser. I’ll write more in my column, The Chopping Block, next week.
—Justin Criado
An avian touchstone
A raucous, irascible talisman in turbulent times: it appears this is the Black-billed magpie’s role in my life.
A painting of a magpie — before I even knew it was a magpie — was the one I gravitated to in a gallery in Costa Rica years ago, on a significant vacation to help a friend find a new home.
An etching of a magpie was in the room in the hospice center where my father died.
They linger in the backyard, these birds, swooping in, startling songbirds, and on one shocking occasion, stabbing a young finch with its big, black beak and carrying it away.
Even so, I like them, I admire them, I envy them.
Magpies are unconstrained: they’re able to go where ever they please, on a whim, while humans remain safer at home.
They’re canny: they know who tolerates their antics, and who would prefer to dispatch them. Having been treated as pests and poisoned by farmers and ranchers for hundreds of years, magpies generally keep their distance from humans in Western Slope ranching country. In Telluride (where softer-hearted humans tolerate all manner of animals, wild and domestic) they’ll take over a house if they can get away with it. Seriously! A former colleague once faced off with a Black-billed magpie that entered his kitchen and perched on the table, refusing to retreat without a kerfuffle.
They’re bona-fide intellectuals: magpies are members of the corvid family, species that include crows, ravens and jays. It’s a remarkably perspicacious group whose skills include tool making and recognizing themselves in mirrors (their brain-to-body ratio is reportedly on par with great apes and dolphins).
“In solitary moments, magpies will perch on a branch and mutter soft soliloquies,” seemingly oblivious to what goes on around them, Stanley Crawford wrote. “It is one of those things, I suppose, intelligence now and then does, must in fact now and then do, must play, must imagine, must talk to itself…What, finally, intelligence could be for: finding your way back.”
The backyard magpies tolerated me once. But that was last year, when I fed them peanuts. Twelve months on — peanut-less this spring — they’ve become wary again. I hope they stay that way; humans are untrustworthy on the whole. These days, I’m content to know they’re out there in the big open, gliding over local rangelands, impervious to politics and pathogens. Last night I spied a familiar looking feather inside a friend’s home. It was part of a collection of three.
“I believe that’s a magpie’s,” I immediately said.
“I believe you’re right,” my friend replied.
Either I find them, or magpies find me.
—Leslie Vreeland
Unfettered and alive
I always loved the phrase “unfettered and alive,” one that Joni Mitchell penned in her song, “Free Man in Paris.” It encapsulates what summer feels like to me. Even though my time is not exclusively my own, when I am away from my desk, I am irresistibly drawn to whatever awaits “out there.” Whether it’s pottering about amongst my growing things or trundling myself along a trail in the forest, summer is my antidote for winter. With summer comes a shedding, if not of skin like a snake, then layers of clothes required to exist in the cold and snow. And shoes? Damnable things. My favorite pair of shoes is no shoes.
This summer marks my 35th year in Telluride. I rolled into town the week of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. I remember lilacs and revelers and Emmy Lou Harris’ crystalline voice shimmering across the canyon. Every year at Bluegrass I’d settle into the solstice with a head filled with music and bottomless gratitude for another year of making my way in this incredible community. Of course, this year, there is no Bluegrass festival. We all know why. We’re still a week out from its customary weekend and I already feel bereft.
I’ll experience that gnawing loss with the passing of each of our canceled summer music festivals. They are so much a part of me, I wonder if their absence will make me unsteady on my feet, or physically diminished in some way. But I needn’t worry about that too much. It’s still summer. The quaking aspens speak aloud and the green, velvety cloaks of the mesas to the west roll toward the horizon in beckoning waves. The sun, as close and strong as a lover, fills my pores and restores my depleted Vitamin D.
Summer makes me happy. The hard constraints of a viral pandemic cannot muffle the scent of rain, or silence the treesong. Summer’s fecundity and boisterous, rowdy life force is my magical elixir, one that sustains me through whatever life hands us. Even this time of forced distancing and prudent facial covering has failed to take from me summer’s joy. My seedlings have just graduated to pots and all the windows and doors arethrown open, blowing out the torpor of the months spent cooped up inside. My feet are bare and my shoulders are thrown back. Summer is my time. Summer makes me feel unfettered and alive.
—Suzanne Cheavens
