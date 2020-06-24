Telluride Local Media announced this week that beginning July 2, the company will increase the publication frequency of the Daily Planet from three to four days per week, adding a Thursday edition that will replace the weekly Watch newspaper.
Longtime Watch and Daily Planet contributing editor Leslie Vreeland said that the new Daily Planet edition will feature more Telluride-oriented content than the Watch, but that some of the most popular elements of the Watch will find a new home in the Thursday Planet.
“News is more important than ever these days, and the kind of work you have come to expect from us isn't going anywhere: same writers, same incisive local and regional coverage you look forward to,” she said.
Telluride Local Media publisher Andrew Mirrington attributed the change in the company’s publication line-up to several factors.
“The printed and digital versions of the Telluride Daily Planet enjoy tremendous support from readers and advertisers,” he said, “but while the Planet and our regional magazines have consistently expanded throughout the past decade, the Watch has not experienced the same trajectory. The pandemic brought this into sharper focus.”
Mirrington said he has mixed emotions about the change, but his staff is looking forward to focusing their efforts on publications that are growing.
“The Planet is what we do best — and it’s where the demand is,” he said.
The new Thursday edition will cover the same three-county distribution area that the rest of the Planet does: from Telluride and Mountain Village, Down Valley to Placerville, west to Norwood and the West End, and north to Ridgway and even Montrose.
The Planet’s associate publisher Maureen Pelisson said that in conjunction with the Thursday Daily Planet, the company will be rolling out new digital products to serve readers and advertisers.
“We continue to ramp up our digital marketing services,” she said. “In July we’re excited to launch our newest emailed newsletter called the ‘Midweek-in-Review.’ It will hit inboxes on Wednesday afternoons, with breaking news, features and other great content.”
In 2019, the company debuted its popular “Week-in-Review” email, which arrives in subscribers’ inboxes each Saturday morning. It quickly gained more than 4,200 unique subscribers and has an open-rate well above the national average.
The Daily Planet, Telluride Local Media’s flagship publication, has consistently been recognized by the Colorado Press Association as one of the top small-town newspapers in the state. In recent years, the paper's staff has won numerous awards for its journalism and its strength as an advertising platform, both in print and online, including the prestigious Advertising Excellence Award, in 2020, for the fourth year in a row.
For the most up-to-date news and information, visit Telluride Local Media’s website, telluridenews.com.
