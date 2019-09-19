In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Affairs Project and the Ute Indian Museum is sponsoring a presentation by local historian and archaeologist Steven Baker called “Spaniards, Mexicans, and Utes in the Uncompahgre Valley of Western Colorado to 1900.” The free event is open Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose is open to the public, according to a news release.
The history of the Uncompahgre Valley is typically recounted from the perspective of the late 19th century white settlement, which commenced in earnest with the removal of the Ute Indians and the few Mexicans who lived among them. There is, however, a seldom spoken of history of the valley when it was claimed by Spain, Mexico and then the United States. Baker will discuss the early Spanish, Mexican and Ute presence on the Western Slope.
The program will include discussion drawn from Baker’s many years of research into the early history of the region and his recent book, “Juan Rivera’s Colorado 1765: The First Spaniards Among the Ute and Paiute Indians on the Trails to Teguayo” (2015). The book was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award in 2017, and provides the first descriptions of Colorado’s Western Slope and the first meaningful one of the Centennial State. A limited number of copies will be for sale at the event. A book signing will start at 6:30 p.m.
Baker is an ethnohistorian and registered professional archaeologist from Montrose. He has conducted research into the early history of west-central Colorado for nearly 50 years, and is now partially retired after serving as president of Centuries Research Inc.
Hispanic Affairs Project is a grassroots organization working in western Colorado to provide leadership development, community organizing and the provision of services for immigrant integration.
TRUST FOR LAND
RESTORATION
MONITORING DAY
The Trust for Land Restoration will hold its fourth annual Red Mountain Mining District Monitoring Day Sept. 27, according to a news release. Participating volunteers will inspect and photograph 10 conserved, historically significant sites above or in Ironton Park, including the Yankee Girl, the Guston Depot, the Corkscrew Turntable, the American Girl, the Turk & White House, the Larson Brothers, Beaver Belfast, and the Idarado Houses properties.
The Trust for Land Restoration is the only nonprofit organization that pursues the conservation and preservation of scenic vistas and mining landscapes in the San Juan Mountains. Active since 2000, the trust specializes in collaborative land conservation that benefits land owners and the public.
In 2015, the trust purchased and gave 14 mining claims to the U.S. Forest Service. In 2016, the organization completed donation of the two mining claims that comprise the historic Corkscrew Turntable to Ouray County. In 2018, the trust negotiated and acquired a mining claim near the top of Red Mountain Pass that included an important SNOTEL snow, rain and climate data gathering site on behalf of the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Southwest Water Conservation District. Current projects include saving the Idarado Houses and acquiring 100 acres of mining claims on Brown Mountain with the intent of donation to Ouray County. In 2020, the trust will continue work on a ranch land preservation project near Ridgway.
Monitoring Day volunteers will meet at the Ouray County Museum at 420 6th Ave. in Ouray at 9 a.m. to form carpool groups. Work should be by early afternoon and return no later than 2 p.m., according to the release. The monitoring will require up to two miles of hiking, depending on the group. Bring a sack lunch, water and dress for the weather.
For more details and to RSVP, contact trust program assistant Lisa Hickman, at 970-209-5246 or lisahickman3@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.