It is a paradox that the beginning of winter, a time associated with grinding cold and implacable darkness, should arrive in a season of celebration.
The national holiday of celebration is Wednesday — Christmas Day. But before that, there will be celebrations all over the world this weekend by people of many faiths, including practicing Christians, to mark the winter solstice, or return of the light.
This year, the winter solstice, the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, will arrive Saturday at 9:19 p.m. MST. From here on in until June, the sky will grow lighter and lighter each day.
Granted, it may not feel that way. According to the Old Farmer’s Alamanac, the word solstice (from the Latin for “sun,” or sol, and sistere, to stand still) is defined by what appears to happen several days before and after the event.
Or, rather, what doesn’t happen: The sun seems to halt its traverse across the sky.
“The pause in its noontime elevation is so slight that the Sun’s path seems to stay the same, or stand still,” as the Almanac puts it.
But in fact, the return of the light happens quickly. Three months from Saturday — even though it will still be winter — there will be an extra three hours of sunlight every day.
For several years now, there’s been a celebration in the Town of Ridgway to mark the occasion of the changing of the light at the Kiva in the Chipeta Lodge. The event, which is free and open to all, was started by musician Ulli Sir Jesse, who is perhaps best known in this region for being a member of the a capella women’s groups Heartbeat and the Threshold Singers, a group that serenades those “on the threshold” between life and death.
“I love the winter solstice,” Sir Jesse said. The return of the light “is something everybody on this planet, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, celebrates, regardless of what religion you are.”
Local churches offer Christmas candlelight services this time of year, she pointed out. Ridgway Community Church at 685 W. Sherman St. offers a candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the United Church of the San Juans at 295 N. Lena St. (on the corner of Lena and Charles streets), will host a Christmas Eve “Worship with Candlelight and Communion” service the same evening from 6-7 p.m.
Just like those services, Saturday’s Community Solstice Celebration incorporates candles (the return of the light is both literal and metaphorical).
“I used to live in Telluride, and I had a solstice celebration at my home there every year,” Sir Jesse said. “When I moved to Ridgway that first year, I held it at my house. But then the Chipeta Lodge graciously agreed to let us use its Kiva, a great, round room with all these windows. We set up cushions and chairs there, for those who don’t want to sit on the floor. This is our fourth year; about 50 people come each year. It’s quite well-attended, considering how many people are out of town.”
Unlike more formal religious celebrations, the solstice get-together embraces spirituality in general.
“We sing some songs that we sing as Threshold Singers,” Sir Jesse said, “and share words about the solstice, what it means, and why we’re doing this.
“Then we turn out all the lights and observe a few moments of silence” (people are invited to meditate during this time). After that, “we light candles, and go around the circle. Some people bring their Native American flutes and play their music, and others share their thoughts. It’s totally free flowing; nobody has to say anything unless they feel inspired. A few years ago, a few kids stood up and read some poetry about how children are the light. It was so touching. People were in tears.”
The event concludes with a dance to the song, “Let Me Be One With the Infinite Sun.” “And that’s it,” Sir Jesse said. “The whole thing lasts 60 to 90 minutes at most. There are no expectations. Some people arrive late and others leave early. It’s joyous, yet totally low-key.”
A Community Return of the Light Celebration with Ulli Sir Jesse will be held Saturday at the Kiva Event Center at Chipeta Hot Springs Resort & Spa at 304 S. Lena St. Ridgway from 5-6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations will be accepted (the Chipeta is donating the use of the Kiva for this event, a space it usually charges for). Please bring a poem, a song or a thought about the changing of the light to share.
Another Western Slope community will commemorate the solstice differently this weekend, with a celebration of the year’s longest day, curated and performed by local author Craig Childs. “Dark Night,” a “dynamic” multi-media storytelling show that will focus on time, “from archaeology to the end of the universe,” will “cross the Winter Solstice” in performances both Friday and Saturday evenings in Paonia. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com and The Paradise Theatre.
