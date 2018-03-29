Today, getting a permit to start a hard-rock mining operation in Colorado requires a company to provide the state with reclamation plans that outline ways it will handle on-site contamination and protect land and water resources. Though heavy metal pollution of water is a consequence of mining activities due to changes in the geology, these plans have not included a specified end date for when water treatment will no longer be necessary.
With water treatment at defunct mines expected to last for decades — and possibly centuries — concerns have been raised about who will end up paying for the treatment in the long term, whether water will ever attain previous quality levels and how to avoid catastrophes if water protection technologies fail.
“The Gold King Mine spill went right past my home in Durango. It was frightening, and started me thinking about what we could do to prevent this kind of incident from happening again. The spill affected everyone, from landowners to rafting companies to sportsmen to families who enjoy playing in the river,” said State Rep. Barbara McLachlan, of District 59, which encompasses parts of Archuleta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Ouray and San Juan counties.
McLachlan is a co-sponsor of House Bill 18-1301, which would require hard-rock mining operations applying for new state permits or permit modifications through the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) to specify an end date for water-quality treatment, rather than planning for perpetual treatment after closing. The proposed law also would require mining companies to secure bond financing — available even if the company goes bankrupt or abandon operations — that includes the cost of water-quality protection as part of reclamation plans.
Introduced last week and scheduled for the House Agriculture, Livestock, & Natural Resources Committee on April 2, the bill’s primary sponsor is State Rep. Dylan Roberts, of District 26, which consists of Eagle and Routt counties. State Rep. Jeni James Arndt, of District 53, in Larimer County also is a co-sponsor. All three co-sponsors are Democrats.
Roberts said, “This bill is the result of a long and extensive process of engaging stakeholders on all sides of the issue (mining companies, local elected officials, environmental advocates and more), and I truly believe this is a bill that will responsibly allow hard-rock mining to continue in Colorado, while making sure that our state’s water quality is a top priority and that cleanup from any spills will not fall on the shoulders of Colorado’s taxpayers.”
The bill is endorsed by environmental protection nonprofits such as the San Miguel Watershed Coalition and Sheep Mountain Alliance, as well as several local governments, including San Miguel County, Ophir, Rico, Telluride and Mountain Village. Ouray County, the City of Ouray and Town of Ridgway have not taken positions. Many in the mining industry oppose the bill in whole or in part.
Mining pollution impacts more than 1,600 miles of rivers and streams across the state, according to estimates attributed to state officials. Most of Colorado’s 23,000 closed mines that negatively impact water quality were abandoned before the state’s mine reclamation laws, water standards and permitting processes were enacted during the 1970s.
The state currently has 23 active water-discharge permits for metal mining issued by the Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The permits allow mines to discharge water into state waters, but requires treatment of the discharge to meet water-quality standards for those waters.
When mining operation ceases, the operator must continue to treat the water to meet water standards, unless it can prove that no treatment is required to ensure protection of the receiving waters, according to CDPHE Communications Director Mark Salley.
Of the 23 permitted mines in the state, “nine of these permits are facilities that are closed or in temporary cessation of mining activities. The division cannot find any instances in which a closed metal-mining facility has been allowed to terminate its permit because it can demonstrate that it can satisfy water-quality standards,” Salley said.
The proposed bill does not change the requirements for CDPHE permits. Instead, it largely codifies what DRMS already does, which includes addressing water quality, explained DRMS spokesman Todd Hartman.
Hartman said, “As far as the requirement for new or modified mining operations to set an end point for water-quality treatment to ensure compliance with water-quality standards, dynamic hydrology and other factors can make an end point difficult to determine. There are, however, exceptions in the bill for unforeseen circumstances.
“The biggest issue with ensuring water-quality treatment is adequate for closed mines in Colorado is clarity regarding long-term bonding under the Clean Water Act,” he added.
In December, an announcement was made by President Donald Trump’s administration that it won’t uphold a proposal, made by President Barak Obama’s administration, making companies set aside money for future cleanup costs. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt said modern-mining practices and state and federal rules that are already in place adequately address the risks from mines that are still operating.
Pete Dronkers, who helped rally support for Colorado’s proposed bill, is a campaign organizer in the southwest U.S. for Earthworks, a nonprofit focused on preventing adverse impacts from mineral and energy development.
“If the EPA is not going to address these issues, it’s much more important for states to have statutes, not just regulations, to deal with them,” he said.
He points to a similar law in New Mexico, which requires that no mine shall be perpetually polluting, which is stricter than the proposal in Colorado. The proposed Colorado law does not create redundancy, nor does it change or set water-quality standards for mine discharge, which is set by other regulations, he said.
“This bill says mining companies can’t be ambiguous about how long a mine will be draining pollution anymore,” he said. “As long as mines are in operation and generating cash flow, they can keep their discharge in check with regulations, but mining companies, especially the bigger ones, know they have no shot of having a long-term presence at the site. Because the usual horizons for a perpetually polluting mine are very long — many models show between 2,000 and 5,000 years — the chain of custody and fiscal responsibility for the cleanup will be very complicated and convoluted.”
Though he noted that mining companies will have a very difficult time determining a specific date when water treatment will no longer be necessary to maintain standards, he said they have the responsibility to show adequate funding and strive for a date within several decades rather than millennia, to remediate the consequences of their economic activities.
Ouray Silver Mines Inc. (OSMI), which is permitted to operate the Revenue-Virginius Mine in Ouray County, will not have to comply with the bill’s requirements, unless it modifies its operations or seeks new permits for other mines.
CEO Brian Briggs stated, “OSMI and I in particular are supportive of more hydrologic evaluation as part of the permitting process for designated mining operations. This is a critical component and required on all SMCRA (Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act) permits, which are required for coal and other leased minerals. This should also be part of hard rock for good and valid reasons. I would conjecture that had the proper hydrologic studies been done prior to sealing the American Tunnel, then Gold King would have never happened.”
However, Briggs and his company “do not believe this law in its current form is yet ripe. It has some significant problems on the technical side, which should and can be flushed out before passing.”
He applauds Dronkers and the bill’s endorsers for seeking diverse “input and making some changes to the bill that will not freeze industry from trying to clean historic mining contamination, while also putting a new mine in production on a brownfield site.”
Robert Larson is a certified professional geologist, professional land surveyor and owner of Ouray-based Monadnock Mineral Services. A former consultant for Caldera Mineral Resources and the Camp Bird Mine located above Ouray, he opposes the bill because “it is not reasonable to try to determine a time period to ensure there is no water contamination from a proposed mining project, especially when there is abundant natural contamination throughout the State of Colorado.
“We need to be encouraging future development of these historic properties for the benefit of our communities and industry by providing minerals that are used by each of us,” Larson added. “For Caldera or anyone else to come in and develop the Camp Bird property for additional mining, which is very feasible, I am sure that this would be interpreted as increased activities. It would not be acceptable to anyone to try to put an end date to discharge from a portal that has been discharging for the past 100 years. There are valid water rights to this discharge and there would likely be legal battles involved if this discharge was attempted to be terminated. People are trying to make simplistic solutions to very complex problems.”
Rep. McLachlan said, “We have no intention of killing the mining industry; it is particularly important in my House district. We just want to encourage the industry to thrive while also taking care of the water. The bill ensures that moving forward both affected lands and water are returned to beneficial public use once mining is done. We don’t want to repeat the same mistakes over and over again.”
If passed by the House Committee, the bill would go to a full vote of the House. If it passes there, it would need to pass out of a Senate Committee, before going to a full vote of the Senate. No Senators have agreed to sponsor it yet.
Editors’ note: Tanya Ishikawa is the communications director for the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, a nonprofit that works to preserve and improve the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed. The group has not taken a position on the proposed legislation.
