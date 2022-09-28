Town Clerk Amanda Pierce told Norwood trustees in the town’s monthly September meeting that the senior meals program was moving ahead with much collaboration. Pierce signed a letter of support on behalf of the town for the Fresh Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to local food security and other food-related issues.
Pierce said the Fresh Foundation had reached out, looking for partnership, since they're going for grants to fund various programs.
"I want to shout them out for their help with senior meals,” she said. “They provide 80 to 90 percent of the food, and we are at every other week right now.”
In another expression of gratitude, Pierce additionally acknowledged The Divide restaurant, since the owners recently donated food that would have spoiled in their facility. The senior meals program received it and used it to feed the group.
San Miguel County has also budgeted for $10,000 to go to the program in Norwood annually.
Last month was the biggest response so far, with 27 people at Norwood Community Center for the senior meals. Four meals were also delivered to seniors. All Points Transit picked and dropped off a party of one. Five people signed up for transportation afterward.
Pierce said it’s great to see so many “stepping up to the plate,” including Region 10.
She said the program could go weekly next year. At this point, Monday is still the best day, but that could change in the future.
In other news, Pierce told town trustees the Safer to Schools grant is moving along. A grant through the state’s department of transportation (CDOT), it’s for the sidewalks down Summit St. The grant helps pay for sidewalks, curb, gutters, ADA compliance, drainage, new asphalt and solar crosswalk(s).
Representatives from CDOT are coming to Norwood in October to assess the site. In preparation, Pierce with Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer will meet with officials at Norwood Public Schools.
Pierce said the improvements will be a slow process. According to her, the estimate for completion is anywhere from the end of May to the beginning of July.
In the meeting trustee Jamie Schultz told the board she is displeased with some sidewalk connections to the crosswalks. She said some on Grand Avenue are problematic for those with strollers or wheelchairs. Grafmyer and Pierce said that actually landowners are responsible for updating sidewalks, though town officials can make specifications that landowners must follow. That issue would take working with business owners to fix — something town staff have considered.
They added sidewalk fixes are expensive. Another round of facade improvement grants, through the West End Economic Development Corporation, might support that in the future.
In another grant collaboration, the Town of Norwood is working with the Lone Cone Library and Norwood Park and Recreation District for a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant. The grant is for the partnership in open space and would help pay for engineering services. No architect is needed.
Carrie Andrew, director of the library, said she’s happy for the collaboration to make sure things in the community match.
