Pinion Park, the new affordable housing development in Norwood, is well underway and on schedule for new homeowners, who are yet to be determined, to move in this September. Due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, construction experts note that 2022 may be the most difficult year to build ever. The successful progress of the new Norwood neighborhood construction is due to using local firms that include Stryker Construction, of Montrose, and Fading West Development, of Buena Vista. Stryker is the general contractor, and Fading West is building the modular factory-built homes.
Fading West opened a new $28 million factory in November 2021, utilizing what experts say is advanced innovative building processes to build high-quality homes in a factory setting. Experts say factory-built homes exceed the highest standards of home construction, resulting in quality that is consistently better when compared to on-site built construction.
The factory building process for all the pieces is under intense quality control. Modular factory-built homes save materials and labor and accelerate the construction process by months. For example, construction time can be cut by considerably, since the site can be prepared, including building the house foundation, at the same time the home is being built in the factory.
Fading West was recently named one of the Top 100 companies to watch by Time Magazine.
Now, Rural Homes will host a homeowner progress update and informational virtual session on May 24 at 6 p.m. for all interested homeowners. Critical deadlines will be reviewed, including mortgage pre-qualification and lottery application deadlines, and when final homes sales prices will be announced.
The public may register for the Zoom information session at the following link:
us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGhqjMsHtKif-sRT1CXb3cZ2kauZ5LY.
The Pinion Park neighborhood, located just south of the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, will provide 24 affordable, deed-restricted, single-family homes available for sale to local qualified residents. Norwood individuals and families are the first priority, especially those that work in Norwood’s key institutions, such as the school, fire department and medical center.
The community is invited to visit the project’s website for more information, and to sign up as an interested buyer at pinionparknorwood.co.
Rural Homes is a subsidiary of the nonprofit, the Paradox Community Trust. Currently, Rural Homes has one project under construction in Norwood and is planning to construct neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray too, which combined will bring more than 75 affordable homes to the region in coming years.
The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, as well as community development and social enterprises. For more information or for questions, the public may send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co, or visit the website at ruralhomes.co.
