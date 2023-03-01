Welcomed back to the bench by head coach Chris Murray, left, and game-day assistant coach Yana Pollard (long-sleeved shirt), Telluride senior Amy Guerrero (4) makes her exit from high-school girls' hoops Friday late in a 2A-District 3 Tournament semifinal against Mancos at event-hosting Ridgway. Teammates Summer Armstrong and Katija Kramer also played their final game in THS togs. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)