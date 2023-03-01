Wanting, as any coach would, to salute his seniors as time began running out in their final high-school game, Telluride’s Chris Murray began substituting out his three 12th-graders late in the 2A-District 3 Tournament’s first girls’ semifinal Friday afternoon, February 24.
Guard/forward Summer Armstrong was first to return to the bench for a hard-earned round of appreciative high-fives.
Guard Katija Kramer made her exit from competition not long after, an ear-to-ear smile on her face.
But with time running out, Murray still wanted to pull forward/center Amy Guerrero. Sophomore Fianna Ahern knelt at the scorer’s table ready to check in, but opposing Mancos — which set an early pace offensively no other team at the event could have matched—was prepared to milk the clock for all the ticks it had left.
Fortunately, a clerical error afforded THS’ boss the chance to reward Guerrero with her own personalized outro.
Paying attention to detail, the scorekeeper noticed freshman Madeline McNamara — who’d replaced Kramer — was entered in the ledger as wearing a number other than the “43” on her jersey, and THS was hit with a technical foul. MHS junior guard Quincy Morgan-Montoya then sank the first resulting free throw, but Guerrero was able to walk off event-hosting Ridgway’s court and return to staff and teammates ready to thank her for her efforts.
“It worked out, you know?” said a grinning Murray. “We were able to spend that time there at the end to get those seniors a little bit of a curtain call — let them get some applause and love which they deserved.”
“Me and Katija have been playing for our four years, Summer’s played three, and I think I’m close to them through this. I don’t think I’d have been if we hadn’t played together,” Guerrero said. “Definitely we have times where we tend to bicker on the court, but at the end of the day we know that we’re together.
“It felt surreal in a way. Like, it didn’t set in that that was my last time coming off,” she continued. “It kind of felt like I was just out for a couple minutes and was going to go back in. I think the realization hit after Tjarn threw in that basket and the buzzer went off; that was when I was, like, ‘That was my last game.’”
Seldom, if ever, in the 2022-23 basketball season did the Lady Miners have the last say. But in wrapping up a developmental campaign with a 52-16 loss to the senior-less Lady Jays, they finally did. Morgan-Montoya made her second FT, but THS sophomore Tjarn Lyons countered with an eight-footer in the lane over MHS soph Jenna Wilson just before the fourth quarter expired, sending upbeat Telluride into the offseason.
“They all kept grinding, they all kept working, and they played for each other plus themselves. I can’t be prouder, knowing that they’ve got that in them,” Murray said. “Here we are at the end of the season, and the one constant with all of them is that there is not a quitter. I’m super proud of every single one of them.”
“If you saw us at the beginning of the season, we weren’t putting points up. But as the season went on we started noticing what our limits were, but what we can get to,” said Guerrero, who went 4-of-7 from the foul line and totaled a team-high eight points. “That dynamic really helped us play better, score more and just work as a family.”
Powering Mancos out to a 15-0 lead through one quarter with her first six points, freshman guard Claire Goodwin then drained three three-pointers during the second stanza as MHS went into halftime up 36-3. Guerrero got Telluride (0-20 overall) on the scoreboard by hitting one of two FTs with 1:16 left — or 50 seconds after sophomore Emma Reggiannini had a successful jumper negated by the ball bouncing off the rim, then the top of the backboard before dropping through the net.
Sensing she’d found her range, however, Reggiannini left no doubt with her next two-point shot before intermission. Sophomore Pella Ward would book a third-quarter bucket to match Reggiannini’s two points, and Lyons finished with four.
Goodwin racked up a game-high 21 points in victory, while Morgan-Montoya and junior Teya Yeomans each tallied 10.
“My coaches give me confidence to keep shooting,” Goodwin said. “Even if I’m not on ... just keep shooting.”
“We were ready to play, which is something we’ve kind of fallen flat on a little bit,” said MHS head coach Kerri Morgan. “We’re really moving the ball around a lot better; we aren’t so stagnant on offense. Defensively … when we add full-court pressure, it definitely helps bring up the intensity.”
AFTERMATH: After beating RHS (6-13) in the next afternoon’s D-3 championship, 49-24, Mancos (15-6) received the No. 20 seed in the CHSAA Class 2A State Tournament’s Round-of-32 and will next head to Greeley for a Region IV rumble Friday, March 3, against 13-seed Limon (15-6), looking to atone for a loss to Burlington in the D-8 semis.
“We definitely can’t overlook anybody by any means, but we feel we’re worthy to make a State run,” Morgan said. “It’s something these girls have not experienced — or have been able to — and something Mancos needs to put ourselves on the map.”
The winner will duel either hosting 4-seed Dayspring Christian or No. 29 Holly in a “Sweet 16” test the next morning.
Meanwhile, Dove Creek (19-2) and Nucla (11-9) will represent the San Juan Basin League in Class 1A’s Round-of-32, with the former seeded fourth and ready to commence Region IV hosting duties on March 3 against 29-seed De Beque (10-10). Seeded 19th, NHS will next play No. 14 Eads (11-11) in Region III but will need to travel to distant Briggsdale to do so.
