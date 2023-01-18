Her team having dealt Telluride’s girls a 44-7 defeat Saturday, Grand County (Moab, Utah) head coach Andrea Noyes could certainly empathize with the Lady Miners’ struggles this winter.
After all, it wasn’t all that long ago when GCHS Girls’ Basketball was in a similar situation.
Improving to a red-hot 13-3 overall with the victory inside the MinerDome, the Lady Red Devils continued adding to last season’s 11-win total, which came after a three-win, pandemic-shortened 2020-21, which followed a trying 1-20 result in ’19-20 — Noyes’ first directing her prep alma mater’s UHSAA Class 3A-level varsity.
Unfortunately for the Lady Miners, any soft sentiments were suppressed once the initial jump-ball was tossed up.
Arriving in San Miguel County after booking a 73-59 home win on Jan. 12 over 1A Green River, Utah, Grand County — with 1977 THS graduate Rick Lopez, Noyes’ father, on the bench as assistant coach — sprinted out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter, helped by junior center Cadence Kasprick’s first nine points. The visitors soon went into halftime up 27-4, and held a commanding 38-5 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Listed at 5-foot-8, Kasprick totaled 14 points to pace the victors. Senior forward Kylee Coleman and sophomore guard Ainsleigh Kasprick each scored four and sophomore guard Trinity Bryant one as GCHS gained additional momentum for a Thursday trip to Salina, Utah, and test at North Sevier — last winter a UHSAA/Mountain America Class 2A State Championships “Great Eight” team which nearly placed top six.
For Telluride (0-10, 0-2 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 0-2 2A SJBL), sophomore Emma Reggiannini scored six points and senior Summer Armstrong cashed one of her two free-throw tries.
Reggiannini had recorded four points the previous evening as THS fell 36-13 to 2A SJBLers Dolores. Senior Amy Guerrero went 3-of-6 from the charity stripe and totaled five points to lead the Lady Miners offensively. Senior Katija Kramer made one shot from the floor for her two points, and Armstrong went 2-4 from the foul line for hers.
Helping the Lady Bears build up a 14-0 lead by the end of the first frame with her first eight points, 5-foot-9 freshman Taylor Hampton ended up with a game-high 12. Junior Ashlyn Mikkelson scored all six of her points during the third quarter, senior Chandler Smith logged her four during the opening eight regulation minutes, and freshman Taylor Erautt totaled another four.
Hampton and Smith both fouled out for DHS; sophomore Tjarn Lyons did likewise for Telluride.
The Lady Miners are scheduled to next visit Mancos (6-2, 0-0, 0-0) for a 2A SJBL clash Friday evening.
UNDER SCRUTINY: The Grand County players’ point counts were tricky to analyze and confirm, with the four totals mentioned the only ones matching both THS’ scorebook and the Deseret News’ online database.
For example, senior Josalyn Murphy was credited with six points in the former, but eight in the latter. The News showed senior Marguerite Groene as scoring six points, but the Telluride book had her with 10. Said ledger listed junior Rhiannon Hren with five points, and the News seven.
A phone call to Noyes requesting clarification had not been returned as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
RESCHEDULED: The Telluride girls’ postponed game at 3A Bayfield, previously rescheduled for Jan. 11, has been re-re-set for Tuesday, Feb. 7. Junior-varsity play will begin at 4 p.m., with varsity action following at about 5:30 p.m.
