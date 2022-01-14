In a town known for the resort and legendary black diamond runs, it’s easy to overlook other types of skiing outside of alpine. However, there is a prominent Nordic community in Telluride. The Telluride Nordic Center (TNC), located to the right of the Hanley Ice Rink in Town Park, aims to make Nordic skiing accessible to all. During January, the center offers “lunchtime learn to ski” clinics for locals, which includes four sessions. The cost is $125 per clinic plus $25 if one needs equipment.
Instructor Ashley Boling said that the clinics have been well-received.
“The clinics are very popular, even with COVID-19. It's something people can do outside and keep socially distanced,” said Boling.
According to TNC director, Andrea Schlegel, the center has been hosting the courses for at least 10 years. She said they’ve remained popular with locals and fill up quickly.
“Over the past several years, interest in Nordic skiing has dramatically increased. There are a few factors that help to boost its popularity. It is a fun way to get some fresh air and exercise while taking in stunning scenery. Nordic skiing is also more affordable than downhill skiing,” said Schlegel.
The center runs three clinics a week: classic skiing on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. and skate skiing Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. The weekly courses are geared towards beginners in both styles.
The timing of the clinics was very strategic. The center wanted to be accessible to locals on their lunch break and give them an opportunity to learn the basics so they can then explore their potential.
"In-between, people are encouraged to go out and ski on their own, or go out with friends, and try to practice some things that they learned during the clinic," Boling added.
In addition to the beginning courses, the clinic offers an intermediate skate ski clinic on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for locals.
On Thursday, Boling helped lead the first skate ski clinic. Including this reporter, eight people showed up to the course. Though the clinic is labeled "beginner," that term is often relative when applied to skiing.
While everybody in the course had alpine skied, most had at least tried classic-style Nordic skiing, and then a couple of participants had even attempted skate skiing, though briefly.
Isabella Poulos, who moved to Telluride from New York, had never skied before moving out west. Last year, she took up classic, but Thursday was her first day on skate skis.
"It's a really good option. You're getting out to some different areas. Not everybody wants to be on the resort," Poulos said.
The instructors started from ground zero. They separated the group into two and went step by step through the motions and drills of skate skiing. To begin, the instructors told everybody to leave their poles behind and focus on their feet, bending the knees, digging into the snow, and then "waddling" across the route. It was evident how if someone had experience ice skating or playing hockey, they would pick up skate skiing reasonably quickly.
Over halfway through, the poles were introduced, and different techniques were patiently taught. Tips were generously handed out by the instructors. After the session ended, the instructors encouraged participants to keep going around the course in Town Park to practice what they had learned.
Fortunately, one can go Nordic skiing pretty much anywhere there is snow. A lift ticket is not needed.
According to Poulos, the accessibility of the sport is why Poulos first decided to classic ski as compared to alpine.
Boling and Schlegel both attested to the affordability of the sport.
"It's a fairly user-friendly sport to get into. You don't have to buy a lift ticket. It could be affordable for a lot of people. Whether you're renting equipment, or you buy new equipment, or you buy used equipment, it can fit into most people's budgets," said Boling.
There are still a few spots open in the clinic. To sign up and to learn more about the Telluride Nordic Center, call 970-728-1144 or visit their website, telluridenordic.com.
