Running the 4(00), the 8(00), plus a 4x8 relay leg, freshman Lana Kenworthy could have represented Telluride High School well enough at the CHSAA State Track & Field Championships by herself. But she wasn’t alone.
With classmate and fellow three-event qualifier Austin Cook also traveling to Lakewood, the Lady Miners claimed two top-five results, totaled 13 team points and wrapped up the 2023 season placing 18th — half a point ahead of Yuma, and two behind Ellicott — in Class 2A.
All told, Greeley-based Dayspring Christian Academy won the team championship by piling up 90 points.
Fort Collins Heritage Christian Academy was a close second with 82, while Cedaredge (66), Timnath (59) and Wiggins (46) filled out the standings’ top five as 42 teams managed to score at least one point.
Individually, Cook finished fourth in the underclassman-paced 3,200-meter run by clocking 12 minutes, 11.89 seconds. HCA freshman Mikaela Kendall won in 11:46.99, Leadville Lake County junior Keira King followed in 11:49.62, and Byers freshman Quincy Bowling took third in 11:58.24. Freshmen ultimately posted five of the race’s top eight times.
Grabbing six of the top nine spots, freshmen and sophomores dominated the 400m dash, in which Kenworthy placed ninth.
Her 1:01.78 (0.13 faster than her preliminary-round time) was just 1.64 seconds behind fifth-place Katie Green of HCA, but 4.67 behind winner Peighton Marrero of Strasburg.
Kenworthy was also top-ten in the 800; she placed ninth in 2:30.35. Finishing 12th out of 17, Cook clocked 2:31.65 as all pursued Timnath sophomore Natalie Washburn (2:19.04), who’d taken third in the 400.
In the 4x8, Kenworthy and Cook teamed with junior Sage Gianola and sophomore Ivy Morton to bring the baton across Jeffco Stadium’s finish line in a fifth-place 10 minutes, 44.65 seconds.
Timnath won in 10:14.83, followed by Colorado Springs Banning Lewis Academy (10:21.65), Buena Vista (10:41.40) and Grand Junction Caprock Academy (10:41.46).
THS BOYS’ LACROSSE
All good things must come to an end, and THS Boys’ Lacrosse unfortunately met its own on Tuesday, May 16.
Returning to the extended Denver Metro Area, the Miners met powerhouse Erie in the Class 4A State Tournament’s ‘Great Eight’ phase and fell 19-4.
Falling behind 7-1 after the first 12-minute quarter and trailing 13-2 going into halftime, THS (13-4 overall) got one goal apiece from senior Kai Kusuno, junior Cash Livermore, and freshmen Quinn O’Neill and Langston Silbergeld.
Livermore and junior Lucas Betz were each credited with an assist.
Junior Charlie O’Brien scored a game-high four goals for the Tigers, with senior Ryan Burns and junior Davis Mundy each netting three in support of goalkeepers Colin Selters and Sam Beach.
Able to then oust Littleton Dakota Ridge in the Final Four, EHS ultimately lost the State Championship to Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain, 10-9 in double overtime at University of Denver’s Peter Barton Stadium.
Erie ended up 15-4 overall while CMHS improved to 16-3, having not lost since falling 7-6 at Vienna, Va., James Madison (2022 Virginia High School League Class 6 State Champion; currently 16-2 in ’23) on March 25.
