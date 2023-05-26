VERY MUCH ON THE UP: Champions of the 4A Mountain League (via head-to-head goal differential over Fruita Monument) in 2023, Telluride Boys' Lacrosse was finally eliminated from State Championship contention this past week. Traveling to Erie for action in the CHSAA Class 4A State Tournament's “Great Eight” phase, THS lost 19-4 to the Tigers. With a truckload of talent able to return next spring, the Miners finished the season standing 13-4 overall. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)