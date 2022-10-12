Like the illuminated aspens visible on every slope circling the town, junior Alain Montano’s redirect of senior Taylor Holmes’ 52nd-minute corner kick was simply golden, regaining Telluride the lead early in the second half en route to a crucial 3-1 victory Tuesday afternoon over 2A Intermountain League rival Ridgway.
“When I saw the ball coming, I was always going to go for it,” Montano explained. “And I saw it was perfect. I was like, ‘No one’s going to stop me!’ and made it!”
“What is that now? Like, three corners from me to you?” interjected Holmes, who’d opened the Miners’ account bending a 30th-minute set piece over a defender stationed at Demon goalie Jonathan Rytlewski’s near post and then off the keeper’s gloves.
“And the funny thing is that we don’t practice them a lot. We haven’t had a lot of header goals in any past season,” head coach Ramon Rodriguez said with a grin. “So to see that today it just builds confidence for our kids. Just the kick itself, and the guys being aggressive going to the ball. … Hey, we’ll take them any way we can.”
“It was good to see that we actually went in there, battled and ended up on top.”
“I ran the field screaming, hyping up my team,” junior Loudon Doemland said. “It was fun, especially because it was Homecoming, you know? The crowd was live. It was a blast! Pep rally was a bit slow, but overall, it was a big ‘energy’ day.”
RHS, however, did their best to sap that energy. Wasting almost no time attempting to equalize after Holmes’ finish, senior Justin Beserra put a threatening shot on THS goalie Jay Ellison in the 31st minute. Able to make the save, Ellison couldn’t repel senior Jack Baskfield’s header of classmate River Randolph’s 33rd-minute corner, and the 1-1 deadlock endured into halftime.
Considering the contest’s elevated stakes, Telluride’s players knew what sort of instructions they’d receive from the boss.
“He just said to pick it up, because we were playing very sloppy — kind of like we did at the start of the season,” Doemland said. “And we did. We outran them and next thing you know, we’ve won.”
“They like to move the ball around, so we had to pressure,” said Montano. “Always pressure.”
“We had some faults here and there but the boys played their butts off,” Rodriguez stated. “These guys … we expect a lot from them, and they always step up, rise up. And this game, with it being Homecoming Week and everything, we wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Gunning to challenge Crested Butte for the league title, Telluride (7-5, 5-1 IML) nearly netted the clincher in the 72nd when senior Kai Kusuno nearly headed in a Montano free kick. Undaunted and able to overcome the Demons’ increased motivation and physicality as time wore down at Judy Long Memorial Field, the surging Miners sewed up their fifth consecutive victory when junior Baen Tougher slotted a 79th-minute shot low to Rytlewski’s left.
Rytlewski unofficially totaled seven saves and Ellison five. THS gained 10 corners (eight after halftime) to RHS’ four.
“We might not be the most talented, we might not have the most skill, but we’ll fight harder,” said Holmes. “The game ebbs and flows, and you’ve just got to roll with it, (throw) your punches when you have them.”
Previously defeated 2-0 by THS on Sept. 29, Ridgway (6-4, 4-3) will next see action this Saturday at home versus 3A Montezuma-Cortez. Telluride, meanwhile, will have ample preparation time for an Oct. 21 trip to Grand Junction and second clash with Caprock Academy, preceding the next morning’s supreme showdown against CBCS.
Ironically, the Miners will likely be dedicated RHS rooters on Oct. 20, when the Demons visit the Titans (presently 10-3, 6-0); a Ridgway win and a Telluride win at CA (presently 3-9-1, 1-6) means the Miners can cop the circuit crown outright by beating Crested Butte at home. Should RHS lose to CBCS but the Miners defeat the Eagles, THS would then need to blank the Titans by more than five goals to halve the sides’ home-and-home, plus earn a head-to-head tiebreaker.
“We’re going to try to step up at Caprock,” Doemland said. “They’re not the greatest so we’re going to try to play strong, 10-0 them, and then, hopefully, go into Crested Butte feeling confident and ready to win on our turf.”
“They know that they can challenge any team. That’s what we came out and did,” said Rodriguez. “If anything, the mental is our big focus, you know? We have Crested Butte coming up, that’s our big game, so we have to just keep fine-tuning things we need to fine-tune. If we can play tough and stay mentally focused, we’re going to be OK.”
“We’re the two teams,” summarized Holmes. “We’re respectful, but it’s a hard rivalry; we want to give them a fight.”
