Coach K would have been proud.
Evocative of the iconic Grant Hill-to-Christian Laettner inbounds play, ultimately resulting in a turnaround jumper winning Duke the 1992 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament’s East Regional final over Kentucky, Telluride junior guard and forward Jay Ellison’s lob from the far baseline rainbowed perfectly into junior forward and center Grayson Berry’s high-positioned hands at the top of the three-point arc.
But while Laettner had 2.1 seconds in which to create a shot (from inside the perimeter), Berry had just 1.3 after Nucla junior guard Steele Arnold, purposely fouled by THS reserve Sam Herman to conserve time, swished two free throws to up the Mustangs’ lead to 49-46. Twisting to his right, Berry managed to face the rim and appeared to have taken contact on his forearm from, ironically, Arnold as the potential tying shot Thursday night was released just before the buzzer.
To the visiting Miners’ disbelief, no whistle sounded as the 2A/1A San Juan Basin League contest came to an abrupt end.
But though most eyes and ears were locked upon the officials at the dramatic conclusion, wondering if a call would be made, Telluride’s hoopsters — who’d held a 29-23 halftime lead after junior guard Cash Livermore cleaned up his own missed shot in the paint before the second quarter expired — were quick to admit they shouldn’t have put themselves in such a situation.
“Coming in off the Mancos game, a loss, we were fired up,” said junior guard and forward Townes Merritt, who scored a team-high 19 points. “But we had a lot of possessions where we were frantic and kind of just threw (the ball) away.”
“We needed a good foot on the gas the whole time to win,” Ellison (4 points) said. “It didn’t happen, so we’re going to start over, get it going again.”
Able to swap point-for-point with NHS (4-6 overall, 2-2 SJBL, 1-1 1A SJBL) during an exciting 16-16 first quarter, the Miners (6-6, 3-2 SJBL, 2-1 2A SJBL) maxed out their advantage at 39-32 late in the third, via a pull-up, mid-range baseline jumper from junior Will Metheny. Helped by one trey apiece from freshman Brycen Rummel, junior Hemmy O’Brien and junior Owen Dinsmore, the Mustangs ended up winning the quarter 14-10 and began the final frame trailing 39-37.
“It was in the past,” Rummel (19 points) said, alluding to how Nucla viewed THS’ strong first half, “and we (had) to focus on the third — win the third, and probably win the game. That was huge, coming out of halftime with a winning mindset.”
Regularly running his crew’s “weave” offense, O’Brien (14 points) finally brought NHS level, 39-39, via two FTs with 6:48 left in regulation, and the Mustangs’ fortune further improved when Merritt was called for a charging foul, his fourth personal, 20 ticks later. Arnold (9 points) then went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe to put the home team up 41-39, but Telluride persevered despite losing both senior Tony Ordonez (with 4:30 left) and Livermore (3:39 left) to fouls.
Merritt — who’d foul out with 0:14.1 to go — would later drain one of two FTs to retie the score at 44, but after a Rummel drive and finish in the lane put the Mustangs up 46-44 with 2:00 remaining, THS got no closer than 47-46 after Berry spun to the basket with 3.1 seconds left for his last two (of 10 total) points.
Rummel then hurriedly inbounded the ball to nearby Arnold, who killed off nearly two ticks before Herman’s contact.
“You know, we’d lost a lot of close games earlier this year, and once I got to the line I said, ‘I have to sink these to get the win,’” said Arnold. “So I did, and it all worked out really well. I’m very grateful for that.”
With O’Brien going 7-of-9 from the foul line and Arnold 5-of-7 (a lane violation negated one make), Nucla ended up 13-of-22 while THS finished 5-of-9. The Mustangs also booked six treys (Rummel 3), doubling the Miners’ three (all by Merritt).
“It’s fine,” said Ellison, looking ahead to THS’ Feb. 4 visit from MHS. “There’s nothing we can do about it now.”
“We need to stop fouling, start sitting down on D … and just keeping it chill on offensive possessions,” Merritt said. “We just need to go to practice and get working. Forget about it, and play our next game.”
