Six seconds out of the top five, but comfortably amongst the front 15 during the 2A-Region IV girls’ feature Friday afternoon, freshman Austin Cooke guaranteed that Telluride would be sending at least one individual to the 2022 CHSAA State Cross-Country Championships.
“I mean, just coming around the corner of the lake … like, ‘Oh, I don’t have that far to go,’ and (having) the mindset of ‘I’m so close! Just get there!’” she recalled, following the awards presentation near the Confluence Park route’s start/finish line. “It was really hot, not super fun; it felt slower … but overall, felt like a solid race.”
Clocking 20 minutes, 39.2 seconds, Cooke finished eighth overall behind winner Jessica Black, a sophomore at Hotchkiss-based North Fork, who finished in 18:42.9 — almost 19 seconds ahead of Crested Butte senior Ruby Pendy, runner-up in 19:01.6. Leadville Lake County senior Adele Horning (20:10.5) finished a more-distant third.
“I’m just super excited and pumped up for the rest of the season,” said Cooke.
Two much more dramatic outcomes secured THS additional tickets to the grand finale.
First, Lady Miner freshman Lana Kenworthy (21:35.0) out-stepped San Juan Basin League rival Adaline Kearns of Mancos across the finish line by two-tenths of a tick in nabbing 14th before the 16th-place finisher could further complicate matters.
“At the start I felt pretty good, but then I really started hurting because it was hot,” Kenworthy said. “I think I finished pretty strong. I was like, ‘I’m close to fifteenth! I need to get this!’
“Austin and I have been best friends for a long time,” she added, “so it’s really cool that I get to go to state with her … to be, like, representatives of our team.”
“Just have that natural ability, those two girls,” THS head coach Erin Murray said. “Austin and Lana, they’ve just come in strong, and we really knew they would. They’re definitely going to be some girls to be keeping eyes on the next couple years.”
Keeping Murray and assistant Sara Lopez in suspense throughout the boys’ event until its conclusion, sophomore Sean McKillop swiped his state spot by beating Olathe senior Scott Shackelford to the finish line by six-tenths of a second, to place 15th overall in 18 minutes, 36 seconds even.
Sophomore Lucas Vatter (25:00) and freshman C.J. Horning (25:08) placed 89th and 90th, respectively, but with only three fellows entered in a score-4 meet, Telluride did not factor into the team standings — meaning each Miner would have to seek top-15 status. And the fact one managed to earn it was more than satisfactory to the skipper.
“He was tied for 15th/16th at 200 meters (left), and then he had two people pass him; he was knocked back to 17th. I literally had to walk away. I couldn’t watch.” said Murray. “Then the girls came running up to let me know he’d pulled back ahead, ended up 15th place. I am just so excited.”
“I hadn’t really thought about it. I was kind of running, and now suddenly I’m here,” McKillop said. “It would have been nice if we’d had our fourth, so we could have qualified as a team, too. But, yeah, I’m proud of myself for making it to state.”
Despite being edged out at the finish line, Shackelford ultimately did, too, as OHS copped the team title with an adjusted 59 points. Rangely (71) ranked second, with CBCS (75), LCHS (88) and Kremmling West Grand (90) also qualifying as crews.
Lake County senior Jace Peters (16:24) brought the individual title back to Leadville; RHS sophomore James Talbot (17:05.1) and Carbondale Colorado Rocky Mountain School junior Ben Oldham (17:30.2) were the Panthers’ nearest pursuers.
On the girls’ side of things, THS totaled 124 points and placed eighth out of 12 eligible squads. LCHS (25) ran away with first place with Grand Junction Caprock Academy (43) settling for second, while Olathe (76), NFHS (77) and Mancos (95) also survived to see Colorado Springs and the challenging Norris-Penrose Event Center layout.
“I’ve heard that it exists; that’s all I know about it,” McKillop admitted.
“Personally, I don’t like flat, because that’s boring. I like hills, ups and downs, so I think I’ll like the course,” said Kenworthy. “Like, it was sort of a far-off goal to make it to state. And now that I’m going, I obviously want to do well but there’s not a lot of pressure, I feel. So I’m really excited.”
The State Championships’ 2A Boys’ race is set for 12:20 p.m. Saturday, with the 2A Girls’ at 1:40 p.m.
“We’ve definitely got a couple workouts that are similar to what they’ll run,” said Murray. “We’ll head down there on Friday and do a course walk, and it’ll be entertaining because not a single person who’s going has been there before. It’ll be fresh for all of them. That’ll be good.”
Additionally, Sophomore Jula Cieciuch was the THS girls’ No. 3 at Region IV, placing 52nd in 24:22.50, and sophomore Wylee Drew came in 58th with her 25:03.40. Freshman Livija Kramer placed 70th in 26:25.30, freshman Kendal O’Callaghan took 85th in 27:26.50, sophomore Ivy Morton was 87th in 27:47.20 and freshman Liv Minnehan 88th in 28:04.80.
“We had so many PRs today; I can’t wait to actually look at them when things calm down,” Murray said. “It was really a day where they worked so hard, exceeded my expectations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.