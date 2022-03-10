Spins, twirls, jumps and disco were all present at Telluride Figure Skating Club's end-of-season performance Wednesday afternoon at the Hanley Ice Rink. The figure skating club is a branch of the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club and has around 40 young members. Thirty skaters participated in Wednesday's performance and skated to disco-themed songs. The end-of-season performance is the second show put on by the club, after a Christmas performance at the Mountain Village rink in December. Director of the club and head coach Alysha Daniel couldn't be prouder of her everyone’s performances.
"They did awesome. I love watching them perform their routines, and it's great to see how they've progressed throughout the season," Daniel said.
The performers ranged in age from around five years old to seniors in high school. There were 17 performances over the hour, including solos, group performances, trios and even sibling duets. Kids dressed in everything from purple sparkly dresses to colorful unicorn onesies. While Daniel chose the disco theme and songs for the group performances, skaters had the freedom to pick their own songs. The Swedish pop group ABBA had the most prominent presence, with three out of the 17 skates featuring ABBA songs. While most of the songs stuck with the disco theme, one or two veered away, including a skate to "I Love Bread" by Parry Gripp.
The last performance of the afternoon was senior Maya Geiger, the oldest member of the club. Giger skated to "More Than A Woman" by the Bee Gees for her last performance with the club she’s been with since kindergarten. Also a dancer, figure skating felt natural to Geiger because it incorporated similar skills and aspects. She enjoyed putting together the moves. She stuck with the sports throughout the years due in part to the creative aspect of figure skating.
"I just liked doing it, and I thought it was a unique sport to continue. I really like the artistic elements of it and how creative you can get with your routine," she said.
Geiger's mom, Keri Yoder, watched Wednesday's performance at Hanley Ice Rink. Since the club is not competitive, she believes it offers an opportunity for kids to have fun, get some exercise and build skills they can carry throughout the rest of their life.
"It's great to see that there are several girls that have stuck with it for years, so we can see them do more and more advanced skills and work on their technique," Yoder said.
Telluride sophomore and figure skater Cheska Hrupcin loved watching figure skating during the Olympics when she was younger.
"I don't think it was ever a dream to do the Olympics, but it was such a fun thing to see the girls skate … it's such a pretty sport," Hrupcin added.
Daniel has coached the figure skating club for the past 11 years. She grew up figure skating in Fort Collins. According to Daniel, a lot of the skills learned in figure skating easily translate to other sports, like skiing. The ability to efficiently cut edges and the strength required for both winter sports often cross over.
Figure skating is one of many sports Telluride kids participate in during the winter, so that balance can be difficult to find, explained Daniel. The club is separated into two sessions. The first is October through December, with the Christmas performance in Mountain Village, and the second is January through March, culminating in Wednesday's show. These two sessions give kids the opportunity to participate in both figure skating and other winter sports.
"It's a great skill for kids to have for the rest of their lives and learn balance, coordination and dedication," Daniel said. "A lot of the moves don't come easily, so they have to keep trying if they want to get better and improve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.