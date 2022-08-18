The Telluride Torpedoes swim team wrapped up its most successful season to date with a strong showing at the state meet in Cortez Aug. 5-7, including taking third overall out of the 20 seasonal teams that competed.
Out of the 32 Telluride swimmers who qualified, 26 competed in Cortez, which put the Torpedoes in the largest division, longtime coach Lisa Ball explained. The team also took third in that division.
“That was our best finish ever. We’ve placed second and third in the small and medium divisions before, but that was our first time in the large division,” she added.
Seven Telluride swimmers had top-three finishes in their respective age groups. Magnolia Mahoney, 9, finished second in both the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke. Hazel Noel, 11, finished first in the 200-meter freestyle, second in both the 50- and 500-meter freestyle, and third in the 100-meter freestyle and 50- and 100-meter backstrokes. Wilder Anderson, 13, took first in the 200-meter breaststroke and 500-meter freestyle, second in the 100- and 1,000-meter freestyles and 50- and 100-meter breaststrokes, and third in 200-meter freestyle.
In the ages 15-18 men’s group, Gabriel Lynch, 18, finished third in the 200-meter breaststroke, while Alec Hattler, 17, took first in the 200-meter butterfly, and second in 50- and 100-meter butterfly. In the women’s group, Wylee Drew, 15, placed second in the 1,000-meter freestyle, and Calista Hattler, 15, took third in the 50-meter backstroke.
Ball praised all the swimmers who made it to states and competed in meets this year, particularly seniors Lynch and Camden Thomas. Since Thomas swam for another team over the winter, he couldn’t qualify for the seasonal state meet this summer.
“Gabriel Lynch has been on the team for the past decade. Throughout those 10 years he’s been an amazing swimmer. His passion for swimming is so fun to watch. He missed very few days in the 10 years that he swam. He always showed up with a great attitude and passion. He’s an amazing swimmer, and it definitely shows every year. It’s just really fun to watch. I’m just so proud of him,” she said. “Camden Thomas has been on the team forever, too. He’s an amazing swimmer. He’s on the same level as Gabriel. Their passion is incredible. They work really hard. Camden always brings excitement to the team. His energy is just overflowing with fun. I’m going to miss those two. It’s going to be a big loss to lose both of those boys.”
But the future looks bright for the Torpedoes, especially since the team welcomed 52 swimmers, the most ever, this summer.
“We work really hard, but we have a lot of fun. The team is very tightknit. The kids really try to encourage each other. It’s just a really good vibe. I think that has a lot to do with it. They have fun and they work hard, and they feel like it’s a good, safe place to be,” said Ball, who just finished her 20th season as head coach. “They push each other and compete with each other in a good, positive, competitive way. They encourage each other, but they also want to beat each other at the same time.”
Two recent swimmers who have shown significant improvement in the pool include Avery Lyons and Anderson.
“This is Avery’s first year of swimming. The progress that this girl has made has just blown me away. All of her strokes are just awesome now. She’s come so far in her speed. She’s such a great swimmer now. Definitely the rookie of the year,” Ball said of the eight-year-old Torpedo who qualified for states this year. “I’m super impressed with how far she’s come to make it to states. I’m so impressed with that little one. She’s so coachable and her passion is awesome.”
Similarly, Anderson has only continued to excel in the water, which he displayed at states.
“Boy, this kid. He joined two years ago, and he could not swim very well at all. But in the last few years, he’s just improved leaps and bounds. His strokes have gotten so much better, but the speed that this guy has is just phenomenal. He is super fast,” Ball said, adding his times are already on par or better than swimmers five years older than him.
The success of swimmers is a testament to the team and how much it has grown over the years. In June, the program hosted its first two-day meet, which included six teams. The team also welcomed back former standout Lila Renke as a coach this year.
“We’re continuing to grow in so many ways,” Ball said.
