Denver artist Kaylee Bender works on her portrait showing Hank Aaron as both a 17-year-old prospect from Mobile, Alabama, and ultimately the Home Run King of the MLB. The painting was painted live during All-Star Week and given to Aaron’s widow, Billye Aaron, in a pre-game ceremony honoring Hammering Hank Tuesday night at Coors Field. Oh, and by the way, Aaron started his career in the Negro Leagues in 1951 with the Indianapolis Clowns. (Photo by Owen Perkins/Telluride Daily Planet)