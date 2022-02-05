While the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) has offered a Nordic program for years, there wasn’t a ton of interest until local parents and Nordic enthusiasts, Deanna Drew and Kirsten Horning, took up the cause in 2017. With support from the Telluride Nordic Association, they started with just 18 team members. Five years later, the program has exploded in size, selling out before November with a roster 52 athletes and an additional ten on the wait list, making it among the fastest growing disciplines within the ski club.
The team’s annual ski-a-thon, their only fundraiser, runs this week, Feb. 7-11. Skiing according to rotating costume themes all week, athletes enlist donors to pledge money per kilometer of skiing with proceeds directed towards purchasing Nordic gear and for housing stipends for coaches.
TSSC Head Nordic Coach Wayne Clark was an NCAA Division I Nordic ski racer before coaching the Boulder Nordic Junior Racing Team for several years. Now he’s in his third season coaching the TSSC Nordic team.
“At least 90 percent of our Nordic team are also doing other sports,” explained Clark, who also teaches ninth and tenth grade world history at Telluride High School. “Most find Nordic skiing to be a good cardio-conditioning compliment to other sports. A lot of times when they’re not skiing, Nordic kids are going to hockey and on the weekends, most are on the mountain with ski club.”
There are 12 Nordic coaches this season, four of whom are volunteers.
“There aren’t a ton of people who are able or willing to coach Nordic skiing and even if we had more coaches, housing is a challenge,” Clark said.
He’s trying to recruit current Division I Nordic skiers to explore the feasibility of becoming coaches here next ski season. His goal is to grow the program while encouraging a life-long love of Nordic skiing, a sport that includes classic cross-country skiing — which Clark describes as “more like running” — and skate skiing, which he says is “more like ice-skating.”
TSSC’s Nordic program offers after-school training as few as two and as many as five days a week for skiers ages eight and older.
“We’re a pretty young team because we’re a young program, with skiers in grades 3-6 representing the bulk of the team,” Clark noted.
Within the program, there’s a developmental team for kids who want to learn skills through games and not necessarily focus on racing — although they can compete if they want to — and there’s a competitive team, comprised of 15-20 athletes who want to work on technique and practice and train for races.
The Nordic team tends to train early-season in Town Park and then moves to the Valley Floor, which is easily accessible from the TSSC clubhouse located at the bottom of Lift 7. Telski allows the Nordic team to train at the top of Lift 10 on certain afternoons, support for which TSSC Executive Director Justin Chandler is grateful.
“This is a passionate bunch, and when you have enthusiasm and passion, things grow,” said Chandler. “Along with continued growth and as the older kids begin mastering the sport, I’m sure the athletes, coaches and parents would like to see some of our Nordic athletes competing at very high levels.”
The Rocky Mountain Division is one of eight or nine competitive Nordic racing divisions across the country. Once athletes reach the U16 level, they can qualify for Junior Nationals.
“Generally speaking, we have anywhere from three to eight athletes that go to those races,” said Clark. “It’s a very high competition level.”
The typical Nordic competitive race team includes four “founding members”: Team captain Wylee Drew (U16), Gunnar Drew (U14), CJ Horning (U14) and Topher Horning (12).
As a current ninth grader, Wylee Drew just became old enough to start qualifying for Junior Nationals and had her first breakout U16 race last month at the Winter Park Junior National Qualifiers.
“I’m placing a little higher. It used to be a 3K race and now it’s a 5K, so I’ve figured out how to pace for it,” she recounted. “Hopefully in the coming years, I can make it to Junior Nationals.”
A Telluride native, Wylee has been Nordic skiing for as long as she can remember.
“For me, Nordic started as a way to get out in the woods and get my heart moving,” she said. “It’s a perfectionist’s sport. There’s always room to improve technique.”
Half the TSSC Nordic athletes own their own ski gear while the other half rents gear. Either way, Nordic gear can be hard to find in Telluride so Clark recently launched a Facebook page called “Telluride Nordic Gear” to provide a place for locals to buy and sell gear.
For more information on the TSSC Nordic program, visit www.tssc.org.
