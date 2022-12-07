You’ve probably heard it said — or, in Colorado’s mountains, seen it on a shirt — that not all who wander are lost.
Saturday evening, that was Telluride’s Emma Reggiannini in a nutshell. She even said virtually as much after turning in a circuitous, yet clever four-point, six-rebound effort in a 50-12 home loss to North Fork.
“I kind of just run around in circles,” the sophomore said with a grin, “but if I get the ball … ”
“Even when she’s out of position, she’s out of position and still making plays. You can’t get mad at that,” said head coach Chris Murray. “Emma was basically the poster child tonight of working hard, non-stop. When you’ve got someone like that it definitely helps the team as a whole.”
“I don’t think any of us really know the plays yet,” Reggiannini admitted, “but we’re learning. One day we’ll be good.”
Showing clear improvement upon the previous night’s season-opening 51-8 loss inside the MinerDome to now-3A Crested Butte Community School, the Lady Miners also got a team-high five points from senior Amy Guerrero, two from sophomore Tjarn Appél-Lyons and one point (plus six rebounds) from senior Summer Armstrong.
“I think that showed from yesterday to today that they’re getting better, working on things, and they’re starting to take some more chances,” Murray said. “It was a great weekend to see games against some good teams.”
“We got more points, so I feel like that was better,” said Reggiannini. “Apparently this team (North Fork) was better (than CBCS) so if we got more points on this team then we’re better.”
An “Others Receiving Votes” team in the preseason CHSAANow.com Class 3A poll coming in, the Hotchkiss-based Lady Miners (1-0, 0-0 3A Western Slope) used an immediate 15-0 run — fueled by senior Delilah Vasquez’s game-starting three-pointer, plus three more triples by red-hot senior Payton Carver — to separate early.
Reggiannini got THS on the scoreboard by intercepting a NFHS pass and returning it for a basket at the other end, but North Fork senior Danielle Elder — the first of seven substitutes head coach Jason Chandler utilized — rapidly responded with a three, helping the guests increase their advantage to an uncatchable 25-2 after eight regulation minutes.
“The threes did fall early on, and that’s something, that honestly, we haven’t been shooting well. That was a great surprise,” Chandler said. “Our volleyball (team) went pretty far this year, so working everyone back in’s been tough. That’s more or less what we wanted to do tonight, and I was really happy that we were able to get a lead and everybody got to play.”
Battling for, and collecting more rebounds during the second quarter, Telluride managed to keep the deficit from expanding much further and went into halftime trailing 29-5.
“We’ve got stuff to work on, and we’re glad we got to see what that is,” Murray said. “Working our offense against man defense, that’s a big focus for us, as well as working our press break better. And being more careful with the ball; turnovers are what’s going to kill us. Shots will come and go — some will fall, and some won’t — all season, but we’ve got to be able to have that ball on offense to take a shot.”
NFHS senior Leia Ellenberger led all players with her steady 15 points, while Carver and Elder each finished with nine.
Foul trouble allowed CBCS (1-0, 0-0 3A/2A Southern Peaks) to do damage from the free-throw line; sophomore Pella Ward fouled out, while Guerrero and junior Thea Rommel each ended up with four personals. Appél-Lyons ended up with four points and Reggiannini two — as did Rommel, who got THS’ season started offensively with a first-quarter basket off a Ward assist.
Lady Titan senior Blakeley Reynolds went 6-of-9 from the stripe (Crested Butte as a crew went 13-of-24) and registered a game-high 21 points. Squad newcomer Monce Alvarado (11 points) joined her in double figures, while junior Leigh Harpel booked six points and junior Lexi Pickering five.
Telluride (0-2, 0-0 2A/1A San Juan Basin) will next see action Friday and Saturday in Grand Junction at Caprock Academy’s tournament, then travel Tuesday to 3A Bayfield.
ALSO UNDERWAY: In season-opening junior-varsity girls’ hoops, Telluride fell 28-8 to CBCS and 46-5 to North Fork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.