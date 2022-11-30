Pursued by Olathe’s Xzavier Waterman (34), Telluride sophomore Jay Ellison leans in to attempt a shot during last season's 2A-District 3 Tournament held at neutral Montezuma-Cortez H.S. Now a junior, Ellison is one of numerous Miners able to return for the 2022-23 season. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)