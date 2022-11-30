The 2022-23 basketball season begins this weekend. And already the throne is within reach. Not only for Telluride’s boys but, well, pretty much any San Juan Basin League bunch brave enough to stake its claim. Graduation ravaged ’21-22 regular-season and postseason district champion Mancos’ roster, while perennial power Ignacio, due to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s decision to add a Class 6A to its hoops hierarchy, was re-elevated to 3A after piling up a 268-67 overall record since joining the SJBL in ’08-09.
“You know, the San Juan Basin’s been ‘bigger’ than Ignacio for a little while now,” THS athletic director Chris Murray commented recently, alluding to not only MHS’ rise through the SJBL’s 2A ranks during the Brothers Showalter years, but also the emergence of 1A-level programs such as Dove Creek and Ouray, “and I say that a little tongue-in-cheek because Ignacio’s been pretty dominant with basketball.
“But I’d just watched — on the internet — Dove Creek go ahead and win the 8-man State Championship in football, and they’ve got a lot of up-and-coming athletes,” he continued. “So I think it’s more of a next-man-up mentality, and the San Juan Basin League has that mentality.”
The hope locally this winter is that the Miners have it most.
Including a third-place 4-4 mark in 2A SJBL play (Mancos went 7-1 and IHS 6-2; Dolores ended up 3-5 and Ridgway 0-8), Telluride finished 8-15 overall last season. But in the aforementioned 2A-District 3 tourney, THS went 2-1 and eliminated Olathe 48-42 in the third-place game. Still part of the ultimate prize pursuit after being seeded 30th in the State Tournament’s opening Round-of-32, the Miners ventured to Region III-hosting Sanford and unfortunately took a season-ending 44-29 loss.
Fortunately, however, commencement claimed just two seniors — South Livermore and Michael Price — off THS’ active roster, leaving the cupboard well-stocked for ’22-23.
Players able to return off Brandon Bredlau’s squad for new head coach Yana Pollard — who oversaw the Lady Miners last season — include now-juniors Townes Merritt, Will Metheny, Jay Ellison and Cash Livermore, as well as now-seniors Tony Ordonez and Cesar Romo Sandoval. (A finalized roster had not been submitted as of press time Wednesday afternoon.)
First up on THS’ 2022-23 schedule will be a home game at 8 p.m. Friday versus Crested Butte Community School, led by second-year skipper Hannes Gehring — a former high-school teammate of future NBA player Kevin Love (Gehring was a Lake Oswego, Oregon, senior and Love a freshman), and also now re-classified up to 3A.
The Titans went 12-10 overall in ’21-22 and, as the 2A State Tournament’s No. 21 seed, fell to 12-seed Peyton in the MHS-hosted Region V semifinals (the Panthers then shocked the Blue Jays in the final, 57-28).
An “Others Receiving Votes” team in the preseason CHSAANow.com Class 2A poll, Telluride will then welcome still-3A North Fork the next evening for an estimated 5 p.m. start, with the Hotchkiss-based, like-named Miners eager to build upon last year’s 5-15 result, including a last-place 1-7 mark in Western Slope League play.
THS’ boys will then travel to Grand Junction the next weekend for the Dec. 9-10 Caprock Academy tournament, host OHS on Dec. 13, and close out the “Old Year” participating in DCHS’ Bulldog Classic on Dec. 16-17.
Joining the Miners and ’Dogs, at present, will be 1A SJBLers Nucla and 1A Monticello, Utah; Dove Creek, Nucla, Monticello and Dolores comprise the girls’ bracket. Day 1 play will begin at 2 p.m., and Day 2 will begin at 10 a.m.
The event will follow a boys/girls/boys/girls format, due to DCHS’ basketball/football players needing to depart for the Mile High City, for the gridiron champs’ Dec. 18 commemoration at the Arizona Cardinals-Denver Broncos NFL clash.
