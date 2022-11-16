Telluride's Sean McKillop (230) perseveres through the final mile of the CHSAA State Championships' Class 2A Boys' race in Colorado Springs. He was one of three THS Cross-Country team members (state-qualifying Lady Miners Austin Cooke and Lana Kenworthy were the others) named First Team All-SJBL for the completed 2022 season. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)