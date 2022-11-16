Whether times on the volleyball court this fall brought feast or famine, Emma Righetti always could bring the boom.
And when in form, there was little any 2A/1A San Juan Basin League opposition could do to stop her.
One of four seniors head coach Lorrie Mahoney will have to replace by next season, Righetti was recently announced as having received First Team All-SJBL status. Having helped the Lady Miners finish a third-place 4-4 in 2A SJBL play, 5-6 in all official league matches, and 11-12 overall after an October stretch drive which saw THS go 5-2.
And with the CHSAA State Championships having concluded just this past weekend, Righetti received another salute as she was selected to play in the 2022 Colorado Coaches of Girls’ Sports All-State Games’ Class 2A volleyball feature. Matches will be played Sunday in Fort Collins at 5A Fossil Ridge High School; registration, pictures and practices will take place the day before at nearby 5A Fort Collins H.S.
“Varsity since freshman year,” Mahoney said, “and she’s just left it all out there on the court. I’m really proud of her.”
Telluride senior Avery Compton, a first-year Lady Miner, was named Honorable Mention All-League, as was 1A Norwood senior Grace Fourney, whose last match for the Lady Mavericks (2-20 overall) was Oct. 27 inside THS’ MinerDome.
Dove Creek’s Lacey Murphy was named SJBL Coach of the Year, and senior Lexi Gray Player of the Year after the Lady Bulldogs went 23-0 during regular-season action, then defeated both Westminster Flatirons Academy and La Veta in 1A-Region VIII play to advance to state. Inside the Denver Coliseum, DCHS did not win the ultimate prize but still posted a 2-2 (wins over LVHS and Otis, losses to eventual State Champion Merino and, ultimately, Wiley) mark to finish 27-2 overall.
Gray was a First Team All-SJBL pick, along with senior Trista Barnett (both were CCGS picks for the Games’ Class 1A showcase) and junior Kalie Gatlin. Tops in regular-season 2A San Juan Basin action with a 7-1 record, Mancos (18-7 overall) had junior Teya Yeomans and senior Shelby Jabour receive First Team nods. Dolores senior Chandler Smith was also so honored, as were 1A Nucla senior Lisa Sutherland and 2A Ignacio senior Laci Brunson (also a CCGS All-State selection).
Second Team All-SJBL distinction went to IHS senior Harmony Reynolds and junior Solymar Cosio, Nucla senior Morgan Weimer, MHS senior Jessie Wallace and DCHS junior Kylie Gatlin.
DISTANCE RUNNERS RECOGNIZED
Telluride’s only gent to qualify for the CHSAA State Cross-Country Championships, Oct. 29 in Colorado Springs, sophomore Sean McKillop was a First Team All-SJBL pick.
By virtue of being the first San Juan Basin Leaguer to finish at the previous week’s Region IV meet, Ignacio senior Eppie Quintana earned First Team All-SJBL and SJBL Boys’ Runner of the Year. Freshman teammates Dillon Brann and Trace Crane also received First Team props, as did Ouray senior Canyon Ishikawa.
Honorable Mention All-League went to Mancos junior Braxton Dennison and IHS freshman Aven Bourriague.
On the girls’ side of things, MHS sophomore Teagan Archer was named Runner of the Year, and was joined as a First Team All-SJBL pick by THS freshmen Austin Cooke and Lana Kenworthy, MHS sophomore Adaline Kearns, and Dolores sophomore Elia Lowe. Mancos senior Madilynn Ritter and DHS sophomore Keira LaRose were the Honorable Mention choices.
Ignacio’s first-year skipper Karri McCarter was voted SJBL Boys’ Coach of the Year; MHS’ Brady Archer earned Girls’ Coach of the Year, with the Lady Jays being the only SJBL squad advancing to State as a unit.
