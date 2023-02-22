Telluride Girls' Lacrosse head coach Lindsey Mills, right, aids THS senior Sophie Sheppard — using her left hand with her dominant right immobilized due to a recent shoulder injury — in signing paperwork committing her to become a student-athlete at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. Sheppard will play for the school's NCAA Division III women's lacrosse team. Her decision was recognized Monday morning inside THS' MinerDome. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)