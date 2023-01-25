Facing likely their most vicious competition yet in the 2022-23 season, Telluride’s Lady Miners were no match for Mancos’ Lady Jays, ranked No. 8 in the CHSAANow.com Class 2A poll prior to tip-off Friday evening at MHS.
Sophomore starter Pella Ward managed one two-point basket, sophomore reserve Fianna Ahern did likewise, and sophomore regular Emma Reggiannini sank a free throw, but the guests were dealt a second-half shutout in a 54-5 road loss.
Frustration, unfortunately, developed quickly; after Mancos raced out to a 14-2 lead, primarily due to two early three-pointers and 10 total points from red-hot freshman Claire Goodwin, THS junior Thea Rommel was hit with a technical foul — with 2:37 still left in the first quarter — for giving a still-kneeling Lady Jay a shinbone shiver while stepping up and out of a pile-up.
THS senior Amy Guerrero later picked up her third personal foul with 26.5 ticks left, and Goodwin zipped a feed to junior Sam Simmons for a buzzer-beating two-pointer — increasing MHS’ lead to 18-2 after eight full regulation minutes.
Beginning the second stanza with a free throw by junior post Teya Yeomans and a Goodwin corner triple, the Lady Jays (7-2 overall, 1-0 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 1-0 2A SJBL) gained their first 20-point advantage, and eventually coasted into halftime up 27-5. Goodwin then cashed her fourth trey during the third, and also broke free for three close-range hoops as MHS’ lead ballooned to 40-5 prior to Ward, also irked after a tie-up on the floor, receiving a tech with only 0:04.4 left.
Mancos, however, failed to make either resulting free throw — en route to finishing a frigid 9-of-30 (the Lady Miners ended up an antarctic 1-of-10, with Reggiannini ending up 1-5) from the charity stripe.
Telluride (0-11, 0-3 SJBL, 0-3 2A SJBL) would lose sophomore Tjarn Lyons to fouls with 4:38 left in the fourth quarter, and Guerrero received her disqualifying fifth personal just 43 seconds later. Totaling seven points in the game, MHS’ Quincy Morgan-Montoya fouled out with 3:01 to go.
The non-stop Goodwin (2-6 FT) finished with five threes and racked up a team-carrying 31 points. Yeomans (3-12 FT) earned seven points on an off night while battling Guerrero, Reggiannini and others in the paint, and junior reserve Chloe Endres registered her four points via two breakaway layups during the final frame. Simmons finished with three points, with junior Mandi Peacock (1-4 FT) and sophomore Jenna Wilson (1-2) rounding out the scoring with one point apiece.
In the preceding junior-varsity game, won 39-6 by MHS, Ahern scored two points and Emma Gallagher four.
Telluride is slated to next see action Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at 1A Nucla as league play continues.
