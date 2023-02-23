Telluride cagers ready for district tournaments

Really, the postseason couldn’t be commencing at a finer time for Telluride Boys’ Basketball.
Behind eight first-quarter points and 20 overall from junior center/forward Grayson Berry, the Miners crushed Caprock Academy 59-34 inside the MinerDome Saturday, Feb. 18, to close out the 2022-23 regular season on a four-game winning streak prior to the Class 2A-District 3 Tournament.
Scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at Ridgway, Yana Pollard’s bunch will go in seeded second and will first face the 3-seed Demons in Friday’s 8 p.m. game. Top-seeded Mancos will have already danced with 4-seed Dolores in the 4 p.m. pairing; the two winning teams will then duel in the Day 2 championship at 3 p.m.
Leading non-league CA 11-2 after just one quarter, THS (11-7 overall, 6-3 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 4-2 2A SJBL) caught fire in the second, and the Grand Junction-based Eagles never recovered. Miner junior Townes Merritt drained two three-pointers, and fellow juniors Will Metheny, Jonathan Matamoros and Cash Livermore each cashed one — helping Telluride outscore Caprock 21-9 in the quarter and dash into halftime up 32-11.
Senior Matt Williams attempted to get the Eagles on a better flight path during the third, booking all six of his points, but Berry sank two treys to help give THS a 14-12 edge — increasing the advantage to 46-23 beginning the last eight regulation minutes.
All told, the Miners nailed eight shots from behind the arc, and got scoring from nine players in the rout. Merritt totaled 11 points, Livermore logged eight, and Metheny and Matamoros each ended up with five. Sole active senior Tony Ordonez scored three points on Senior Night, junior reserve Jack Sitlington made Telluride’s final three during the final frame, and fellow backups Sam Herman and Gus Markley each chipped in two points.
Seniors Nathaniel Stephens and Michael Callas each scored five points for Caprock (6-13 overall) in defeat, as did junior Jayce Templeton, and junior Reed Struwe contributed four.
Beginning D-3 play on the Friday after yet another improved showing in their own Feb. 18 regular-season finale, the fourth-seeded Telluride girls will hope to spring a supreme surprise in the opening 2 p.m. semifinal against 1-seed Mancos. Seeded second, RHS will then battle 3-seed Dolores in the slated 6 p.m. semi; the winning teams will then square off on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Though unable to claim their first varsity-level victory before beginning the playoffs, the Lady Miners (0-19, 0-8 2A/1A SJBL, 0-6 2A SJBL) certainly made non-league 1A Caprock Academy earn their eighth in a 34-21 loss.
Just 2-of-6 from the free-throw line, senior Emily Thomas managed to total a team-leading 10 points for CA (8-11 overall) and grabbed as many rebounds. Junior Clara Most scored eight points and collected six caroms for the Lady Eagles, and senior Brooke Chang (3-6 FT) registered seven and seven.
Sophomore Emma Reggiannini paced THS with a reported (two of the squad’s points couldn’t be accounted for) 11-point performance, six coming during a fourth quarter in which the home team, at least on paper, matched the visitors 10 to 10.
