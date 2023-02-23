Telluride cagers ready for district tournaments

Telluride Girls' Basketball head coach Chris Murray, right, welcomes reserve Alison Gutierrez (21) back to the THS bench during a timeout in early season tournament play in Grand Junction at Caprock Academy. Having battled the same Lady Eagles hard in Saturday's regular-season finale, Murray's motivated Lady Miners next begin Ridgway-hosted district-tournament play this weekend. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)