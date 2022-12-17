Oh, what a difference a rivalry game can make.
Wanting — but more so needing — a breakout performance prior to this weekend’s Dove Creek Bulldog Classic, the Telluride boys rewarded all snow-resistant fans filling the MinerDome Tuesday evening with a performance far surpassing both of their Caprock Academy outings last weekend in Grand Junction.
Hosting Ouray, the top “Others Receiving Votes” team in the week-starting CHSAANow.com Class 1A poll released the day before, THS made a devastating dozen three-point baskets (compared to six total at CA), shot 16-of-20 from the free-throw line (80 percent, compared to an aggregate 46.5 rate — 20 makes in 43 combined attempts — at CA), and had 10 different scorers in a spirited 73-56 victory beginning 2A/1A San Juan Basin League play.
Incendiary early, despite not nailing even one triple, junior Townes Merritt exploded for 12 of the Miners’ impressive 26 first-quarter points. He then added another four — his last, as it turned out — in the second as Telluride (2-3 overall, 1-0 2A/1A SJBL, 0-0 2A SJBL) tallied 23 more points to take a 49-37 halftime lead.
The Trojans (4-2, 0-1 SJBL, 0-0 1A SJBL), meanwhile, shrugged off their own slow start and not only matched THS’ pace going into intermission, but actually increased it by piling up 25 second-quarter points, helped by senior D.C. Miller booking no fewer than half of his game-high 20.
Before later fouling out, Miller drained three threes in defeat. Junior Kortlan Nelson netted two treys and totaled 16 points, and freshman Cavan Pasek contributed nine. OHS junior Caleb Crandall recorded all his five points during the guests’ promising second quarter, junior Roman Sackman ended up totaling four and senior Clifford Utech two.
Cashing three threes and going 6-of-8 from the charity stripe, senior Tony Ordonez booked a Miner-most 17 points, and junior Jay Ellison — who knocked down four treys, three before halftime — also reached double figures offensively with his 13. All three of junior Will Metheny’s buckets came from behind the arc; he finished with nine points.
Trading evenly with OHS in the third quarter, 11 points to 11, THS sealed the deal by taking the fourth 13-8, and couldn’t have done so without valuable bench contribution. Jonathan Matamoros and Sam Herman each sank one three-ball, and fellow reserves Cash Livermore, Finn Gilhool and Ben Seward each registered two points.
Ouray was scheduled to next visit non-league Creede on Friday, with the 1A-level Miners seeking their first win after a rocky 0-4 start to the 2022-23 season. Results were unavailable as of press time Friday afternoon, as were the outcome of and figures from 2A Telluride’s meeting that same afternoon with 1A Monticello, Utah, on Day 1 of the aforementioned Classic.
The winner between THS and the Buckaroos (2-4 overall coming in) was to play either Dove Creek (4-2) — ranked No. 7 in the aforementioned 1A poll — or Nucla (2-1) in Saturday afternoon’s championship; the THS-MHS loser would face the DCHS-NHS loser in Saturday’s 10 a.m. wake-up.
MAKE-UP DATE DECLARED: Additionally, the Telluride Lady Miners’ postponed Tuesday game at 3A Bayfield, has already been rescheduled. According to an e-mail from BHS Athletic Director Andy Duffy, the non-league action is now set for Jan. 11, 2023. Junior-varsity play is to begin at 4 p.m., with varsity following at about 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.