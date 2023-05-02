Trailing 7-3 at halftime but able to close to 9-6 by the end of the third quarter, Telluride’s boys then got six goals during the final frame to stun non-league Aspen by a final score of 12-11 Monday, April 24, in neutral-site lacrosse action at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction.
Junior Cash Livermore fired a game-high five goals through the Skiers’ defense, one-upping AHS senior Judd Gurtman’s four. Freshman Gus Markley registered three goals for THS and also earned two assists, and junior Lucas Betz finished with two goals and a game-best five assists. Junior Louden Doemland and freshman Quinn O’Neill each scored one goal as the Miners—coming off a 14-8 victory over Fruita Monument on April 22—won their third match in five days.
Prior to facing FMHS—and dealing the Wildcats their first 4A Mountain defeat—Telluride had fallen 14-3 to No. 2-ranked Northern Leaguers Erie (11-2 as of press time Tuesday afternoon) April 20, after ripping Montrose 18-5 the previous afternoon, April 19.
Still high up in the CHSAANow.com 4A poll’s “Others Receiving Votes” portion, AHS—which lost to Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain in the 2022 State Tournament quarterfinals—dropped to 8-3 overall while remaining 7-2 in the 4A Western.
Now6-1 in league play, Telluride (8-3 overall) will—weather and field conditions permitting—resumed league work Thursday, April 27, by defeating struggling Durango (0-9, 0-6 ML), 18-2, at home. THS’ scheduled April 25 home game versus MHS (1-7, 1-6) was postponed due to that day’s sudden snowfall smacking the area.
LADIES SEEK TO STOP SLIDE: Facing two foes at home on April 22, the Lady Miners were unable to wrangle a win away from either Durango or Santa Fe Prep (New Mexico) and lost 7-5 to the former and 15-10 to the latter.
Individual numbers had not been fully tallied and reported by press time.
Playing as an independent through the New Mexico Lacrosse Association—the NMAA does not yet offer lacrosse as a sanctioned high-school sport—in 2023, but certainly not like a team green to the game, Prep (once the Land of Enchantment’s only girls’ lacrosse program) improved to 6-0 overall. Having also lost to Grand Junction on April 21, THS slipped to 3-4 (2-3 4A Mountain-West) prior to a scheduled April 26 home game versus DHS (5-5, 3-2), also victimized by the Blue Griffins this season.
However, due to the aforementioned, unplanned abundance of new powder—more than half a foot’s worth in most places—the clash was postponed in favor of a varsity doubleheader, during which the Lady Miners fell 15-7 to Durango. But bounced back with a 19-3 win over Montrose Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER BLANKED AWAY: Still searching for their first positive outcome after Spring Break, Telluride girls’ soccer traveled to Durango for a 5 p.m. soccer match April 25. But after holding DHS to just three first-half goals, and fighting through a brief rain/snow squall, the Lady Miners were overwhelmed after intermission and fell 10-0.
Bouncing back from the previous evening’s 2-1 loss to Parker-based 5A Legend, the Lady Demons—ranked No. 9 in the week-starting CHSAANow.com Class 4A poll—improved to 8-3 overall while remaining 5-1 in the 4A/5A Southwestern. Unable to recover from a 2-1 loss at league rival Ridgway April 20, THS slipped to 3-6 (0-2 2A Intermountain-South).
Reserves saw extensive action for Telluride, as many regulars—including starting goalkeeper Jayden Fortner, benched in favor of backup Abby Vidal, who performed rather well under the circumstances—were rested as much as possible in anticipation of the next afternoon’s crucial league match at Crested Butte.
Winners of three straight, but playing their first match in more than two weeks, CBCS (6-4, 3-0) went into the showdown at Rainbow Park ranked eighth in 2A, but the Lady Miners were able to pull off the upset, 2-0. Telluride added two more wins against Ignacio — 10-0 and 11-1, respectively — to even their record at 6-6 (3-2).
