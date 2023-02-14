Wise to keep Telluride’s Tony Ordonez away from the free-throw line, with the senior guard having gone 8-of-10 just the night before (the scorekeeper didn’t record what would have been his ninth make). In that department, the Nucla Mustangs fared no better Friday, Feb. 10, when other THS players stepped to either of the MinerDome’s charity stripes.
And in a rematch almost destined to depend upon those indefensible attempts, the home team effectively picked up where they’d left off in a 60-42 win at Dolores, helping the Miners lock up a 48-43 victory over Nucla — a major morale boost heading into the final week of regular-season hoops.
“Work from where we (ended) last night, and just keep it there,” Ordonez said, speaking on what Telluride had to do in order to avoid a second loss to Nucla. “If we start slow, we start slow but we’ll just try to start with the intensity high. And definitely keep it there.”
Starting, in fact, slower than they’d done in a three-pointer-fueled first frame against the Bears, putting themselves up 24-12, the Miners (9-7 overall, 5-3 2A/1A San Juan Basin, 4-2 2A SJBL) still led the Mustangs (8-8, 4-3, 2-1 1A SJBL) 15-9 through one quarter before NHS fought back to 24-20 at halftime. Dolores’ second-stanza rally, however, bordered on improbable as Tellluride’ early advantage dwindled down to just 27-25.
Dueling each other to a 9-9 third-quarter draw, Telluride and Nucla began the fourth quarter prepared for a last-man-standing scenario — in which the Miners, like they’d done in avoiding disaster at DHS, made the most of their uncontested chances.
Having joined Ordonez in subduing the Bears from the foul line, junior guard Cash Livermore (9 points) went 5-of-5 during the fourth quarter against NHS, 7-of-7 for the game, and 11-of-11 for both outings. Junior center/forward Grayson Berry (9 points) went 7-of-8 against the Mustangs and 4-of-6 against Dolores, and junior guard/forward Jay Ellison (5 points) was 3-of-5 as Telluride finished 19-of-24 (79%) in the five-point win.
Including junior reserve Finn Gilhool’s two makes in as many attempts during the closing moments at DHS, the Miners nailed 16 of 20 (80%) during the final eight minutes, leaving them 20-of-28 (71%) overall in the 18-point conquest.
“I told the guys when we were on the road, like, ‘Teams in our league have been playing good at home,’” THS head coach Yana Pollard said. “I was like, ‘Don’t expect anything.’ And they rode through the ups and downs of the game — got sloppy but then they got back into it. Didn’t panic, didn’t let any calls bring them down; they worked through it and got the job done.”
“Second quarter, we just got a little exhausted, and had to slow ourselves down,” admitted Ordonez, who racked up a game-high 21 points against the Bears and then eight against the Mustangs. “We were playing energetic, and just got too comfortable with the lead. And that’s where we started to go downhill. But then we started to change that.”
And fortunately, the Miners were able to do so again roughly 24 hours later — even with Nucla freshman Brycen Rummel tallying 10, fourth-quarter points and 22 (12 via four treys) for the game. Sophomore Josh Platt made two threes and finished with nine points, and junior Steele Arnold registered seven. He and junior Hemmy O’Brien each went 3-of-4 from the foul line, and junior Owen Dinsmore netted Nucla’s other two points.
Junior guard Will Metheny drained three triples and totaled a Telluride-leading 12 points. He’d made two threes for his six points against Dolores, with both makes — one getting all the scoring started — coming during the Miners’ first-quarter explosion. Posting 13 points against the Bears, Berry joined Ordonez in double figures while Livermore (9) came close. Ellison contributed five points, including a first-quarter trey, and backup bigs Ben Seward and Quinn O’Neill each chipped in two.
“When the game started, everything was falling for us. Our goal was putting them deep in the ground and forget about it,” said Ordonez. “Try to win this game, get back home early, then have another good victory.”
Senior Michel Millard finished with 16 points for Dolores (1-15, 0-7, 0-5 2A SJBL), and sophomore Trayton Traweek with 11.
Looking ahead, the Miners will wrap up their known 2022-23 schedule Saturday night, Feb. 18, hosting non-league 1A Grand Junction Caprock Academy. Results from THS’ slated trip on Feb. 14 — delayed to at least the Feb. 15 by transportation issues — to 1A SJBLers Ouray were unavailable at press time.
“I want to focus on our energy when we come right out,” Pollard said. “Instead of fighting to come back, I’d like other teams to have to catch us; we’ve got athletes on this team.”
