Telluride's Tony Ordonez spots room to drive around Dolores' Vance McDonnell during SJBL road action this past Thursday, Feb. 9. Ordonez scored a game-high 21 points in Telluride’s 60-42 win over the Bears, then booked eight the next night in a 48-43 home win over the Nucla Mustangs. (Photo by Joel Priest/Telluride Daily Planet)