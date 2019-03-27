Running is considered healthful exercise — something that is very good for you. But not if you don’t do it right.
Local running coach Jill Burchmore learned this the hard way. She’d never been a natural runner (“I was so bad at high school track that the coach signed me up for shot put at the track meets,” she’s said), but she “segued into it” shortly after the birth of her two sons about 20 years ago.
“All I needed was a pair of running shoes and a jogger, and I could be off,” Burchmore recalled. The practice of running “can release endorphins that make you feel powerful, and that’s what it did for me. It was a great outlet to help manage anxiety. Running helped me figure out what I wanted; it made sense to me. When I went out running, I felt independent, and that I had a voice.”
In short, running helped her to be a better person, and a better mom. That was until the bad things about running — namely, that it can injure you, if practiced incorrectly — eventually began to wear Burchmore down. After about a decade of running, “I was beginning to hurt, and I was ready to quit.” Then Burchmore took a workshop in so-called “ChiRunning,” which marries the flowing, calm, centered movements of the martial arts practice t’ai chi with the act of running. “My runs are more efficient and injury-preventive than they were prior to the workshop,” Burchmore told a reporter in a 2013 story about the practice in Runner’s World. She has since gone on to become a certified ChiRunning instructor, one of only two such coaches in Colorado. Tara Buston, a neighbor of Burchmore’s in Mountain Village, tried ChiRunning at Burchmore’s suggestion two years ago.
“I’d injured my knee skiing, and had had two ACL replacements,” Buston said. “I was saying, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to run again.’ Jill said, ‘Why don’t you try this?’ It worked.”
(It worked so well that Buston plans to run the Ute 100-mile race outside of Moab this summer, and The Grand to Grand, a 170-mile, unsupported “staged” race from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas, later this fall.)
Burchmore is well known for her running classes in the Telluride region — and in Aspen, where she grew up, and also teaches running classes — but because she has relocated to Ridgway, she’s moved her instruction there. She’ll teach two weekly classes this spring as a launching pad for the Mt. Sneffels Half Marathon in September. The classes start April 30; the course for beginners is four weeks long, and the half-marathon class, which lasts a total of 16 weeks, continues through mid-August.
Even runners who don’t practice ChiRunning seem impressed by it. Elisabeth Gaz, a certified running coach in Telluride, has run often with Burchmore.
“We just met up the other day and said we missed each other and have to get back on a running schedule,” Gaz said (reach her at gaz.elisabeth@gmail.com if you’d like to sign up for instruction). “Running nurtures friendships,” Gaz added. “In Telluride, people are so active, and they’re pretty much doing everything. But it seems like there are more and more runners these past couple of years.”
More runners, and more running styles: “Some people move their shoulders around, or swing like they’re going to knock somebody out, or kick out to the side in weird ways,” Gaz said. By contrast, ChiRunning “is a foreword motion. It’s the body’s natural running style, which everyone should strive for.”
Burchmore believes the technique is good for more than running — it’s a practice that translates into walking healthfully.
“Walking is very impactful. We tend to do a heel-strike, heel-strike when we walk,” Burchmore explained. “When you walk around town, think about how you’re doing it. You need to get your feet under your hips — that way the impact is supported by your skeleton.
“For so many people in Telluride, the mentality is ultra-ultra-ultra,” she said. “But I believe if you go run a mile, you’ve done a great thing.” Burchmore has had numerous clients who take the beginning running class, and end up pushing themselves farther and farther, running straight through summer. “Elisabeth and I have been running together for miles and miles and miles,” she reflected.
“We’re both marathoners, so we’re the ones running out there on Highway 62. We look crazy! And we both wouldn’t be doing it if it weren’t for technique.”
Burchmore’s ChiRunning classes begin April 30. To register or for more information, call 970-708-5037, email Jill@TellurideRun.com or inquire at Ridgway Adventure Sports.
