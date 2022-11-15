With Adams State University set to begin competition the next day in Grand Junction at the Colorado Mesa University Invitational, Alec Hattler realistically could deliver personally to ASU head coach Melinda Hunzeker a long-desired document he’d been psyched — though admittedly somewhat nervous — to sign Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.
“I was just looking for, like, in-state schools that had swimming, and was just trying to get myself out there to have the opportunity,” Hattler explained. So I thought I might as well e-mail the coach and say, you know, ‘Hey, look at me! Look at my skills! Please give me this chance!’”
Throwing himself headlong into the unknown collegiate recruiting world with the sort of zest used to spring off starting blocks in so many pools from preschool to the present, the Telluride High senior’s pursuit of a lifelong passion paid off as, before family, friends and THS staff, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to study at, and swim for ASU.
“Here’s the thing: In Telluride you can only swim seasonal(ly),” said Hattler, son of Richard and Nicole Hattler, “and when you can swim and train you’ve really got to hone your skills. You’ve really got to really put a hundred percent into it.”
“I’m very, very grateful,” he continued, “for this opportunity … and really excited to be a Grizzly!”
Having represented the Telluride Torpedoes club during the summer, the 18-year-old specialist in the butterfly-style sprints indicated he wasn’t clear on how NCAA Division II Adams State, located in Alamosa, Colorado, envisions utilizing him, but that when the time comes for … well, whatever, he’ll be ready.
“I’m trying to get next-level for those events — the 50, 100, 200 fly — but right now I think they’re just trying to, you know, see where I’m at and whatnot,” he said. “But this year I’m going to try my hardest to improve and really swim at a super-competitive college level.”
Speaking after the signing ceremony held inside the MinerDome, Hattler expressed eagerness to channel his Town Park pool pride into further upping his game this winter with the Montrose Marlins club, as well as in CHSAA-sanctioned springtime action for Class 4A Montrose, whose boys’ team placed 17th at the State Championships back in May.
“I’m going to be swimming year-round,” he said with a grin. “Pretty much going to drive — or my dad will drive me — up there. But I’m really dedicated, really passionate about this sport; I’m trying to get to Montrose and practice as much as I can, every single day.”
With strong family and community backing, Hattler — whose sisters Calista and Mia also swim —expressed preliminary interest in studying health science and/or kinesiology at ASU as a decade-long dream continues developing into reality.
“My dad’s a huge swimmer; I think he really inspired me, motivated me to become a good swimmer as well,” said Hattler. “I was born in Asheville, North Carolina, had a little ‘kiddie’ pool and started learning when I was four. But I really started swimming competitively when I was, like, eight years old, I’d say, and ever since then I’ve just had huge love for the sport.”
And that’s what he hopes will inspire others to at least get their physical feet wet, if not dive into the proverbial deep end.
“Let me just say that if you are really passionate about something, whether it be sports or anything, you can do it,” Hattler stated. “No matter what, you can do it. No matter what town you live in, what city or what class(ification) — if you really want to do it, go for it. With everything you’ve got!”
Wrapping up the Old Year half of their schedule Nov. 16-19 inside the El Pomar Natatorium, the Grizzlies will resume action Jan. 14, 2023, when CSU-Pueblo enters Plachy Hall for a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual.
Back in February — barely two months after Hunzeker’s mid-season hiring Adams State’s men had concluded the ’21-22 campaign tallying 166 points and placing behind Oklahoma Christian University (795.5), Colorado School of Mines (874.5) and meet-hosting CMU (1,225) at the RMAC Swimming & Diving Championships.
