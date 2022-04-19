Imagine your child skiing down 1,000 vertical feet in a 45-degree range with multiple features and cliffs. Now, imagine your child excels at this daring sport. At the beginning of April, the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) Freeride Big Mountain program sent three local athletes to the 2022 Big Sky International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) North American Junior Championship (NORAM). The invitation-only competition was held at Big Sky Resort in Montana from April 6-10.
“We had some standout performances from some rising stars,” said TSSC big mountain coach and program director Ryan VanNuys.
According to VanNuys, this year’s event invited only the top 6 percent of junior athletes in North America. The athletes included Tia Karina Schenk and siblings Chloe and Brian Hehir. All three students placed in the competition. Tia placed second, and Chloe placed 11th in the 15-18 female category out of 22 athletes. Brian ranked 12th in the 12-14 male age group out of 45 other athletes.
The students were invited to Big Sky based on their cumulative points from their four best scores from other events throughout the season. Skiers are judged on the line choice, control, fluidity, technique, and then style and energy.
For Tia, this was her first season in the 15-18 age group. Having turned 15 in December, she was the youngest athlete in her group.
“I had a goal to finish in the top 20 overall, but I mostly just had the mindset to have fun and try new competition venues. I thought it would be awesome if I could manage to get a couple of podium finishes, but I thought, ‘if not, I have three more years,’” Tia said.
VanNuys explained a successful big mountain skier is the culmination of years of experience and a tremendous amount of strength to ski on fast and steep venues, and the ability to hit sizeable areas. VanNuys said he has watched Tia grow a lot this year and she has had a “great season” overall. After the championship results, Tia ranked No. 6 in the 15-18 Ski Female group for IFSA.
Chloe, a senior at Telluride Middle/High School, has competed in big mountain since 8th grade. This year she worked on technically sound skiing and connecting features within a venue and won multiple national events throughout the season. VanNuys referred to Chloe as a “graceful skier.”
“She has nerves of steel to be able to ski with all those eyes focusing on every turn she makes,” said Sue Hehir, Chloe and Brian’s mother.
Brian, the younger of the two siblings, has a terrain park background, and this was his first year competing in Big Mtn Big Mtn competitions are a huge commitment and often requires students to miss school and travel on the weekends. However, according to Sue, both of her kids appreciated how “incredibly special” it was to compete together, especially during Chloe’s senior year.
Telluride’s unique and challenging terrain prepared the athletes to take on the venue at Big Sky. Although the three athletes were more than prepared to deal with the challenging terrain at the championship competition, the weather was one of the biggest obstacles to overcome. On the first day of the competition, there were beautiful spring conditions with a touch of powder, said VanNuys. However, temperatures dropped below 10 degrees the following day, which made the mountain virtually un-skiable. Each athlete was able to get one run in compared to the two typically allowed for the national championship.
“It was great to end the season without any more angst and accept the first day’s result,” VanNuys said.
On each run, the athlete chooses their own lines. Both Sue and Tia’s mom, Anne-Britt Ostlund Schenk, agree that while they are extremely proud of their kids, there is some nervousness when watching them compete.
“As a mom, I just have to trust her decision-making. Sometimes, admittedly, I video her run and have to look away when she takes a big hit and then watch it again later,” said Schenk.
Big mountain skiing requires technical skill, bravery, and hard work, all of which will stay with the athletes long since they have stopped competing.
