There probably couldn’t be a time more prime for Telluride Boys’ Basketball to challenge an established 2A San Juan Basin League force than Friday night, when the Miners visit Mancos.
Having nearly doubled up Dolores inside the MinerDome, then clipping Crested Butte at Mt. Olympus last Friday and Saturday, respectively, head coach Yana Pollard’s varsity will tip off the nightcap standing 6-4 overall (3-0 2A/1A SJBL, 2-0 2A SJBL) and on a four-game winning streak entering the last month of regular-season hoops.
The Blue Jays, however, will be just as energized to defend their home court. Also 6-4 (1-0 2A/1A SJBL, 0-0 2A SJBL), first-year boss Dusty Veach’s bunch will also begin the battle boasting four consecutive victories — the most recent two coming at home on the Jan. 13-14 over, respectively, perennial 2A Southern Peaks power Sanford (40-37) and 1A SJBLers Ouray (67-53).
Weather permitting, the contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., following the girls’ feature.
TOPPLING THE TITANS: Invading Gunnison County on Jan. 14, Telluride got 14 points against 3A Crested Butte from junior post Grayson Berry, plus nine apiece from juniors Townes Merritt and Will Metheny (whose nine came via three three-pointers) in a close 42-37 conquest.
Senior Tony Ordonez scored six points, via nine free-throw tries, while juniors Jay Ellison and Jack Sitlington each chipped in two as the Miners swept their home-and-home with CBCS. Inactive since going 1-1 at the Dec. 16-17 Simla Holiday Hoops Tournament, the Titans (3-4, 0-0 3A/2A SPL) had also experienced a short-term switch at the top (assistant Mike Bacani briefly replacing skipper Hannes Gehring, now back at the helm) since the teams’ first meeting.
Junior Riley Davis led Crested Butte with 13 points, junior Weston Miller added eight and senior Ben Barney recorded six points, but THS secured the win with 3-of-4 free-throw shooting (Telluride ended up 9-of-16) in the deciding seconds.
BREAKING THE BEARS: Getting scoring on Jan. 13 from 10 different players, THS drubbed Dolores 60-33. Merritt racked up 19 points to pace the Miners, with Metheny and sophomore Sam Herman each contributing a supporting seven. Berry booked six points, and junior backup Ben Seward scored a similar five along with Sitlington.
Ordonez, Ellison and junior Cash Livermore each chipped in three points, and junior Jonathan Matamoros two.
Losing their seventh straight game since edging 1A Antonito by two points on Dec. 2, the struggling Bears sank at the time to 1-9 overall, 0-1 against the full SJBL, and 0-1 in 2A SJBL action.
